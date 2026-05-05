Second rescued sloth dies after seizure from Orlando attraction; zoo details sudden downturn

Dumpling’s death follows the loss of Bandit last week, among the rescued group and highlights the uncertainty surrounding the remaining animals.

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Dumpling is the second sloth to die after being released into the care of the Central Florida Zoo from Sloth World. (Image Credit: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

A second sloth rescued from a shuttered Orlando-area attraction has died, according to an update from the Central Florida Zoo, underscoring the fragile condition of animals seized late last month.

Zoo officials said Dumpling, one of the sloths transferred to their care on April 24 in critical condition, died Monday morning after battling ongoing health complications. Care teams reported the animal had experienced “a series of ups and downs” over the past 11 days but continued to struggle with digestion and gastrointestinal issues before a rapid decline.

Dumpling’s death follows the loss of Bandit last week, among the rescued group and highlights the uncertainty surrounding the remaining animals. The zoo noted that sloths are known to mask severe illness, often showing few warning signs until conditions become advanced and difficult to reverse.

A rescued sloth at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford, Florida, on April 27, 2026.

Sloths have extremely slow metabolisms, meaning underlying health problems may take weeks to surface. That delayed response can make treatment and recovery more complicated for animals already in weakened condition.

"Dumpling’s death reflects that this is a day-by-day situation here for the remaining sloths in our care," the zoo said in an update.

The remaining animals are being closely monitored as veterinary teams continue treatment and supportive care.

Two rescued sloths receive care at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford, Florida, on April 27, 2026.

The sloths were among a group removed from a now-closed attraction, Sloth World, in the Orlando area. Authorities previously said several of the animals arrived malnourished or in poor health, prompting intensive rehabilitation efforts.

Investigations found that more than 31 sloths imported for the exhibit died between late 2024 and early 2025 while being housed in a warehouse with inadequate conditions, as first reported by Inside Climate News.

According to an incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, many of the deaths were linked to “cold stun” during a winter cold spell when heating systems failed. Others were reported to be in poor health or emaciated.

Sloths are native to the warm rainforests of Central and South America. When temperatures drop, their bodies can’t function properly, leading to digestive shutdown or what’s known as cold stunning.

Central Florida zoo staff say they remain focused on stabilizing the surviving sloths as they continue to recover.