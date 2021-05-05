The roar of packed grandstands will soon accompany the roar of stock cars with Atlanta Motor Speedway planing to open at full capacity for July’s NASCAR race. Track officials announced this plan on Friday, which will allow more than 70,000 race fans to pack into the track on the second weekend of July for the 400-mile race. “As we’ve seen millions across Georgia and the Southeast get vaccinated, public health restrictions have eased and that gives us the green flag to take a big step towards welcoming more people to enjoy race weekend,” said Brandon Hutchinson, the executive vice president of Atlanta Motor Speedway. “Needless to say, we can’t wait to have thousands of fans join us for some thrilling NASCAR action this summer.” The track is still communicating with the state and local governments to determine if fans attending the July race will need to wear face masks.
Did you have “America running low on chicken” on your COVID-19 bingo card? If so, congrats! After a year worth of notable shortages, ranging from toilet paper to Grape Nut cereal, the recent demand on poultry, coupled with tightening domestic supply, has left restaurants struggling to keep up, David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands, told the Washington Post. The most popularly eaten meat in America, chicken production has been disrupted by a number of different factors, including volatile feed prices and weather patterns that have affected the nation’s largest suppliers. In February, the widespread winter storms that affected Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and nearby states severely impacted the broiler industry, Mark Jordan of LEAP Market Analytics told WATTPoultry.com. To further complicate matters, the popularity of chicken sandwiches has skyrocketed during the pandemic, with restaurants such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, KFC and McDonalds all battling for sandwich supremacy.
FILE - In this May 10, 2020 file photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver. U.S. wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in November 2020 as weak demand caused by the pandemic has kept inflation at extremely low levels. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Cruise companies will be allowed to resume operations in U.S. waters if they guarantee most of the crew and passengers are vaccinated against COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a letter to companies Wednesday night, The Miami Herald reported after obtaining the letter. In short, it means passenger cruises could restart from South Florida as early as July. According to the letter, if ships can certify that 98% of their crew and 95% of their passengers are vaccinated, they won’t need to test for COVID-19 before restarting passenger operations.
U.S. health officials have concluded that anxiety has led to fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions to dozens of individuals who received the COVID-19 shot across five states — not the vaccine itself. According to The Associated Press, the reactions caused by anxiety have been documented for decades with many different vaccines. The reports came in over the span of three days, from April 7 to 9, in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina. Sixty-four people in total were affected. Many of them experienced either fainting or dizziness, while some experienced nausea or vomiting, racing hearts, chest pains and other symptoms. All of the individuals received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “We knew we were going to see this” Dr. Noni MacDonald, a Canadian researcher who has studied incidents like the ones reported, said.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a new executive order on Friday that spells an end to almost all of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, The Associated Press reported. The only mitigation measure that is still in effect is that students who are 6 or older must wear masks while in school, although this will expire at the conclusion of the current academic year. Earlier this year, Reeves ended the statewide mask mandate and many restrictions for bars and restaurants, the AP said. Despite the governor’s actions on Friday, he is still encouraging people Mississippians to wear face masks and to social distance while around others.
Disneyland and the California Adventure theme park are set to reopen on Friday for the first time in over a year since the pandemic led to the closure of both parks. Restrictions will be in place with the reopening, and UPI reported that only residents of California will be permitted to enter the parks and groups cannot exceed three separate households. Guests over the age of three need a park reservation and a ticket. "Upon reopening, certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings will be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed,” according to a company statement.
People will not be allowed to travel from India to the U.S. starting next week as the country deals with a substantial surge of COVID-19 that is setting new records on a daily basis. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that the travel restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, May 4, CNBC said. It is unclear how long the restrictions will last. On April 1, India reported around 81,000 new infections, and by April 29, daily infections exceeded 386,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll is averaging over 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths per day, but CNBC said that the official figure may be understated.
The United States reached a major milestone on Friday when the Centers Disease Control and Prevents (CDC) reported that 101 million people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is “almost double the 55 million who were fully vaccinated just a month ago,” the White House COVID-19 Response Team said, and equates to more than 30% of the country’s total populatio. To date, 308 million vaccines have been delivered across the country with 240 million doses being administered. This benchmark was reached just days after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask when outdoors in small gatherings with people from multiple households.
A Sikh temple in Uttar Pradesh, India, is offering COVID-19 patients drive-thru oxygen, potentially saving the lives of many residents who have been unable to find treatment at the country’s overwhelmed hospitals. According to BBC, the temple has given oxygen to over 1,000 patients. “I called the hospital for a bed,” BK Gupta, a relative of a patient, told BBC. “But we didn’t find one anywhere, so we rushed here.” As the country continues to grapple with skyrocketing infection rates, the lack of medical supplies and room at hospitals has left people wandering for help.
“In the past 24 hours, we’ve had three people out collecting oxygen,” Rupinder Singh of Khalsa International said. “Sometimes they have travelled for hours to get to places where they could get oxygen cylinders. Whenever we have information that cylinders are available somewhere, we send our guys there to get it.”
Russia has created a new coronavirus vaccine that is the first of its kind in the world, a vaccine that is for animals. Early tests showed that the new vaccine generates antibodies in dogs, cats, foxes and mink, Reuters reported. A batch of 17,000 doses has been produced in Russia with several countries showing interest in the vaccine. "About 20 organizations are ready to negotiate registration and supply of the vaccine to their countries,” a Russian regulator said. “ The file for registration abroad, in particular in the European Union, is under preparation and will be promptly used for the registration process.”
According to a recently published study, patients dealing with the rare condition of long COVID have been given nine times more opioid prescriptions than usual, igniting worries about the widespread risk of addiction. The study, published in Nature, showed that for every 1,000 long COVID patients treated at a Veterans Affairs facility, doctors issued the pain killers at far higher rates than normal. Since 2012, doctors have cut their opioid prescriptions in half as research has revealed the dangers of long-term addiction to prescription painkiller, which can carry over into drug use. According to The Los Angeles Times, about 10% of COVID-19 survivors develop long COVID, accounting for over 3 million patients with it in the U.S., many of whom have struggled with chronic pain and ongoing health problems. “I worry that COVID-19 patients, especially those who are severely and critically ill, receive a lot of medications during the hospitalization, and because they have persistent symptoms, the medications are continued after hospital discharge,” Dr. Greg Martin, president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, told the L.A. Times.
