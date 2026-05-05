Heat to surge across western US, including 100-degree temps for some cities

A strong warming trend will send temperatures soaring across the western U.S., with some areas nearing or topping 100 degrees and potentially challenging daily records

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Two people were rescued from the Truckee River in Lockwood, Nevada, after their canoe capsized in fast-moving water on May 3. Rescue swimmers brought them to safety and both were evaluated.

Heat will soon return across much of the western United States following a six-week hiatus and may exceed some year-to-date high temperatures set in March.

While not as extreme as the March heat wave compared to historical averages and early-season records, some locations could still challenge daily records.

The effects of a storm that brought showers, spotty thunderstorms and cooler air over the weekend will fade through the rest of the week.

Many inland areas of California will be 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit warmer from Thursday into the weekend compared to this past weekend, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines.

"Places like Las Vegas and Fresno, California, could see their first 100-degree temperatures of the year this weekend," Kines said. Sacramento, California, should reach 90 for the first time since last autumn.

Many areas, such as the Inland Empire in Southern California, have yet to match the levels of heat experienced in March. Imperial, California, reached 100 degrees nine times in March but has not climbed above the upper 90s in April or early May.

During the record-setting March heat wave, temperatures were 20–40 degrees above the historical average. In the upcoming heat surge, temperatures will be 10–20 degrees above the 30-year average.

Highs in Phoenix are forecast to reach 100 or higher starting on Friday. Temperatures may rival record highs of 108 and 110 set in the 1930s on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

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"How warm the Los Angeles area gets is a bit of a question mark," Kines said. "A sea breeze could hold temperatures down on some or all days into early next week." Highs are forecast to be mainly in the 70s, though temperatures could reach or top 80 on one or two days.

Cool conditions along the Pacific coast beaches are common in May and June. As the interior West heats up, rising air draws in cooler ocean air, creating a sea breeze along the coast.

In Denver, temperatures will rebound from snowy conditions in the 30s on Wednesday to the upper 60s on Thursday, leading to melting snow. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 70s and low 80s across the interior Northwest later this week into the weekend. Meanwhile, highs in Seattle will remain in the 60s most days.

Those seeking a refreshing swim in area streams and lakes should use extreme caution, as water temperatures remain very low and can lead to cold shock. Melting snow from the high country has some streams and rivers just above freezing.

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