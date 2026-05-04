Melanoma survivor’s 'pure luck' encounter highlights importance of early detection

Monday, May 4 marks Melanoma Monday, a day planned around awareness and prevention.

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As summer months approach, health experts are urging people to pay closer attention to their skin and sun exposure after one man’s unexpected melanoma diagnosis underscored how easily warning signs can be missed.

Peter Graylin told AccuWeather his diagnosis came down to what he calls “pure luck,” a chance comment from a family member that ultimately led to life-saving care.

“Well, it was pure luck, if I'm honest, serendipity maybe… my brother-in-law happened to be there, and he just off the cuff said … 'You've got a spot there on your calf, you should get that checked,'” Graylin said.

At first, he didn’t think much of it.

“I looked at it and thought … I don't have any history of skin problems … I had a certain sort of contemptuous neglect of my skin and didn't think anything of it,” he said.

A series of coincidences soon changed that. Days later, Graylin came across a Skin Cancer Foundation mobile screening unit, Destination Healthy Skin, where dermatologist Dr. Jane Yoo immediately recognized something concerning.

“I happened to go out to lunch and lo and behold there was a skin cancer mobile unit right there and somehow the coincidence of the two events all played into my stepping up, and this very fortuitous meeting with Dr. Yoo,” Graylin said. “She took one look at the spot and said, 'Oh, we need to get that checked,' she was very certain of it.”

Yoo said the warning sign was clear.

“I noticed the lesion that he showed me on his right calf immediately needed a biopsy," she said. "I think it's one of those things … this doesn't look right."

Not long after, Graylin received the diagnosis while traveling.

“As I arrived in Johannesburg, my phone pinged and said, 'Yes, you have a melanoma … and we need to make immediate arrangements…” he recalled.

Preventing and detecting melanoma early are key

Health experts emphasize that stories like Graylin’s highlight the critical role of early detection. According to Yoo, outcomes are dramatically better when melanoma is caught early.

“Early detection saves lives. The 5-year survival rate is actually 99%, but it drops when it spreads to distant organs,” she said.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 8,500 people will die of melanoma this year. May 4 marks Melanoma Monday, a day planned around awareness and prevention.

Recognizing potential warning signs is key. Yoo advises people to watch for anything unusual.

“The Skin Cancer Foundation's program keeps it simple by telling people to look for anything new, changing or unusual on their skin,” she said.

Sun exposure also plays a major role in skin cancer risk, and it’s not limited to bright, sunny days. Even when skies are overcast, ultraviolet radiation can still reach the ground.

“Clouds usually block 20 to 80% of UV radiation, so that means that UV can still reach you,” Dr. Yoo said.

An AccuWeather MAX UV Index for Cocoa Beach, Florida, on March 6, 2026. (Image:AccuWeather.com)

That’s why daily protection matters, regardless of the forecast. Yoo stresses that people should take precautions every day, not just when the UV index is high.

Protective clothing can serve as a strong first line of defense.

“Clothing is a strong line of defense … so make sure you wear clothing with a UPF factor of 50, a wide-brim hat and UV-blocking sunglasses,” she said.

She also recommends applying sunscreen consistently, even when the UV index is low.

A mother putting sunscreen on her daughter before swimming in the pool. (Getty Stock photo)

Having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Limiting time in direct sunlight during peak hours can further reduce risk.

“Seek the shade during peak hours… this is from 10:00 to 4 (p.m.) when the UV index is high,” she said. “But when the UV index is high, they should do what they can to seek shade or avoid spending too much time outdoors until the sun's intensity wanes.”

For Graylin, the message is simple: Don’t ignore changes or assume it won’t happen to you.

“Don't think it can't happen to you,” he said.

As people spend more time outdoors this time of year, it’s not just about checking the forecast, it’s about understanding daily sun exposure. Tools like the AccuWeather Lumen Index can help track when sun intensity is highest, giving people another way to protect their skin and stay aware of potential risks.