A plan to gradually reopen France was announced on Thursday, setting up a timeline on when normalcy may return for the country. President Emmanuel Macron said schools will be allowed to reopen next week. Museums, cinemas, shops and outdoor service at cafes will reopen on May 19. In addition, the 7 p.m. curfew will be extended to 9 p.m., according to The New York Times. During the second week of June, restaurants will begin serving patrons inside. Gyms will also be allowed to reopen at this time. Most restrictions on gatherings and curfew will be lifted on June 30. Since the beginning of the pandemic, France has seen the fourth-most cases in the world, with over 5.6 million infections recorded.
With another 854 fatalities recorded on Thursday, the U.S. pushed its world-leading death toll to over 575,000, accounting for over 18% of the world’s 3,168,601 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The nation also recorded 58,199 new infections on Thursday, continuing its stretch of decreased new infection rates. Elsewhere in the world, India again broke its own record for most new cases in a 24-hour span, recording over 386,000 new cases on Thursday. For a look at the total numbers from around the globe, watch the video below.
The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics released updated rules in preparation for the games this summer. Athletes will not be required to quarantine, but will have to test daily. Visitors are being urged to not use public transit. Members of the media and other officials are also being urged to eat takeout meals alone. Spectators from overseas are still barred from attending the game, but tens of thousands of people are expected to enter Japan for the Summer Games. Several public polls in Japan have shown support to postpone the games again or cancel it altogether, according to The New York Times. The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to start July 23.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that the nation’s most-populated city will be completely reopened on July 1. Speaking on MSCBC’s Morning Joe, de Blasio said the vaccination turnout by city residents has been "extraordinary" and that he believes people will flock back to The Big Apple to live there again. Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that the state would be lifting its ban on bar seating and dining curfews in May, CNBC reported. “We are ready for stores to open, for business to open, offices, theaters, full strength,” de Blasio said on the show. Watch a clip of his remarks below.
According to a study of blood samples in the nation, up to one-third of Mexicans could have been exposed to COVID-19 by the end of last year. The blood samples taken for the study were from February through December. Antibodies for the virus were discovered in 33.5% of the samples, according to The Associated Press. The exposure rate differed by region, with the highest being in the northwest, from Baja California to Chihuahua, where the exposure rate surpassed 40%. The same study also suggests that only 86% of those infected developed antibodies that were effective, meaning the other 14% of people who were exposed do not have antibodies and risk reinfection.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state could fully reopen sooner than anticipated if people continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at the current rate. At the moment, all business restrictions and industries are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1 under a series of measures aimed at reopening the state’s economy, but Baker said that could happen sooner. “We felt we were sure we would be in a good place by Aug. 1,” Baker said Thursday, according to NBC Boston. “But if the people of Massachusetts continue to be as aggressive and as enthusiastic about getting vaccinated as they’ve been, we may have the ability to do that sooner.”
According to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), only 0.3% of COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been administered globally were given in low-income countries. More than one billion shots have been administered across the globe and 82% of them were in high- and upper-middle-income countries, The Economic Times reported. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said vaccine access “is one of the defining challenges of the pandemic,” at an online health conference on Thursday. “That's the reality,” he said.
Congo is working to return more than 1.3 million unused doses of COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX due to vaccine hesitancy in the nation. According to Newsweek, the returned vaccine doses will be distributed to other African nations within a five-week period because Congo was struggling to administer them. Director of the World Health Organization in Africa Matshidiso Moeti praised Congo for making the decision to allow the vaccines to be administered elsewhere, saying it was ”extremely wise of the government to make this estimation.” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also urged other nations in Africa to return their supply of vaccines if they are struggling to administer them so they can also be redistributed.
The border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus, but one man still crosses the border every day. Paul-Maurice Patenaude lives in a house which is between both countries. The house has an address in New York and Quebec. Patenaude has used this advantage to accept packages from America that Canadians couldn't receive. Some sellers and companies only ship to American addresses, so Patenaude is able to receive these packages then give them to Canadians who are unable to cross the border. Customers have turned to Patenaude during the pandemic so that they can avoid the 14-day quarantine by crossing the border, according to AFP. "I go to the United States, I take his parcel, I give him his parcel. He goes to Canada, he goes to Canadian customs. He didn't go to United States," Patenaude said. On average, about 50 packages a day are delivered to Patenaude.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a clarification this week to address comments made about encouraging pregnant women to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Last Friday, director Rochelle Walensky made the comments during a White House press briefing, saying that the “CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” The Hill reported. However, this week's clarification reinforces the CDC's prior guidance, which gives a less strong recommendation in suggesting that pregnant women “may want to have a conversation with your healthcare provider,” before receiving a dosage. In Friday’s briefing, Walensky pointed to a recently published study that found no safety concerns for vaccinated women in their third trimester of pregnancy or safety concerns for their babies.
"What Dr. Walensky said is consistent with the guidance," a CDC spokesperson told CBS News this week."Pregnant women may get the vaccine and all evidence says it’s safer than being unvaccinated. In her remarks, she went on to say that pregnant people should consult with their healthcare provider when considering vaccinations. This isn’t out [of] step with what’s posted on the website which states: Pregnant women may choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. And they may want to have a conversation with their healthcare provider to help decide whether to get vaccinated with a vaccine that has been authorized for use.”
As restaurants begin to reopen across the country, some are taking unusual steps to keep customers safe during the pandemic. One restaurant in Florida has started using robots to serve customers, because not enough people are applying for jobs. Mr. Q Crab House in Hollywood, Florida started using the robots to help around the restaurant. "We've been struggling along; we decided that these three little robots over here would help us out," owner Shaheen Maleki said. The robots even have names; Peanut, Beavis and Butthead. Experts have suggested that the shortage in staffing has been contributed to stimulus checks and unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus. Workers are also seeing fewer tips, according to WPVI.
According to IQVIA Holdings, Inc., a U.S.-based company that analyzes health care industry data, the world will spend $157 billion through the next five years on vaccines to guard against the coronavirus, Reuters reported. Spending in 2021 is expected to reach its peak this year, topping out at an estimated $54 billion. From there, annual spending will decline sharply, coming in at $11 billion for 2022, IQVIA’s report predicted. Murray Aitken, a senior vice president at IQVIA, told Reuters the decline in spending will be a result of a decrease in prices due to competition in the marketplace and increasing volume of available vaccines. Much of the costs, the IQVIA analysts suggest, will be due to the need for booster shots. Had the pandemic never happened, the report said, worldwide spending on medicine would’ve for the period covering 2020 through 2025 would’ve been $68 billion. Aitken put the cost of the vaccines in perspective. "While COVID-19 vaccines will cost $157 billion over the next five years, that is a very small price to pay relative to the human cost of the pandemic," he said.
