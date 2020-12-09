Perfect gifts for guys who love the outdoors
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 9, 2020 12:17 PM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There is no greater gift to outdoorsy people than something that will help them explore new places, breathe the fresh air, and get moving. Whether you live in a rainy area or the desert, there are some essential items that will make your adventures easier!
As the holidays approach, we've gathered some worthwhile gift ideas that will impress any adventurer, from coolers for the campsite to fleeces to keep them warm.
Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler
$249.99
Guaranteed to keep your beers cold, food fresh, and ice frozen. This leakproof and robust soft cooler is excellent for carrying to your camp spot, to the parking lot for tailgating before the big game, or round to a friend's for a BBQ. It features a wide opening for easy access, while the design itself is compact and cubed shaped to make it easier to stack.
Buy it here
Aluminum Wallet and Money Clip
$75.00
The days of carrying around a bulky wallet are over. This compact card holder keeps all your essential credit and debit cards together with easy access. It also features a money clip attached to the side so you can carry emergency cash with you.
Buy it here
Outdoor Fellow No. 8 Sandalwood + Pine Needle Scented Candle
$36.00
With every inhale, the smell of pine needles and sandalwood will transport you to the outdoors. These candles are hand-poured and feature a minimalist design, and suit all interior spaces.
Buy it here
YETI Rambler 26oz Chug Water Bottle
$39.99 - $44.99
This dishwasher-safe YETI water bottle keeps drinks cool or hot for an extended period, whether you're on a long hike or taking a day trip out. It features double-wall vacuum insulation and leakproof construction. It features a drinking spout for easy sips throughout the day. Plus, it's sweat-resistant, so you don't need to worry about your maps getting damp in your bag.
Buy it here
PATAGONIA Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover
$119.00
One of the most popular fleeces this year is this Patagonia Mid-length Quarter zip. The classic design is timeless and is great to layer with a winter jacket. The soft fleece interior provides the most incredible comfort whether you're running errands or experiencing the outdoors.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Perfect gifts for guys who love the outdoors
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 9, 2020 12:17 PM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There is no greater gift to outdoorsy people than something that will help them explore new places, breathe the fresh air, and get moving. Whether you live in a rainy area or the desert, there are some essential items that will make your adventures easier!
As the holidays approach, we've gathered some worthwhile gift ideas that will impress any adventurer, from coolers for the campsite to fleeces to keep them warm.
HOPPER FLIP 12 SOFT COOLER
Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler
$249.99
Guaranteed to keep your beers cold, food fresh, and ice frozen. This leakproof and robust soft cooler is excellent for carrying to your camp spot, to the parking lot for tailgating before the big game, or round to a friend's for a BBQ. It features a wide opening for easy access, while the design itself is compact and cubed shaped to make it easier to stack.
Buy it here
Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip
Aluminum Wallet and Money Clip
$75.00
The days of carrying around a bulky wallet are over. This compact card holder keeps all your essential credit and debit cards together with easy access. It also features a money clip attached to the side so you can carry emergency cash with you.
Buy it here
OUTDOOR FELLOW - No. 8 Sandalwood + Pine Needle Scented Candle
Outdoor Fellow No. 8 Sandalwood + Pine Needle Scented Candle
$36.00
With every inhale, the smell of pine needles and sandalwood will transport you to the outdoors. These candles are hand-poured and feature a minimalist design, and suit all interior spaces.
Buy it here
YETI Rambler 26oz Chug Water Bottle
YETI Rambler 26oz Chug Water Bottle
$39.99 - $44.99
This dishwasher-safe YETI water bottle keeps drinks cool or hot for an extended period, whether you're on a long hike or taking a day trip out. It features double-wall vacuum insulation and leakproof construction. It features a drinking spout for easy sips throughout the day. Plus, it's sweat-resistant, so you don't need to worry about your maps getting damp in your bag.
Buy it here
PATAGONIA Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover
PATAGONIA Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover
$119.00
One of the most popular fleeces this year is this Patagonia Mid-length Quarter zip. The classic design is timeless and is great to layer with a winter jacket. The soft fleece interior provides the most incredible comfort whether you're running errands or experiencing the outdoors.
Buy it here
More to consider: