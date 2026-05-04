Severe storms to rattle central, eastern US in first full week of May

Storms will ramp up from Texas to the Northeast through midweek with damaging winds, hail, a few tornadoes and localized flash flooding, before shifting toward the Atlantic Coast.

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Softball-sized hail struck Aurora, Missouri, during a severe storm on April 28, damaging vehicles and breaking apart on impact. The National Weather Service warned of large hail and strong winds.

Severe weather and torrential downpours will develop across the central and northeastern United States into midweek before shifting toward the central and southern Atlantic coast on Thursday.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of AccuWeather's severe weather concerns.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

Monday

A mix of showers and thunderstorms will evolve into pockets of severe storms from north-central Texas to southern Wisconsin, southern Michigan and central Ohio into Monday night.

The main threats into Monday night will be localized wind gusts of 55–65 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 70 mph. A small number of the strongest storms may produce golf ball- to baseball-sized hail. While the tornado threat is low into Monday night, even a brief tornado can pose a risk to lives and property.

Tuesday

As warm, more humid air surges into the southeastern third of the nation on Tuesday, thunderstorms are forecast to become more organized and stronger.

The main area of severe weather will likely extend from near the Rio Grande River in central Texas to western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

The threats in this severe weather zone on Tuesday will include damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes. A more concentrated tornado threat will extend from northeastern Texas to northeastern Arkansas. Little Rock, Arkansas, lies near the center of this more focused severe weather zone.

On the northwestern flank of the severe weather, from northwestern Arkansas to southern Missouri, there is also an elevated risk of localized flash flooding.

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Farther northeast along the front, some severe thunderstorms are expected from western, central and northern New York to northwestern New England Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The main threats in the Northeast will be hail and damaging wind gusts.

Wednesday

Warm, humid air will continue to flow into the Southeast at midweek as a storm organizes along the slow-moving front.

Multiple showers and thunderstorms are forecast from southeastern Texas to eastern New England. Within this area, some storms may become severe from Texas to southeastern Tennessee.

A more concentrated zone of severe weather will extend from northern Louisiana to northeastern Mississippi.

Wednesday’s severe weather threats will include damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and a few tornadoes in the strongest storms.

Thursday

As a storm system moves along the front, a period of steady rain is likely in coastal areas of the Northeast on Thursday.

However, south and east of the storm track, warm, humid air will fuel severe thunderstorms from the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to as far north as southern Virginia.

The main threats on Thursday will be strong wind gusts and torrential downpours.

Downpours to bring some drought relief, but also flash flood risks

This week’s weather will bring additional drought relief to parts of the southern U.S.

Parts of the South received several inches of rain last week, while areas near and northwest of the Interstate 85 corridor—from northern Georgia through the Carolinas and Virginia, as well as eastern Tennessee—missed out on needed rainfall.

This composite image shows rainfall (inches) from late week. (NOAA)

However, the rainfall may lead to urban flooding and localized flash flooding along small streams, such as in parts of Arkansas and Missouri on Tuesday and from Louisiana to eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina from Wednesday to Thursday.

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