The 'most popular meteor shower of 2020' peaks tonight

The Perseid meteor shower is about to put on a dazzling display in the night sky, but some stargazers may miss the show due to cloudy conditions.

Read More Chevron right

New study shows best and worst face masks to guard against coronavirus

A team of scientists analyzed more than a dozen of the most commonly-worn mask types and some of the masks, they concluded, are actually worse than wearing no mask at all.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Russia claims 1st successful coronavirus vaccine

New Zealand's biggest city is going into lockdown again after the country's first cases since May were reported there. Plus, what several CEOs say will become the new normal as a result of the pandemic.