Less than 14 months after being dubbed a pandemic, COVID-19 is closing in on 150 million globally reported cases. While the U.S. continues to see its downward trend of case increases, totaling 54,026 new infections on Wednesday, India has seen its harsh resurgence spike even higher. The nation recorded over 379,000 new cases on Wednesday alone, breaking its own record for most new cases in a single day. The country also recorded a new high of 3,645 fatalities in a 24-hour span, pushing its death toll to over 204,000. For a broader look at numbers from around the world, watch the video below.
The U.K. is still working to vaccinate its population with the first wave of coronavirus vaccines, but the country is already planning ahead for the pandemic down the road. The U.K. has ordered 60 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, adding to the 40 million doses that were ordered at an earlier date, the BBC said. Many of these 100 million doses are planned to be used as part of a vaccination booster program in the autumn to offer residents some extra protection from the virus ahead of winter. Nearly two out of every three adults in the U.K. have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, such as the one developed by AstraZeneca, the BBC said.
Towns and cities in Japan that were expected to host Olympic teams have had to rethink their plans as the coronavirus continues to impact the country. With less than 100 days to go until the Summer Olympic Games, Okuizumo scrapped a plan to host India's hockey team. The town had already spent more than $5 million to prepare for the team. The only way the town would be able to host the team was in a bubble-like environment. Town official Katsumi Nagase told AFP, "We wanted to have one of the world's top tier teams visit our town and show their skills to local children. But that seems impossible now." Over 500 Japan municipalities signed up to host athletes and officials for the games, but many have scrapped those plans. Niigata's Nagaoka city will no longer host Australia's swimming team and Nagano's Okaya city will no longer host Canada's table tennis team. Those that will continue to host athletes will have to offer frequent testing and have designated routes to gyms and pools to help decrease the spread of the virus.
With stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits, businesses are struggling to find people willing to work. A Florida McDonalds has been offering $50 to anyone who will show up just for an interview. “We’re scrambling for help,” Blake Casper of Caspers Company, which owns the Tampa franchise, told Insider. The idea to offer a $50 incentive for interviewees came from a general manager and supervisor who were desperate to staff their drive-thru."The biggest challenge out there is the federal government and the state government are going to continue with this unemployment, because that is truly creating the incentive to not work right now," Casper said, according to Insider. "And, how do you blame somebody?”
The deadline for air travelers to get a Real ID compliant identification has been pushed back 19 months due to complications caused by the coronavirus. The deadline to have a Real ID was originally Oct. 1, 2021, but has been pushed back to May 3, 2023. Real ID identification cards are issued following a more comprehensive identification check. These cards also have added security features to combat counterfeiting. The coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for drivers to go visit DMV locations, leading to the delay. Only 43% of all state-issued identification cards are compliant with Real ID, according to NBC News.
Washington State University announced on Wednesday that on-campus students will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for the 2021-2022 academic year, KIRO said. The university, located in eastern Washington in the town of Pullman, is the latest school in the state to announce vaccine requirements. However, some exemptions will be made for medical, religious or personal reasons, as well as those who are attending the university 100% online. Students who do not get vaccinated will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis, KIRO said. The vaccine requirement will also apply to employees and volunteers at Washington State University.
Just one dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine nearly halves the transmission rate of the coronavirus, a new study suggests. Those who were infected with the coronavirus after receiving one dose and then became infected with the virus before the second dose were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus to those unvaccinated. "Vaccines are vital in helping us return to a normal way of life. Not only do vaccines reduce the severity of illness and prevent hundreds of deaths every day, we now see they also have an additional impact on reducing the chance of passing Covid-19 on to others," said the head of immunization at Public Health England, Dr. Mary Ramsay. Those vaccinated also have a reduced risk of developing symptoms after just one dose, according to the BBC.
As coronavirus hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors in Oregon, 15 counties were moved into an extreme risk category. These counties will no longer offer indoor restaurant dining, along with other restrictions. Major cities such as Portland, Salem, Bend and Eugene are included in these counties, according to The Associated Press. The restrictions will go into effect on Friday. Rural areas of Oregon are seeing much lower vaccination rates than desired. A county of just 78,000 people only has 19,000 people who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Extreme-risk counties will increase outdoor capacity limits for bars and restaurants from 50 people to 100.
JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is telling employees in the U.S. to prepare to return to the office on a rotating basis by July, CNBC reported. The bank said in a memo to workers Tuesday that it is increasing the number of employees allowed in its offices, and buildings will be open to all employees on May 17, although a 50% building occupancy limit will remain in place. "We are welcoming more of you back next month so that you can get comfortable with being back in an office environment," the bank said in the memo, according to CNBC and first reported by Bloomberg News."Understanding that this may take some time, we would fully expect that by early July, all U.S.-based employees will be in the office on a consistent rotational schedule, also subject to our current 50% occupancy cap." JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said last week that the company could not require workers to be vaccinated before returning to the office, CNBC said. Watch the video below for more.
While a final number has yet to be determined, tennis fans will be allowed to attend matches at Wimbledon this summer. The major tennis tournament did not take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fan capacity will be reduced to 25% but could increase if the British government eases restrictions before the event takes place in June. Ticket prices are expected to remain at the same levels as 2020. Whether fans will need proof of vaccination to attend will depend on government rules. Mask wearing and social distancing also remains to be determined, according to ESPN.
With the start date of the Summer Games on the horizon, Tokyo Olympics organizers have released a new set of rules. Athletes will be tested every day, people’s movements will be tightly controlled and the number of spectators allowed won’t be decided until June, the Today show reported. Since fans from around the world have been banned due to the virus, even the families of athletes from abroad will watch the Games from home. Those arriving from abroad will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test and be tested regularly.
The U.S. added more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, sending the cumulative caseload above 32.1 million. And more than 700 fatalities were recorded, bringing the death toll to 572,702 as of Wednesday morning. The seven-day rolling positivity rate inched down nationwide to 3.88%, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, and Florida, Michigan and Texas were the states where the most new cases were reported. Globally, the U.S. was third in terms of new cases on Tuesday. For more on where the virus is spreading most rapidly, watch the video below.
