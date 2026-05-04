Lightning may have sparked fire that destroyed Florida marine lab, officials say

The AccuWeather Lightning Network detected lightning strikes between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Marine Science Laboratory building in St. Petersburg.

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Downpours are leading to flash flooding risks in Florida this week, but they’ve primarily brought beneficial drought relief to the state.

A lightning strike near the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus Saturday afternoon may have sparked a fire that destroyed a key marine science laboratory, according to university officials and AccuWeather analysis.

The fire broke out at the Marine Science Laboratory building on the waterfront campus and quickly grew into a two-alarm blaze, sending thick smoke across Tampa Bay. More than 60 units and about 200 firefighters responded as flames engulfed the structure, which university officials say may be a total loss.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and other first responders work a large fire at the University of South Florida's Marine Science Laboratory on May 3, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Officials believe the possible cause was lightning. (Image credit: Fireground 24 Photography)

No injuries were reported, and all personnel were accounted for after the building was evacuated, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. St. Pete Fire Rescue said lightning could be the possible cause.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network detected lightning strikes between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the laboratory building.

Lightning strikes detected by the AccuWeather Lightning Network between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday south of St. Petersburg, Florida. Circles with a positive (+) symbol are positively charged lightning strikes. Those with a negative symbol (-) are negative and plain circles indicate in-cloud lightning.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Geoff Cornish, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter, said it’s plausible the lightning strike ignited the fire but went unnoticed for hours.

"A lightning-sparked fire can smolder in a structure for hours before flames become visible," Cornish said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and other first responders work a large fire at the University of South Florida's Marine Science Laboratory on May 3, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Officials believe the possible cause was lightning. (Image credit: Fireground 24 Photography)

Fire crews were first alerted on Sunday afternoon after a person across the marina spotted smoke and flames coming from the building, reports WUSF.

The Marine Science Laboratory housed advanced research equipment and labs used to study oceanography, water quality and climate systems. University officials said recovery teams will assess what materials can be salvaged once the site is deemed safe.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and other first responders work a large fire at the University of South Florida's Marine Science Laboratory on May 3, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Officials believe the possible cause was lightning. (Image credit: Fireground 24 Photography)

"This is unfortunate as MSL has a rich history and longtime connection to St. Petersburg's maritime community. The building has been home to important marine science education and research, and the work that has been done there has helped USF become a national leader in this field," USF President Moez Limayem said in a statement.

While the building sustained catastrophic damage, no other buildings were affected.