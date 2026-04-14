'High-impact severe weather' includes tornado risk near Chicago amid stormy week in central, northeastern US

Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail threaten the Midwest into Tuesday night, with severe storms spreading east and another round expected across the central U.S. by Friday and Saturday.

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Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are all on the table as another round of severe weather makes its way through the central U.S. Tuesday.

Severe weather this week will feature higher-risk storms than last week, stretching from the central United States to parts of the East. Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night will bring the highest risk of destructive storms, including the threat of multiple tornadoes in highly populated areas of the Midwest.

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AccuWeather: Large moderate to high risk severe weather zones into Tuesday night

“The period through Tuesday night poses a high-impact severe weather threat for parts of the Midwest,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. Destructive hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes are possible.

Thunderstorms developing Tuesday evening can turn violent quickly.

“The corridor facing the highest tornado risk through Tuesday night stretches from Des Moines, Iowa, to Milwaukee and Chicago,” Roys said. "Some of the most dangerous storms may develop around dusk and continue after dark, when threats are harder to see."

As storms approach airports, landings and takeoffs may be delayed due to the risk of microbursts and hail.

Hail the size of golf balls and baseballs is possible in the strongest storms and can cause serious injury to people, pets and livestock outdoors. Severe damage can occur to vehicles, aircraft and roofs.

Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are forecast in the strongest storms, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph. At this level, power outages and tree and property damage can occur.

"There is the potential for a long-lasting high wind event that travels from Wisconsin and northern Illinois to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan Tuesday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "This threat would evolve as individual discrete thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes and large hail, merge into a quick-moving, eastward advancing line of severe storms."

This intense squall line could reach Detroit later Tuesday night after producing tornado threats around Chicago and Milwaukee.

A pocket of severe weather will extend into the Northeast through Tuesday night as well.

People in the threat area are urged to have multiple reliable ways to receive warnings, especially after dark.

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Extensive severe weather threat continues Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms, including a few tornadoes, will extend from north-central Texas to central Wisconsin, eastward to northern and western Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York Wednesday.

The greatest concentration of severe weather from Wednesday to Wednesday night will reach from near the Red River in north-central Texas to southeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

Gusty and heavy storms will extend farther to the east in the Northeast Wednesday. Any storm in New York City could produce flash flooding.

Central US severe storms to surge with new vigor Friday, Saturday

Thursday will be a day of severe weather transition, as one storm system departs before a new one arrives on the Plains. Still, a few heavy to severe storms are forecast to erupt over portions of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are likely to bring a broad zone of potent severe weather from the Plains to part of the Midwest.

Friday's severe weather threat zone will extend from the Rio Grande River in Texas to the northern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The most concentrated zone of severe storms Friday will extend from near Oklahoma City to Des Moines.

Saturday's severe weather threat will extend from southern Arkansas to northern Michigan and southwest Ontario. Saturday's storms may escalate from a widely separated risk to a more concentrated zone of severe weather.

As has been the case in recent weeks and months, much of the rain from the storms will continue to avoid large parts of the Southeast, where widespread drought persists.

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