Tropical Storm Jangmi looms for flood-weary South Korea

Another tropical system has formed in the West Pacific, and that could mean trouble for an already waterlogged portion of Asia.

AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?

It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.

Current pause in Atlantic tropical activity won't last long, expert warns

Despite the current lull in tropical activity in the Atlantic following Isaias' demise, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over and could set more records.