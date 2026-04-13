Summerlike heat to challenge records in eastern US

Washington, D.C., could near an all-time record as the warmest air so far in 2026 expands and intensifies for millions this week across the eastern United States.

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Bernie Rayno breaks down what to expect.

Air conditioners may soon be running for the first time this year across parts of the eastern United States as heat more typical of summer builds through the week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Northeast, mid-Atlantic temperatures to soar through midweek

A potent area of high pressure off the Carolina coast will continue to pump warm air across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, building the warmth that started in much of the region this weekend and continuing through the middle of the week.

A sunny sky will help to promote a rise in temperature through the middle of the week. High temperatures will climb through the 80s into Tuesday across the Ohio Valley to the East Coast, including cities like Philadelphia and New York City. By Tuesday afternoon, Washington, D.C., is likely to be near the 90-degree mark.

"The peak of the warmth in most places across the Northeast is on Wednesday afternoon," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz. "Even areas right along the water can expect temperatures well above the historic average for mid-April on Wednesday."

The widespread warmth could speed up the leaf-out of trees, flowers and other plants across the region.

By Wednesday, high temperatures are forecast to soar as much as 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average for mid-April. Temperatures in the 80s and 90s are more of an early summer feel, more common high temperatures for late May or June.

Wednesday's temperatures will also challenge records for some locations. A high temperature of more than 88 degrees in Philadelphia would break the daily high record temperature. If Philadelphia reaches 90 degrees on Wednesday, it would be the earliest first 90-degree day since April 16, 2002.

Reaching 90 degrees this week in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore would be the earliest 90-degree days since April of 2013. In Washington, D.C., the high temperatures this week could even approach the all-time April record of 95 degrees.

Later in the week, exactly where you are will determine how warm it will be.

On Thursday, the heat will hang on a little longer for interior areas of the Northeast. Along the coast, a cooling breeze will lower temperatures to more common mid-spring levels. While not as extreme as the middle of the week, warm conditions are forecast to continue through late week and into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be less extreme, falling back to normal spring levels by the end of the weekend as a storm brings in rain and thunderstorms.

Central US, New England heat to be squashed by wet weather

Areas across the Ohio Valley and Midwest will also be warmer than normal for this time of year. However, rounds of severe thunderstorms will drench these areas, with clouds and wet weather likely keeping temperatures in metros like St. Louis and Chicago from reaching record-breaking levels.

"New England can also expect intermittent warmth through the first half of the week, but the active weather pattern will bring some showers and thunderstorms which will keep the most extreme temperatures at bay," Benz explained.

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Persistent heat, dry conditions in Southeast

The same area of high pressure bringing warmth farther north will continue to bring warm conditions across the southeastern U.S. this week.

Temperatures in the middle to upper 80s are forecast across Virginia, Georgia and the Carolinas, including cities like Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, through the end of the week, getting close to daily high records through Thursday. Some areas in Virginia and North Carolina are forecast to be even warmer, with highs near or into the lower 90s possible for three or more days.

In addition to the warmth, locations from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Panama City, Florida, are forecast to stay dry or mostly dry even into the weekend.

The drought already in place across much of the Southeast is likely to worsen as dry and warm conditions persist this week.

Parts of southern Georgia and northern Florida are already in exceptional drought, the highest and most extreme drought category according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Following a more potent storm coming to the eastern U.S. over the weekend, temperatures are likely to fall closer to typical April temperatures. However, no substantial, widespread rain is expected for the region into late-April.

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