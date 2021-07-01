Tropical Storm Elsa could become 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2021
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 1, 2021 1:37 PM EDT
The record-breaking storm developed Thursday morning and favorable conditions for development have experts worried.
AccuWeather forecasters continued to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa after it was named the fifth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season early Thursday morning. The storm is likely to strengthen into the first hurricane of 2021 in the Atlantic and is predicted to approach the United States next week after it unleashes heavy rain, strong winds and stirs up dangerous seas in the Caribbean islands starting on Friday.
Elsa was racing westward at 28 mph Thursday afternoon, about 680 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
The system is expected to take a turn to the west-northwest Thursday, and a general path in the same direction is forecast to continue as the storm moves into the Caribbean this weekend.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Martinique, with a tropical storm watch in effect for Guadeloupe and Grenada, according to the National Weather Service.
AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that Elsa could strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the Windward Islands. But, even if it doesn't reach hurricane force by the time it reaches the islands, the storm is still expected to become a hurricane over central Caribbean waters this weekend. A hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater.
Tropical Storm Elsa developed about halfway between the Leeward Islands and the coast of Africa early Thursday morning, setting a new Atlantic record in the process. With its formation early in the morning of July 1, Tropical Storm Elsa dethroned 2020's Tropical Storm Edouard as the earliest E-named storm in the Atlantic basin. Edouard formed July 6, 2020. The 2020 season went on to produce a record 30 named storms.
Conditions are expected to deteriorate over a large portion of the Windward Islands and the southern portion of the Leeward Islands on Friday with increasing rounds of downpours, thunderstorms, gusty winds with rough seas and surf, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
"During Friday and Friday night, the heaviest rainfall totals of 2-4 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches will occur across the Windward Islands. Wind gusts of 60-70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph will occur near the track of the storm -- likely across Barbados, Saint Vincent and Saint Lucia," Douty explained. Power outages and flash flooding are anticipated.
As Elsa is forecast to maintain a steady west to northwest path through the eastern and then the central Caribbean this weekend, most of impacts are likely to pass south of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands with minimal impact along the southern shoreline of Puerto Rico. These areas could face rough seas and surf and the possibility of drenching showers and thunderstorms from the storm's outer bands.
However, this general, slightly north-of-west, track will bring the system very close to the islands of Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba as the weekend progresses with the likelihood of much more significant, damaging and dangerous impacts to these islands.
AccuWeather is anticipating that the RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes will be a 1 in the Caribbean. The RealImpact™ is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5. The rating is based on the anticipated isolated flooding, damaging winds, storm surge and a number of other economic factors.
As Elsa strengthens and the forward speed of the storm slows, the output of rain and wind will increase. Since Elsa is forecast to approach and potentially track over parts of Hispaniola and Cuba as a hurricane, the impacts may be more significant compared to those experienced in the Windward Islands. Should Elsa strengthen more than currently anticipated prior to reaching the waters of Hispaniola and Cuba, the RealImpact™ rating could increase as well.
It is in this north-central portion of the Caribbean where the track becomes somewhat less certain. The track of Elsa is likely to be influenced by the strength of the tropical system itself as well as other non-tropical weather players, including the jet stream near North America, an area of high pressure over the western Atlantic and fronts that may stall over the southeastern U.S. later this weekend into next week.
If Elsa moves over one or both of the large, mountainous islands of Hispaniola and Cuba, then the system will likely weaken. Should it track in between or south of these islands, then Elsa could maintain strength or even strengthen further. Waters are sufficiently warm to maintain and feed a tropical system throughout the Caribbean. However, AccuWeather forecasters point out that other inhibiting factors, such as wind shear or a flow of dry air from South America, could keep Elsa's strength in check or cause it to weaken.
If Elsa manages to slide south of these Caribbean islands and enter the Gulf of Mexico largely unscathed, a more potent hurricane could evolve and potentially impact the U.S. A track into the eastern Gulf of Mexico appears most likely at this time, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Even if Elsa's strength fluctuates, it does not necessarily mean it will dissipate entirely. Tropical systems that struggle for a time due to wind shear, dry air and land interaction can rebound days later.
