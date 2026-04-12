Multi-day severe risk to rumble across the central US

Persistent rounds of thunderstorms will bring a multi-day risk of heavy rain and severe weather to the central US through much of the week.

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AccuWeather provided critical advance warning before an EF3 tornado, helping Nucor Steel take action, protect workers and avoid disaster.

The risk for severe weather will persist through much of the week across the central U.S., AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Meanwhile, repeated downpours in many of the same areas will raise the risk for flooding.

"Many will see repeated rounds of storms throughout the week, bringing relief for some in the Plains and Mississippi Valley impacted by long-term drought," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Breanna Grill. "Other areas, like northern portions of the Midwest, rounds of storms can further add to the ongoing flooding due to snowmelt and high river levels."

Sunday

The risk for severe weather will focus across two areas through Sunday night. The first area will focus from northeastern Iowa into eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Hazards including hail, isolated tornadoes, downpours and damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph can occur in any thunderstorm that turns severe.

The second area will focus farther south from far southern Kansas to Texas. Hazards including hail, flash flooding and localized damaging winds gusts of 55-65 mph can occur. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 75 mph.

Monday

Many of the same areas at risk on Sunday will be at risk for severe weather again Monday and Monday night. There will be at least 'some' risk for severe weather across two areas. The first risk area will focus across parts of the Midwest from Iowa and northern Illinois into Michigan. A more concentrated risk for severe is expected across Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.

The second area will focus farther south across portions of central Oklahoma and Texas.

"Large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and heavy downpours are all possible in both areas," adds Grill.

Tuesday

A more expansive risk for severe weather is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night as the same storm that brought rain and mountain snow to California this weekend moves into the Plains.

A large swath from Texas to Michigan and northwestern Ohio will be at risk for severe thunderstorms. Hazards including destructive hail, isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts can occur. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 85 mph.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that this is likely to be the most significant risk for severe weather this week. Individuals are urged to have many ways to receive warnings and check AccuWeather often for the latest on severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will focus a bit farther eastward but many of the same areas at risk on previous days will still be at risk. Hail, downpours, isolated tornadoes and localized damaging wind gusts can occur from portions of northern Texas to Michigan and northern Ohio.

Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit are among the major cities at risk for severe weather.

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Friday

The risk for severe weather returns on Friday as a storm diving out of the Northwest moves into the Plains.

Storms can occur from Texas to eastern portions of the Dakotas and into western Wisconsin.

Once again, storms that turn severe will be capable of producing hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

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