FILE - People wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Midwest City, Okla. The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week of Aug. 9, after two weeks of declines, evidence that employers are still cutting large numbers of jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
As companies begin to transition back to the office environment after a year of working from home, many employees would like to keep working from home. However, many companies are likely to revert back to pre-pandemic work arrangements. More than half of employees said that, given the option, they would want to keep working from home even after the coronavirus subsides, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. Far fewer look forward to returning to the office full time. “We were told we would start going back to the office in June,” Melissa Gill, who books athletic travel for a college in San Diego, told CNBC, “and I am just not ready.” Gill says she prefers working remotely, especially because it gives her more time with her two dogs and her husband while he is home between military deployments. Gill is happier without the daily 45-minute commute into town, which gives her time to take walks around the neighborhood and be more present at home with her husband, who has been on active duty. “It’s going to be really hard to adjust going back to the office,” Gill told CNBC.
Some companies are becoming more flexible and are shifting to new policies surrounding remote work. In March, Microsoft said it will allow certain employees to choose between returning to work full-time, continuing to work remotely or implement a hybrid model, CNBC reported. Microsoft told employees it will allow more flexibility to work from home, even after it’s safe to return to the office, by allowing workers to request approval from their managers to work remotely full time or to potentially move to a new location.
The U.S. will begin exporting its entire stock of AstraZeneca vaccines to the rest of the world after federal safety reviews are cleared. Up to 60 million doses will be available to share in the coming months, according to The Associated Press. The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is already widely used around the world, but has yet to see authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In recent weeks, the U.S. has been under pressure to release some of it vaccine supply with other countries. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the AstraZeneca vaccine is not needed in the U.S. for the next several months. More than 53% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Enough doses for the entire U.S. population is expected by early summer.
Pfizer’s experimental oral drug to treat COVID-19 could be available by the end of the year, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC. In March the company started early stage clinical trial testing a new antiviral therapy for the virus. If clinical trials go well and the Food and Drug Administration approves it, the drug could be distributed across the U.S. by the end of the year, Bourla told CNBC. Health experts say the drug could be a game-changer because it could be used outside of hospitals, which could keep the virus from progressing and prevent hospital trips. In addition to the drug, Pfizer is still testing its vaccine in 6-month to 11-year-old children.
The world's largest concert since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was held this past weekend. New Zealand packed the iconic Auckland Rugby Stadium to watch the band SIX60 perform. Over 50,000 fans attended the concert. Social distancing is not required at these concerts due to the nation successfully controlling the spread of COVID-19, according to Cheddar. The concert was the first to be held at the stadium. The band hopes to tour in Europe and U.K. in November, along with other countries if they allow large crowds.
Theatres, cinemas, restaurants and coffee bars partially reopened in Italy this week as the government eased coronavirus restrictions. Of the country's 20 regions, 14 are in a yellow zone which means there is a relatively low risk from COVID-19, according to Reuters. Five have been classified as orange and just one, Sardinia, is under red. Customers are now allowed to be served outdoors at coffee bars and restaurants in yellow zones. Outdoor amateur contact sports are also permitted again, along with reopening of pools and gyms. The famous Colosseum has also re-opened to individuals, but tour groups are still prohibited.
Fans wearing face masks sit in the bleachers during a spring training baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The CDC made a big change to its public health guidance related to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. The agency now says that fully vaccinated people can gather outdoors in small gatherings with other inoculated people, or even those who are not vaccinated and at low risk for COVID-19, without wearing a mask. The CDC still recommends that people who have been vaccinated wear masks outdoors when they are in large public gatherings. The CDC did not specify what constitutes a small gathering. The CDC still says those who are inoculated should "wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease."
“It’s the return of freedom,” Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told The Associated Press. “It’s the return of us being able to do normal activities again. We’re not there yet, but we’re on the exit ramp. And that’s a beautiful thing.”
Australia had its biggest crowd for a sports event since the coronavirus pandemic began. An Australian Rules football match at Melbourne Cricket Ground had 78,000 fans in attendance over the weekend. The event was an Australian Football League match between Collingwood and Essendon on April 25. A Twenty20 cricket international at Ahmedabad had an attendance of 67,000 last month. The Australian Football League match is known as "The Anzac Day match" and is one of the traditions during the season, due to its commemoration of Australians who served in both world wars and other conflicts. The match did not take place last year due to the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. The Victoria state government made the decision to allow an 85% capacity at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
As Belgium's cultural sector pushes to reopen its events, a test event was put on to demonstrate how performances could go on amid the pandemic. A theatre in Brussels recently held a performance where audience members were required to take coronavirus tests before entering. Air quality was also monitored throughout the show to ensure the safety of all audience members. A third wave of the pandemic is currently impacting Belgium, according to AFP. Restaurants, cafes and theatres have been shut down since October.
Turkey's president on Monday issued sweeping new restrictions to help combat a surge in coronavirus cases.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that businesses would have to close unless granted permission by the country's interior ministry. Schools would switch to online learning and residents would now need permission to travel within city limits, The Associated Press reported. Erdogan said the restrictions would help mitigate damage caused to the country's tourism, trade and education sectors. Turkey is looking to reduce daily infections to around 5,000. On Monday, the number was more than 37,000, the AP reported. The restrictions are expected to last until at least May 17.
As the massive and record-setting surge of coronavirus cases grows in India, countries around the world are blocking arriving flights from the country. Australia became the latest country to do so on Tuesday, in an effort to limit more new strains of the virus from entering the country, according to Reuters. The decision to suspend flights will remain in effect until May 15, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a news conference. "It is a humanitarian crisis and one gripping the world," Morrison said. Over 323,000 new cases were counted in India on Monday.
Australia is facing almost the exact opposite scenario as India, as the country has nearly completed eradicated the virus. Australia reported zero new cases on Tuesday and has a pandemic total of just under 29,700 cases and just over 900 fatalities, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, India reported another 2,771 fatalities on Tuesday alone, Reuters reported. Watch the video below for more.
The United States recorded another 47,000-plus cases on Monday and 474 fatalities, but the national positivity rate dipped to 3.99% -- the lowest it’s been in at least three months, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Michigan remained the national hotspot and once again reported the most new cases on Monday with more than 7,000 tallied. Overseas, India’s surge of cases continued as more than 323,000 new cases were counted there, and right behind the U.S. with more than 37,000 new infections was Turkey. For more on how the virus is spreading at home and abroad, watch the video below.
