Thunderstorms may hinder tornado recovery efforts from Kentucky to Arkansas
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 16, 2021 8:27 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 16, 2021 8:27 AM EST
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Illinois on Dec. 14, where crews working to clean up from deadly tornadoes face an additional barrier of more nasty weather on the way.
Tornado-ravaged areas of Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas were spared from a robust severe weather event on Wednesday that resulted in hundreds of wind damage reports and nearly two dozen tornadoes from the Upper Midwest to central Plains. Although no further widespread severe weather is expected in the coming days, the weather will pose some unwanted disruptions.
Since the devastating tornado outbreak of late last week, dry and mostly comfortable weather has been present across western Kentucky and Tennessee, southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. This has allowed storm survey crews to conduct damage assessments and families and first responders to begin the arduous cleanup and rebuilding process.
However, some rain and thunderstorms will be a hindrance to cleanup efforts beginning as early as Thursday.
"A developing low pressure in Texas will work to cause a cold front to stall across parts of the Southeast, Midwest and Mississippi River Valley," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The energy and area of low pressure that led to Wednesday evening's severe weather in the Upper Midwest will lift into Canada on Thursday. This will limit the chance of severe weather; however, unseasonably warm and humid air ahead of the front will mean that a slight risk of severe weather will be present.
It is the stalling of the cold front that will be the biggest issue as rain that starts on Thursday will continue for several days.
"Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to ignite along this stationary boundary into this weekend," noted Sadvary.
Rain will not fall constantly over the next few days, but it could be heavy at times.
"Persisting storms in this region, some capable of producing periodic downpours, will lead to an enhanced flooding risk," cautioned Sadvary.
Through Saturday, a widespread 2-4 inches of rain is expected from western Kentucky through northeastern Arkansas. Even areas that avoided last week's tornadoes, as far to the southwest as northeastern Texas, could receive similar amounts of rain. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches will be possible in some areas.
The low pressure will move northeastward along the front. It won't be until Saturday when the storm moves into the Northeast, finally allowing the front to move again.
Following this rain, a prolonged stretch of dry weather is forecast from Sunday through at least Wednesday. Sunday and Monday will be chilly, however, before a warming trend begins on Tuesday.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Thunderstorms may hinder tornado recovery efforts from Kentucky to Arkansas
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 16, 2021 8:27 AM EST | Updated Dec. 16, 2021 8:27 AM EST
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Illinois on Dec. 14, where crews working to clean up from deadly tornadoes face an additional barrier of more nasty weather on the way.
Tornado-ravaged areas of Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas were spared from a robust severe weather event on Wednesday that resulted in hundreds of wind damage reports and nearly two dozen tornadoes from the Upper Midwest to central Plains. Although no further widespread severe weather is expected in the coming days, the weather will pose some unwanted disruptions.
Since the devastating tornado outbreak of late last week, dry and mostly comfortable weather has been present across western Kentucky and Tennessee, southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. This has allowed storm survey crews to conduct damage assessments and families and first responders to begin the arduous cleanup and rebuilding process.
However, some rain and thunderstorms will be a hindrance to cleanup efforts beginning as early as Thursday.
"A developing low pressure in Texas will work to cause a cold front to stall across parts of the Southeast, Midwest and Mississippi River Valley," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The energy and area of low pressure that led to Wednesday evening's severe weather in the Upper Midwest will lift into Canada on Thursday. This will limit the chance of severe weather; however, unseasonably warm and humid air ahead of the front will mean that a slight risk of severe weather will be present.
It is the stalling of the cold front that will be the biggest issue as rain that starts on Thursday will continue for several days.
"Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to ignite along this stationary boundary into this weekend," noted Sadvary.
Rain will not fall constantly over the next few days, but it could be heavy at times.
"Persisting storms in this region, some capable of producing periodic downpours, will lead to an enhanced flooding risk," cautioned Sadvary.
Through Saturday, a widespread 2-4 inches of rain is expected from western Kentucky through northeastern Arkansas. Even areas that avoided last week's tornadoes, as far to the southwest as northeastern Texas, could receive similar amounts of rain. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches will be possible in some areas.
The low pressure will move northeastward along the front. It won't be until Saturday when the storm moves into the Northeast, finally allowing the front to move again.
Following this rain, a prolonged stretch of dry weather is forecast from Sunday through at least Wednesday. Sunday and Monday will be chilly, however, before a warming trend begins on Tuesday.
MORE TO READ:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo