Biden heads to Kentucky to survey worst damage from deadly tornadoes
ByClyde Hughes, UPI,
Published Dec. 15, 2021 5:57 PM EST
Updated Dec. 15, 2021 5:57 PM EST
The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was in pieces on Dec. 14, as clean-up efforts continued, following a tornado that wreaked havoc on the community on Dec. 10.
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday, which took the brunt of tornadoes that struck the Midwest last weekend, leaving a wave of destruction and dozens of deaths.
Biden was scheduled to fly into Fort Campbell, Ky., before touring two of the hardest-hit areas -- Mayfield, where a twister collapsed a candle manufacturing plant, and Dawson Springs, where about a dozen people died.
The president will take an aerial tour and visit a neighborhood in Mayfield. In Dawson Springs in the afternoon, Biden is scheduled to give an update how the federal government is helping.
He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. CST before returning to Washington, D.C., later Wednesday.
"We have been working around the clock, through the weekend, closely with governors of impacted states and local leaders to ensure they have everything they need to respond to and recover from this unimaginable tragedy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday after announcing the trip.
"While the president is there, he will be surveying storm damage firsthand, making sure that we're doing everything to deliver assistance as quickly as possible in impacted areas to support recovery efforts."
Several tornadoes touched down across five states beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning.
Officials say the twisters caused at least 88 deaths from Arkansas to Illinois. Kentucky officials said more than 100 people are still unaccounted for in the state.
President Joe Biden speaks after surveying storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden has approved emergency disaster declarations for Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee to aid in their recovery efforts.
FEMA is assisting in local search-and-rescue efforts in Kentucky, delivering dozens of generators, along with 135,000 liters of water, tens of thousands of meals and numerous cots and blankets.
The Army Corps of Engineers is helping with debris removal, infrastructure assessment and power restoration.
Thousands of customers in Kentucky were still without power, according to Poweroutage.us.
