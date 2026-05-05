Bear attack injures 2 hikers in Yellowstone National Park

Two hikers were injured in a bear attack on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful, prompting temporary closures in Yellowstone National Park.

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Parts of Yellowstone National Park have been temporarily closed after two hikers were injured by a bear on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful on Monday afternoon.

"This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2026," the National Park Service said in a press release. "The last time a visitor was injured by a bear in the park was in September 2025."

The incident remains under investigation, and park officials have closed part of the area west of Grand Loop Road, from the north end of Fountain Flat Drive to Black Sand Basin. The closure also includes parts of several trails, as well as fishing along the Firehole River and nearby backcountry campsites.

Park officials are reminding visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears, carry bear spray and remain alert while hiking in bear country. Hikers are also urged to make noise as they travel to avoid surprising a nearby bear.