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 95 million people have been fully vaccinated, reaching 28% of the total U.S. population. Approximately 140 million have received only one dose. More than 290 million Pfizer, Moderna and J&J shots vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A three-week lockdown is underway in Turkey and is considered to be the strictest lockdown the country has imposed so far during the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. The country has issued partial lockdowns in the past due to the coronavirus, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the newest lockdown as infection rates remain dangerously high. All businesses and school until May 17 paired with limits to travel, the AP said. Turkey has the sixth-highest cumulative case total globally with 4.67 million cases of COVID-19, only being the U.S., India, Brazil, France and Russia, according to Johns Hopkins University.
As more Americans become fully vaccinated, the vaccination rates in the U.S. will likely begin to slow, according to Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response. According to CNN, over 42% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and around 28.5% is fully vaccinated. Slavitt said the U.S. will continue to make progress with vaccinations, but that the rate will be slower now that less people are unvaccinated. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said more vaccinations could also result in a more stable reopening of the nation. "The past trends, when we saw cases start to decline, we were somewhat skeptical because we knew a lot of those declines were a result of behavioral changes,” he said. ”Right now, the declines that we're seeing we can take to the bank. I think we could feel more assured because they're being driven by vaccinations and greater levels of population-wide immunity -- not just from vaccination but also from prior infection.”
Scientists in Maryland are dedicated to tracking new infections of COVID-19 in an attempt to uncover new variants of the virus. “Every time someone is infected and the virus replicates in them, it can produce mutant strains,” said Matthew Frieman, a coronavirus researcher at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. “Most have no impact, but every once in a while you have a variant produced that is more fit and able to do something better than the previous parent virus. It could be transmitted better or can evade a vaccine or antibodies better.” According to The Baltimore Sun, The University of Maryland, Baltimore and Johns Hopkins University approved contracts from the state that will allow the schools to study the genetic makeup of new confirmed cases. The study will carry on through January 2022. According to state health officials, it is essential to track new variants to be able to better predict when and where outbreaks of new cases will occur and prevent the healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed with patients.
Counterfeit versions of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been identified in both Poland and Mexico, the drug company confirmed. According to the BBC, the fakes in Mexico were found to have fraudulent labels and the ones in Poland were believed to actually be an anti-wrinkle treatment. The World Health Organization has stated that counterfeit vaccines The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that fake vaccines "pose a serious risk to global public health.” The fraudulent vaccines in both countries were sized by the authorities and confirmed to be fake. In Mexico, the fake vaccine was administered to around 80 people inside a clinic. The counterfeit appears to be harmless, but does not provide COVID-19 protection. The authorities in Poland said no one received the counterfeits in the country, which were seized from an apartment.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new reopening measures in the state on Monday, and confirmed that the New York State Fair located in Syracuse, New York, will be able to go on as usual and in-person this August, NBC New York reported. Capacity for the fair, which brings in patrons from 28 states and at least six countries each year, will be at 50%. The fair spans across 18 days and will be split into four areas — food, amusement rides, concerts and agriculture — with separate tickets sold for each area. In addition, businesses such as indoor stadiums, offices and fitness centers will be allowed to operate at increased capacity limits. "If you had asked me four months ago, 'Would we have made as much progress as we made?' I would've been dubious," Cuomo said. "The arrows are all pointed in the right direction. We just have to keep the arrows pointed in the right direction.”
Families in India have resorted to taking their sick relatives from hospital to hospital on a hunt for treatment as the nation struggles with an oxygen shortage and filled hospitals. According to The Associated Press, people are dying outside of hospitals as their loved ones clamor for life-saving oxygen and treatment. Sunday marked the fourth straight day the nation set a global record for new coronavirus infections. “The virus is swallowing our city’s people like a monster,” said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium, where over 100 people were cremated on Saturday. “We are just burning bodies as they arrive. It is as if we are in the middle of a war.”
Crematoriums have resorted to skipping individual ceremonies and rituals important to beliefs in Hinduism as they struggle to keep up with deaths in the nation. Many have criticized the government for allowing festivals and political rallies to continue during the pandemic. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina, also said the government should have better prepared for the outback in the nation to worsen by stockpiling supplies when there was a decline in cases. “They should have looked at what was going on in other parts of the world and understood that it was a matter of time before they would be in a similar situation,” Kuppalli said.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused officials in the Spanish city of Pamplona to cancel the annual San Fermin festival for the second straight year. The event annually draws global attention for the crowds that run alongside bulls through the city's streets, an event that draws thrill-seekers from around the world. “To my very despair, I’m forced to officially suspend the festival of San Fermin in 2021,” mayor Enrique Maya told reporters on Monday, according to Reuters. Maya reportedly cited the high COVID-19 infection rate in Spain's Navarra region, as well as the low number of vaccinations.
A new poll from ABC News and The Washington Post shows that 46% of those surveyed believe the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is somewhat safe or very safe. And 41% of those polled believe it is very or somewhat unsafe. This news comes after the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine was paused nationwide due to concerns over rare blood clotting issues. According to the poll, 73% of those surveyed who have not received the vaccine yet responded that they would be “not willing” to take the Johnson & Johnson shot. That sentiment pales in comparison to perceptions of the other two vaccines approved for use in the U.S. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are seen as safe by 71% and 73%, respectively, of those polled.
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to -- with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Meanwhile, shots of the J&J vaccine are being administered again and health officials are working to get the message to Americans that any risk associated with the single-dose shot is extremely low. According to National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, there is “really a low risk” of developing side effects after receiving the J&J shot. He compared the J&J shot to taking aspirin, which is used commonly by tens of millions of Americans daily, to make his point. Watch his remarks from an appearance on Meet The Press below.
Failure to wear a mask while in public in one of Thailand's 48 provinces could result in a fine of up to $640, or 20,000 baht, The Associated Press reported. The new fines come as the government faces a surge in coronavirus cases that is straining the country's medical system. In the capital city of Bangkok, new restrictions are underway. More than 30 types of businesses are temporarily closing amid the wave of infections, including movie theaters, parks, zoos and bars, the AP reported. However, Thailand is not instituting nationwide lockdowns or curfews. Among the first to be fined was Prayuth Chan-ocha, the country's prime minister. The AP reported that a photo on his Facebook page showed him maskless while he held a meeting about vaccinations. Thailand has reported more than 57,000 cases and more than 140 deaths related to the virus.
