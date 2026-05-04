Smoke, flames fill Arizona sky as Hazen Fire burns near Phoenix fueled by salt cedar

Salt cedar can limit access for firefighting equipment and allow fires to burn hot and move fast.

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A 980-acre wildfire west of Phoenix, Arizona, remained 0% contained on May 3, as firefighters and air crews worked to contain hotspots.

Arizona forestry crews are battling an uncontrolled fire west of Phoenix, fueled by salt cedar vegetation that is sending large plumes of smoke across the area.

The Hazen Fire started Saturday in salt cedar along the Gila River east of State Highway 85 near Buckeye. The fire quickly consumed hundreds of acres, driven by the invasive plant, which is highly flammable and can make fires difficult to control, according to research by the University of California, Riverside.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM) took over management of the fire Saturday night. Crews worked to build containment lines ahead of the blaze where access was safer.

Flames from the Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye, Arizona, on May 3, 2026. (Image credit: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

“Fighting fire in salt cedar is challenging because it grows in dense, tangled stands that can limit access for firefighters and equipment. The vegetation can hold heavy amounts of dead branches, leaf litter and fine fuels, allowing fire to burn hot, move through the canopy and produce heavy, dark smoke,” the department said.

Crews are also dealing with gusty winds that can carry embers ahead of the main fire.

“In these conditions, crews must look for safe areas of opportunity to construct lines, use roads or other barriers where available and support ground operations with aircraft when effective,” the department said.

As of Monday morning, the Hazen Fire has burned 980 acres and remains uncontained.

The Hazen Fire burning on May 3, 2026, near Buckeye, Arizona. (Image credit: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Officials said a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect for the area. Unauthorized aircraft can ground firefighting operations, delaying suppression efforts.

Evacuations have not been ordered, but some residents may choose to leave due to smoke and personal comfort levels, officials said. If evacuations are issued, they will come from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.