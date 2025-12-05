Snow threatens weekend travel around Chicago, Detroit and Pittsburgh

A fresh layer of snow will make for challenging travel, shopping, and putting up outdoor holiday decorations across parts of the Plains and Midwest over the weekend.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno says, “winter is alive and well,” as Arctic air is expected to spread into the Midwest this weekend before moving next week as another winter storm approaches.

Snow will once again set the holiday mood this weekend for approximately 60 million people from the Plains to the Midwest, accumulating several inches and causing slippery travel, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The snow will affect the major Midwest airport hubs of Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.

A swath of accumulating snow, ranging from 1 to 3 inches, will extend from Montana to Iowa during the day on Saturday and then farther to the east over portions of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley from Saturday night to Sunday.

A patch where 3 to 6 inches is likely to accumulate stretches from eastern South Dakota to central Iowa.

The snow is forecast to become lighter as it spreads over the Ohio Valley and Midwest from Saturday night to Sunday. Some areas may pick up only a dusting or coating of snow as a result. However, even a thin coating can be enough to make roads slippery.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

It is possible that a light, icy mix develops just south of the accumulating snow zone from Omaha, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri, to St. Louis from Saturday to early Sunday.

The snow is expected to reach the Appalachians, from West Virginia to Pennsylvania and New York, on Sunday morning and midday. From there, the snow may become even more spotty in nature, with perhaps the highest chance of a coating to an inch or so of snow over central and northern New England.

Another burst of Arctic air, courtesy of the polar vortex shift, will sweep in behind the snow over the northern Plains on Saturday, the Midwest during Saturday night and Sunday and then the Northeast on Monday. Some areas may experience their lowest temperatures of the season so far.

Some areas where snow melts during the day may turn icy as the snowmelt freezes overnight.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.