More than a year after the European Union shut down nonessential travel, effectively barring Americans from visiting Europe for vacations, the E.U. is set to lift travel restrictions for American tourists who have been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times report. The decision to allow vaccinated tourists is a result of the fast pace of vaccinations in the U.S. as well as progress in talks between U.S. and European officials to make vaccine certificates "acceptable as proof of immunity for visitors," the Times reported. “The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told The Times. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union. “Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A.." A current timeline on when the restrictions could officially be eased was not disclosed. For more, watch the video below.
The U.S. on Sunday reported a little more than 32,000 new coronavirus cases and 279 fatalities, according to statistics tracked by Johns Hopkins University. Those numbers are similar to the 24-hour new cases and fatalities numbers that the country was seeing back in early October 2020. Overall, the national death toll eclipsed 572,000 over the weekend and cumulative cases climbed above 32 million nationwide. Globally, the situation in India continued spinning out of control as more than 352,000 new cases were tallied, far and away more than any other country in the world. For more data on the pandemic, watch the video below.
Here are the latest global coronavirus numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 146,796,885
-
Fatalities: 3,105,617
-
Recoveries: 84,616,340
Hospitalization rates for older Americans have dropped significantly since the start of this year. As more people 65 and older become vaccinated, severe cases of the coronavirus have tumbled. Senior citizens have accounted for about 8 out of 10 deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S., according to The Associated Press. But now, hospitalization rates have plunged 80% for that age group. About 700 Americans are dying from the coronavirus per day, which is down from the 3,400 average seen in mid-January. Other countries with high vaccination rates are also seeing a decrease in older citizens getting sick from the virus. Overall, hospitalizations are down 60%. Two out of every three American senior citizens have been fully vaccinated, with over 80% having received at least one shot.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 5 million Americans have missed the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. Only receiving one dose of the vaccine leaves a person more susceptible to the virus and its more-deadly variants, according to The New York Times. The Times reported that the reasons for people skipping the second shot range from fears of side effects to believing that one shot provides enough protection. In addition, many vaccine providers are now canceling appoints for second doses because of a lack of supply. “I’m very worried, because you need that second dose,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel.
Are outdoor mask mandates still necessary despite the increase in coronavirus vaccinations? The debate whether it's necessary or not has amplified over the last month as more vaccines get into more arms. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, told CNN last week, "Outdoor infections are extremely rare." Indoor transmission has about 19 times greater chance of occurring than outdoor transmission, according to The New York Times. However, all outdoor environments aren't equally safe. Unmasked interactions for longer durations and with more frequent contact are linked to a higher risk of outdoor transmission. Nooshin Razani, an author for a study in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, told The Washington Post, "It's not impossible to get an infection outdoors." Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Paul E. Sax said transmissions do not occur between solitary people just going for a walk and transiently passing each other on the street. "That biker who whizzes by without a mask poses no danger to us, at least from a respiratory virus perspective,” he wrote in the The New England Journal of Medicine. Several epidemiologists have suggested ending the outdoor mask mandates, citing evidence is strong enough that the risk of outdoor transmission remains low. However, sociologist Zeynep Tufekci argued on The New England Journal of Medicine that, "we are miscommunicating about the real risk factors — indoors, especially if they are crowded and poorly ventilated — which means that even a full year after the pandemic, people are not being properly informed about where and how they should increase their vigilance.”
As a “storm” of new infections leaves India “shaken,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. "We were confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation," Modi said, according to Reuters. Hospitals and doctors have put out notices that say they are unable to accommodate the number of patients coming in to their facilities. The United States has said the surge in cases in India is concerning, and announced that it will send aid.
Some mass vaccination sites are now starting to close due to a lack of customers, and some counties are declining vaccine shipments as millions of doses have yet to be allocated. The seven-day average of vaccinations has declined in recent days, to 2.86 million doses a day as of Friday, from 3.38 million last week, according to a New York Times analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, government officials in many states are focusing on having patients vaccinated at their doctors’ offices. The pace of vaccination in the U.S. has slowed, potentially from the “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot for safety review over brain blot clot cases.
“We no longer have a reserve of people who want to be vaccinated to reach into to show up and take those doses,” Mr. Menchhofer said. Officials in Palm Beach County, Florida, said that the county would shut its three mass vaccination sites by the end of May. Of 16,000 appointment slots available this week, only 6,000 were filled, according to The New York Times. Nearly half of the counties in Iowa are not accepting new doses of the vaccine from the state’s allotment because demand has dipped, according to The Associated Press. In Florida, Palm Beach County plans to close mass vaccination clinics with thousands of available vaccine slots unclaimed. In West Virginia, a vaccine clinic at a casino/race track parking garage is opening shots to out-of-state residents to address lagging demand. In Arizona, a plan fell through that would have opened a federally run vaccine site in Tucson since demand is slipping.
The first Arizona state-run COVID-19 mass-vaccination site at State Farm Stadium closed Friday, April 23, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Arizona continues to transition outdoor operations to indoor venues. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People will be able to buy rapid coronavirus tests without a prescription at three national chain retailers. Abbot Laboratories’ BinaxNOW coronavirus self-test kits will be distributed to CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart locations, as well as sold online, Chicago Sun-Times reported. The kit will cost $23.99, according to the company, and another rapid test made by Australia-based Ellume will be sold by CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for $38.99. The latter will also be sold online. Both tests deliver results in about 15 minutes and don’t require a lab.
Cheddar News shares the details here:
A 40-year-old man in Spain has been arrested and charged with assault after purposefully pulling down his mask, coughing and saying “I’m going to infect you all with coronavirus,” the BBC reported. His actions are being blamed for 22 infections, including 14 members of his family. The man did take a test after developing a cough and a fever of 104 F, but went to the gym while awaiting results, the BBC said. Fortunately, the 22 people that did catch COVID-19 from his actions did not become seriously ill.
In the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration issued guidelines for N95 masks to be cleaned and reused due to shortages in medical supplies. Now that companies have had time to ramp up production to have the supply to meet the demand, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that N95 masks not be reused, The Associated Press reported. “The ability to decontaminate was purely a last resort, an extreme measure,” said Suzanne Schwartz. Schwartz is the director of the FDA’s office of strategic partnerships and technology innovation. “From the FDA’s perspective, there is a need for us to move back towards contingency and conventional strategies, which is, you use the respirator for the interaction, and then you dispose of it and get a new one,” Schwartz added.
