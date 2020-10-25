Fitness watches for winter that are water-resistant and versatile
Fitness trackers are becoming more and more popular -- everyone from athletes training for competitions to amateurs working towards shedding a few pounds have been adopting the wearable technology.
Depending on how much of a financial commitment you want to make, there are hundreds of options on the market, including the popular Fitbit, and the technologically-advanced Garmin watches, to the much more affordable and suitable for a beginner JUMPER fitness tracker.
We've gathered water-proof fitness watches suitable for all people looking to track their progress towards working at their goals.
Fitbit - Charge 4 Activity Tracker GPS + Heart Rate
$149.99
Compatible with IOS and Android, the Fitbit Charge 4 has 168 hours of usage, it features a touchscreen, and measures distance traveled, calories burned, activity vs. inactivity, heart rate, steps taken, and pace. So, whether you're doing laps in the pool (the depth of water-resistance is 164 feet), bike rides, to marathon training, the Fitbit Charge 4 sits at the top of our list for its ability to track all of your workouts and its affordable price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
$94.99, was 199.99
This might be the best fitness watch on the market if you have an Android phone. It's lightweight, durable and automatically tracks your workout. Simply switch it on, and you'll be on your way to achieving your fitness goals. There are also numerous apps available to tailor how you workout and the way it tracks activity. If your heart rate is alarmingly high or too low, it will notify you so you can take action.
It also works a shift while you're asleep, analyzing your sleeping pattern. After all, your workouts are only as effective as your recovery.
Garmin Instinct Solar, Graphite
$394.95
The Garmin, much like the Fitbit, has built a reputation for itself. Coming in at a higher cost, it also has a hefty amount more features. Using solar charging, you get a vastly extended battery life. It's constructed to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance, being waterproof up to 100 meters. Suppose there's a watch you want with you while you're hiking in unfamiliar territory. In that case, it's the Garmin Instinct Solar, with a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo), it will track in much more difficult environments than the standard GPS.
Using Pulse Ox, you can keep track and monitor your everyday health and how your body optimizes energy by tracking your heart rate, stress, and sleep estimates with Body Battery™ energy monitoring.
JUMPER Fitness Tracker, Activity Health Tracker Waterproof Smart Watch
$27.59, was $44.99
As new fitness trackers develop more features, affordable options also arise for those with a lesser budget. It takes around two hours to fully charge the device, which lasts up to an impressive 15 days. As most fitness trackers do, this device will help you work toward your goals, and if you're inactive for long periods, it will prompt you to get moving!
$26.32
For those who are just getting started with fitness and don't want to make a significant financial investment in a fitness tracker yet, we recommend this slim and lightweight device.
It's adept at ssisting in recording and analyzing your activities and includes 24/7 Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, SpO2 & Sleep State. It covers everything you need to get going -- and it's also multifunction allowing you to control music, respond to calls and SMS, plus messages on social media. Simply download the app on your mobile and connect it to your device.
