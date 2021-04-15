“I do not trust the Federal Government,” wrote Roger West, co-owner of the Westside Journal weekly newspaper. “I do not trust Dr. Fauci, I do not trust the medical profession, nor the pharmaceutical giants.” In Nassau County, Florida, West is a part of nearly half of the population who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.However, when two of his close friends caught COVID-19, and a third one died from the virus, West turned to prayer, The Associated Press reported. When his mother and another relative urged for him to get the vaccine, he took it as a sign from God and went out to get the first jab.

A resurgence of the coronavirus is making some “die-hard” vaccine skeptics reconsider the shots, the AP reported. Within the three-week period that ended on Aug. 12, nearly 4,400 people in Nassau County got vaccinated, according to state data. “Everybody thought it was kind of dying out or going away. … Then you had this new variant come in,” Dr. Phillips Can, a family practitioner who treats patients at a University of Florida Health clinic in Callahan, told the AP. “It was just ripe for another bad surge.”