The start of the weekend brought another major milestone in the pandemic when the U.S. reached 32 million cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Michigan once again reported more new infections than any other state on Friday with 5,640 cases, followed by Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois. On the other side of the world, India reported almost 347,000 new cases, an infection rate that is significantly higher than any other country. Brazil reported 69,000 new cases, the second-highest infection rate globally.
Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday to protest against government orders. Media reports said the number of people in attendance was around 10,000, though the Metropolitan Police did not confirm an official figure. The protesters view COVID-19 restrictions as unnecessary and a breach of their human rights. According to Reuters, they oppose vaccinations, mask-wearing and vaccine passports. England’s non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality reopened on April 12, but indoor gatherings are still banned until May 17 at the earliest. People in Berlin, Germany, have also taken to the streets to protest against the German government's policy for the coronavirus pandemic.
Demonstrators attend a protest against the German government's policy to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The parliament decides on a law that gives the federal government more power to battle the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The fight against the coronavirus reached a significant benchmark on Saturday as the number of total vaccines administered around the world reached 1 billion, according to BuzzFeed. This is the number of vaccines administered, not the number of people that have been vaccinated as some vaccines require two doses. According to the BuzzFeed report, around 546 million people, or 7% of the world’s population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine and at least 232 million people, or 3% of the world’s population, are considered fully vaccinated.
Medical staff administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center at a gymnasium in Versailles west of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler,file)
On Friday, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration lifted their recommend pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine and added a safety warning. The agencies recommended the pause on April 13 after learning of six cases of a rare blood clotting syndrome among women who had recently received the vaccine. Since April 13, that number has more than doubled to 15 women ages 18 to 48 who have developed clots in the brain within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Three woman have died, which is what led the U.S. health officials to recommend that use of the vaccine be paused. An 18-year-old woman experienced severe headaches, vomiting, seizures, confusion, weakness in one arm and stroke-like symptoms earlier this month following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Scans found multiple large blood clots blocking veins that drain blood from the brain, a condition that can disable or kill a patient. Doctors performed a procedure to suction huge clots from her brain, only to find that new ones had formed, The New York Times reported.
"The teams at FDA and CDC also conducted extensive outreach to providers and clinicians to ensure they were made aware of the potential for these adverse events and could properly manage and recognize these events due to the unique treatment required for these blood clots and low platelets, also known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS),” the agencies said in a joint statement.
The pace of vaccination in the U.S. has slowed, potentially from the “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot for safety review over brain blot clot cases. As time passes, the administration believes it will only get more difficult to sustain the current pace of vaccinations. Roughly 130 million Americans have yet to receive one dose.
The US will likely have more doses of the vaccines than people who are willing to receive them by mid-May, according to CNN Health. "Facebook runs a survey every day -- and we look at that data on a daily basis -- and that's shown that vaccine confidence in the US has been slowly but steadily going down since February," said Dr. Chris Murray, chair of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Somewhere between 70% to 85% of the country needs to be immune to the virus, either through inoculation or previous infection, to suppress its spread, health officials say. "We were at 75% of adults saying they wanted the vaccine," Murray told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "Now we're down to, in those surveys, about to about 67%."
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, talked to NBC'S Today Show to discuss the coronavirus vaccine and restrictions. Walensky said the advisory committee will meet tomorrow about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The committee will look at data on new cases that could have come in since six initial cases caused the vaccine to be paused. "I believe it's really important to make a swift decision," Walensky said. The CDC director also talked about herd immunity, saying the, "value of herd immunity is very much dependent on how transmissible the virus is, and with these variants, that may in fact be a moving target.” Walensky also talked about the debate on whether to mask while outside or not. "As we look at the guidance to revise the guidance of what you can do when you're vaccinated, that will be easier and easier to do as more and more people get vaccinated."
Any eligible New Yorker can now get vaccinated at any city-run site across New York City without having to make an appointment, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday. This is the most significant effort yet at the state or city level to simplify the process of vaccination, according to NBC New York. After the success of a pilot walk-in program for New Yorkers age 75 and older, the mayor extended the program to all New Yorkers age 50 and older. “You can just walk up and get vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “We think this approach is exactly right for this point as we continue to move forward. A lot of people just want it to be convenient and easy.”
Over 66% of Americans who are 65 or older are now fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Friday. Over 91 million people across the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, 36.4 million of whom are at least 65 years old. “Adults over 65 years now make up less than a third of all COVID-19-associated hospitalizations - down from more than half at the beginning of the year,” the CDC said. “Get vaccinated when you can.”
The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling across a handful of states, illustrating the challenge the U.S. faces against COVID-19 as other nations like India and Brazil face medical emergencies. “It is kind of stalling. Some people just don’t want it,” Stacey Hileman, a nurse with the health department in Kansas’ Decatur County, told The Associated Press. Less than a third of the county’s 2,900 residents have received at least one vaccine. About three-quarters of Kansas counties have turned down new shipments of the vaccine at least once over the past month, according to the AP, and Louisiana has stopped asking the federal government for its full allotments of the vaccine.
The Smithsonian has announced that the National Zoo and seven museums in Washington, D.C., will reopen throughout May. The zoo and museums were closed to the public in 2020 due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the region and across the country, but with the number of new cases remaining low and vaccinations on the rise, the facilities will gradually be reopened. The museums will gradually open their doors throughout the month with the National Zoo set to open on May 21. Visitors will need to reserve a pass ahead of time, free of charge, and will need to follow coronavirus safety measures.
The European Union (EU) is accelerating its vaccination program and is now anticipating having enough vaccines for 70% of adults by the end of July, AFP reported. Previously, this benchmark was not expected to be reached until September. One key factor in reaching this goal is a vaccine site in Belgium that is ramping up production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. With this move, Pfizer believes that it will be able to deliver 250 million doses of the vaccine to the EU by the end of the second quarter, a four-fold increase when compared to the first quarter, according to AFP. "I'm confident we will have enough doses to vaccinate 70 percent of all EU adults already in July," said European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
The NFL has announced how many fans it anticipates for next week's draft in Cleveland. According to Pro Football Talk, the league expects around 50,000 fans to show for during the three-day event. “We have every confidence in our protocols that are in place,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business & league events said, according to Pro Football Talk. “We learned so much from what we did at the Super Bowl, where we were able to do a free, outdoor Super Bowl Experience. . . . We have very clear data working with our partners to show that our events did not cause any spread during the season, and we have that confidence here. Those protocols are very real and very enforced. So critical is the mask-wearing, and that will be heavily enforced throughout the draft.”
ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated and will be able to resume his tradition of hugging players who hear their names called and walk onto the stage at the event. Goodell hosted the 2020 draft in his basement due to the pandemic. The draft, which is taking place outdoors, will be held at a variety of sites in the Cleveland area. The early AccuWeather forecast shows there could be some showers or thunderstorms over the city during Thursday night's first round.
Another new world record was set in India Thursday as the country reported 332,730 new cases of coronavirus. Amid the escalating crisis, hospitals in the country are currently dealing with a shortage of oxygen, with several in New Delhi taking to social media to plead for more supplies, The Associated Press reported. Some hospitals are threatening to stop allowing new patients due to the surge of cases and dwindling supplies. India's Railroad Minister Piyush Goyal told the AP that trains have been loaded up with supplies of oxygen to begin transporting it to needed areas. The country's air force has also started airlifting oxygen tanks and other equipment. Extra medical personnel are being brought to New Delhi as well.
“We have surplus oxygen at plants which are far off from places where it is needed right now. Trucking oxygen is a challenge from these plants,” Saket Tiku, president of the All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers Association, said according to the AP. “We have ramped up the production as oxygen consumption is rising through the roof. But we have limitations and the biggest challenge right now is transporting it to where it's urgently needed."
Parts of Illinois are facing a hospital bed shortage as the coronavirus continues to spread across much of the state. Northwest and central Illinois are among the areas seeing the biggest bed shortages, according to The Associated Press. OSF HealthCare has about half a dozen hospitals operating with 90% of beds full. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria had 97% of beds used. St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford was at 96%. Patients have been moved to other hospitals and staff have been moved to adjust to the growing amount of bed occupancy. More than 2,200 people in Illinois are hospitalized from the coronavirus, which is up from 1,648 two weeks earlier.
An 18-year-old Nevada woman is said to be one of six women who experienced blood clots after receiving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Emma Burkey began feeling ill about one week after she received the shot earlier this month. She eventually suffered seizures which caused her to be hospitalized and has had three brain surgeries related to the blood clots, her family told the Review-Journal. After being initially treated at a hospital in Henderson, Nevada, Burkey was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California for specialized treatment. She has since been taken out of an induced coma and is no longer on a respirator, according to the report. In an interview with the Review-Journal earlier this week, family spokesman Bret Johnson said Burkey was improving slowly. Johnson said despite the "massive brain injury" Burkey suffered, her parents remain "cautiously optimistic."
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani warms in an empty Dodger Stadium before a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
When the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Saturday in Los Angeles, fans who are able to prove they're fully vaccinated will be able to sit in a special section all to themselves. According to the Dodgers' website, the fully vaccinated fan section "allows for more flexible seating options while maintaining safety within the fan zone and throughout the stadium." Social distancing will not be required in the section, but fans who have tickets to the seating area will be allowed to enter only through one specific gate. Fans who buy tickets for this part of Dodger Stadium must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, otherwise, entry will be denied. The Dodgers say that face coverings still must be worn in the fully-vaccinated seating area, with the exception of when someone is eating or drinking. The weather for the Saturday evening showdown looks ideal for baseball, although conditions will be on the cooler side, with temperatures in the 50s expected during the game. The first pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. local time.
AccuWeather's Saturday evening forecast for Los Angeles.
The fate of the Summer Games, already postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, grew even more uncertain as Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, the host city for the Olympics, and three other regions due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. “Today we decided to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Hyogo prefectures,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, according to AFP. The state of emergency goes into effect on April 25 and runs through May 11. Yasutoshi Nishimura, the government official leading Japan’s response to the pandemic, had said a “strong sense of crisis” was coming over the nation. The news of the state of emergency comes as Australia announced it would not send its national diving team to Japan for an Olympic test event, the Diving World Cup, that is set to take place in Tokyo in the midst of the state of emergency. The group that governs Australia’s diving athletes said in a statement that it would “not be safe to send our athletes and officials to the World Cup,” AFP reported. Meanwhile, the pandemic and the looming state of emergency took down another semi-annual event in Tokyo that has never been canceled in its 67-year history. The Tokyo Motor show will not be held this year, the first time since 1954 when the event launched that it will not go on, according to the BBC. The motor show was not held last year due to 2020 being an off-year for the event. For more on the situation in Japan, watch the video below.
The U.S. added another 66,000 new cases on Thursday and tallied nearly 1,000 fatalities blamed on the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, however the national positivity rate continued trending downward over the last week, hitting a mark of 4.37%. Florida and Michigan counted the highest number of new cases. Meanwhile, overseas, India set another new world record on reporting more than 332,000 cases, which sent its cumulative caseload above 16 million. For more on how the virus is spreading nationally and worldwide, watch the video below.
David Louis, 42, was released from a rehab center on Wednesday after a 210-day battle against COVID-19, ABC 6 reported.Louis was admitted to the hospital during September with a severe case of COVID-19, which limited his lung capacity to only 12%. According to doctors, his lungs collapsed several times and he required multiple surgeries. Louis also experienced seizures, strokes and a traumatic brain injury that left his left side nearly paralyzed, according to the news source. After Louis had to relearn how to complete tasks from moving to dressing himself, his medical team called him a COVID-19 miracle. However, still unable to walk and requiring oxygen, Louis isn’t out of the woods yet though happy to return home, according to ABC6.
Canada announced a ban on all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as cases across the two nations grow, starting Thursday. According to Health Minister Minister Patty Hajdu, half the people who arrived in Canada by airplane who tested positive for the coronavirus came from India. “There is a disproportionate number of positive travelers from India,” Hajdu said. “It makes sense to pause travel from that region while our scientists and researchers better understand the variants of interest.” Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued an apology after receiving backlash and calls for his resignation over a failed attempt to shut down playgrounds and allow police officers to stop and question people outside of their homes, The Associated Press reported. He said the government moved too fast with the proposed measures. “They left a lot of people angry and upset. I know we got it wrong. I know we made a mistake and for that I’m sorry and sincerely apologize,” Ford said.
