Denver, Rockies face potentially biggest snowstorm of the season amid snow drought

A late-season storm could bring several inches of snow to Denver and up to a few feet in the Rockies, improving drought conditions but creating hazardous travel from Tuesday into Wednesday.

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It could be the most snow Denver has received in May in the last decade, which means it’s going to cause problems.

Denver and much of the central Rockies have had a snow-starved winter, but a storm from Tuesday to Wednesday could deliver much-needed moisture. The storm threatens to disrupt travel and lead to power outages from the metro area to the mountains.

Since early October, Denver has received 27.5 inches of snow or about 57% of its historical average. In the mountains, the snow drought is much worse. In Aspen, snowfall has been even more limited, totaling 48 inches, which is less than 30% of the seasonal average of 164 inches.

The metro area is expected to receive 3-6 inches of snow. Higher totals are likely in the Rockies just to the west, where 12-18 inches is forecast, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches.

"This storm could rival the biggest storm of the season for Denver," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach said. "The most a single storm brought to the metro area this past winter was 8.5 inches on March 6."

The eastern slopes of the Rockies often receive snow in bursts at the beginning and end of the season, which typically runs from midautumn to midspring. However, this is relatively late in the season for Denver to receive moderate to heavy snow. Denver averages 1.2 inches of snow during the entire month of May. The snowiest May on record was in 1898, when 15.5 inches fell.

Among more recent late-season events, a storm on May 20, 2022, brought 2.3 inches to Denver International Airport and up to 6 inches in the western suburbs, Laubach added.

"If this storm brings more than 3.5 inches of snow to Denver in a single day, it would be the biggest one-day May snowstorm since the early 1900s," AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.

The wet, clinging nature of the snow could lead to significant power outages.

Snow and rain from the storm will bring some late-season aid in the long-term drought. Conditions are so bad in northwestern Colorado that a broad area of exceptional drought exists, which is the worst category on the United States Drought Monitor.

The long-term drought poses a risk for a potent wildfire season and the potential for serious water shortages over the Colorado River basin to the west.

Travel impacts from snowstorm likely

Rain is forecast throughout the day Tuesday in Denver, but as temperatures drop, it will change to snow — beginning in the mountains, spreading to the foothills and reaching the metro area by the evening commute. Motorists should be prepared for reductions in visibility and developing slippery conditions.

Road conditions will deteriorate Tuesday night, with slushy, snow-covered roads lasting into midday Wednesday before melting in the afternoon. Snowfall rates could reach several inches per hour over some mountain passes, potentially forcing temporary road closures.

Airline passengers should expect delays and possible cancellations, especially from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

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Farther north, Cheyenne, Wyoming, is forecast to receive 6-12 inches of snow from late Tuesday into Tuesday night, leading to slippery travel. Farther south, 6-12 inches is in store for the Palmer Divide with 3-6 inches of snow is forecast in the Colorado Springs area, with lighter, slushy accumulations possible around Pueblo from late Tuesday to early Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to rebound into the 40s in the mountains and well into the 60s across the Denver metro area on Thursday, leading to rapid snowmelt and runoff. Thunderstorms could develop late Thursday.

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