"Depending on the exact track, winds over parts of Hispaniola and Cuba may gust to over hurricane force (74-mph or greater maximum sustained winds) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," Douty said. Winds this strong can lead to widespread power outages. Torrential rain can lead to flash flooding and mudslides, especially in areas where there is deforestation.
Beyond that, there is still some uncertainty about where Elsa will head. Even though a track into the eastern Gulf is most likely, it could potentially track northward over the Florida Peninsula -- or even just to the east of the Sunshine State.
Residents of the southeastern U.S. as well as those farther north along the Atlantic coast in the U.S. are being put on alert for potential impacts from Elsa.
"Impacts to the contiguous United States would begin Monday night at the earliest after the system passes through the Caribbean. Residents, visitors or those with interests from the central Gulf Coast, across Florida and to the Carolina coast should monitor the progress of Elsa," Douty said.
Even though the exact track for Elsa from late this weekend to next week is far from certain, there is the likelihood that some rain, building seas and gusty thunderstorms are likely to spread northward the Florida Peninsula early next week, either by direct or indirect means. How significant these conditions become could mark an end to search and recovery operations following the collapse of the Surfside condominium building near Miami.
The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for Cuba and Florida from late in the weekend into next week is 15 inches. Where the heaviest rain pours down will depend on the exact track of Elsa, but significant rain, on the order of several inches, can occur well away from the center of the storm.
"Significant impacts may not only be from flooding rainfall, but perhaps also strong winds, high waves and storm surge flooding in the U.S.," Douty said.
AccuWeather forecasters have been monitoring the feature that became Elsa for more than a week. It was initially dubbed invest 97L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It was upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC 5) around 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday before the NHC called it Tropical Depression Five later Wednesday evening.
Unusually early for a Cabo Verde tropical storm
The system that became Elsa is part of a long series of similar features that roll westward from Africa across the Atlantic and often cross into the eastern Pacific. A small fraction of these waves goes on to develop into tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes under the right atmospheric conditions.
This satellite image, captured Thursday morning, shows Tropical Storm Elsa shortly after strengthening to tropical storm status. (RAMMB/CIRA)
The 2021 season is forecast to fall short of the number of named systems from 2020. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that to have a significant amount of tropical disturbances that are originating from Africa this early is a concern.
Usually, meteorologists expect to see their first strong candidate for a tropical system from this area during August and not late June or early July. There have already been a few other disturbances in this zone that AccuWeather forecasters have monitored for development in June, but none of them, prior to Elsa, became organized enough to be named.
The tropical disturbances that originate from Africa are also referred to as Cabo Verde systems, named for a group of islands just off the coast of the continent. Cabo Verde systems constitute the backbone of the Atlantic hurricane season with multiple tropical storm and hurricane candidates typically emerging in the months of August, September and October. Most of the small number of systems that develop prior to this time of the year originate in waters close to Central and North America and are often called "homebrew" storms.
Since these long-track disturbances tend to spend more time over water, they tend to have more time to organize, develop a circulation and strengthen, when compared to homebrew storms. Because of that, they could potentially pose a more significant threat to lives and property as they approach land areas.
The formation of a named tropical system or two is not highly unusual by late June but on average, the second named storm does not brew until early August, according to the NHC. To have five such systems by early July set a new record. The average date for the fifth storm to form is Aug. 31.
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Tracks
Last year, Dolly missed the record for the earliest fourth-named storm, or D-storm, by just a few days. In 2016, Danielle formed on June 20, and Dolly formed three days later in 2020 on June 23. This year's Tropical Storm Danny formed on June 28.
Every storm after Dolly last year set an early-formation record. The "E" storm, which was Edouard, formed on July 6, 2020. Elsa now holds the record with its formation of July 1.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the busiest on record with 30 named storms that required the use of the Greek alphabet, once the last name and letter "W" on the list was used up. That was the second and last time the NHC will tap into Greek letters to name storms that extend via the original designated list.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 16-20 named systems for the Atlantic basin for the 2021 season with seven to 10 hurricanes and three to five direct impacts on the U.S. Both Danny from June 28-29 and Claudette from June 19-23 tracked over the Southeastern states.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.