Full 'Cold Moon' to illuminate weekend before Christmas
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Dec. 15, 2021 12:50 PM EST
|
Updated Dec. 15, 2021 12:50 PM EST
Catch the Cold Moon on Dec. 18, which signals longer and colder nights ahead of us for the upcoming winter season.
The nights surrounding the December solstice are the longest of the year across the Northern Hemisphere, and this year, the nights leading up to the beginning of astronomical winter will be a bit brighter than normal.
Just three nights before the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec. 21 at 10:59 a.m. EST, the full moon will illuminate the sky.
December's full moon has been given several nicknames over the years, many of which revolve around the chilly weather that starts to settle across North America at the onset of winter.
One of the most popular nicknames is the Full Cold Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. "This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark," the Old Farmer's Almanac explained on its website.
Other nicknames for December's full moon include the Little Spirit Moon, the Long Night Moon, the Winter Maker Moon and the Hoar Frost Moon.
A full moon rises over a snow-covered landscape. (Frank Cone)
Saturday night's full moon will be just one of several celestial objects to spot in the sky this weekend.
Venus, Saturn and Jupiter continue to shine in a line across the southwestern sky after sunset, offering more opportunities to enjoy views of the planets with or without a telescope.
A few stray shooting stars could also be seen this weekend following the Geminid meteor shower, which peaked on Dec. 13, and ahead of the approaching Ursid meteor shower, which peaks on Dec. 21.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The next full moon is set to rise on Jan. 17, 2022, and this moon also has several weather-themed nicknames, including the Freeze Moon and Frost Exploding Moon.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Astronomy
Full 'Cold Moon' to illuminate weekend before Christmas
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Dec. 15, 2021 12:50 PM EST | Updated Dec. 15, 2021 12:50 PM EST
Catch the Cold Moon on Dec. 18, which signals longer and colder nights ahead of us for the upcoming winter season.
The nights surrounding the December solstice are the longest of the year across the Northern Hemisphere, and this year, the nights leading up to the beginning of astronomical winter will be a bit brighter than normal.
Just three nights before the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec. 21 at 10:59 a.m. EST, the full moon will illuminate the sky.
December's full moon has been given several nicknames over the years, many of which revolve around the chilly weather that starts to settle across North America at the onset of winter.
One of the most popular nicknames is the Full Cold Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. "This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark," the Old Farmer's Almanac explained on its website.
Other nicknames for December's full moon include the Little Spirit Moon, the Long Night Moon, the Winter Maker Moon and the Hoar Frost Moon.
A full moon rises over a snow-covered landscape. (Frank Cone)
Saturday night's full moon will be just one of several celestial objects to spot in the sky this weekend.
Venus, Saturn and Jupiter continue to shine in a line across the southwestern sky after sunset, offering more opportunities to enjoy views of the planets with or without a telescope.
A few stray shooting stars could also be seen this weekend following the Geminid meteor shower, which peaked on Dec. 13, and ahead of the approaching Ursid meteor shower, which peaks on Dec. 21.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The next full moon is set to rise on Jan. 17, 2022, and this moon also has several weather-themed nicknames, including the Freeze Moon and Frost Exploding Moon.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo