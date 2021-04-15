Resurgence in COVID-19 in Japan, as well as elsewhere in the world, is the latest challenge to the long-delayed event.
A variant of the coronavirus that originated in Brazil, known as P.1, has been detected in countries around the world, and now one European country is taking action. France has announced that it is suspending all flights from Brazil to limit the potential spread of the variant in the country, The Associated Press said. France has reported only a few cases of the P.1 variant, but the surge in cases across Brazil has been concerning to French officials. “We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice,” said Jean Castex, the prime minister of France. More than 5.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across France, the fourth-highest in the world after the U.S., India and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The European Union hit a grim milestone on Thursday, a top official from the WHO said, when the aggregate death toll for the 53 countries that make up the union surpassed 1 million. Dr. Hans Kluge said the situation across Europe remains serious, but that there are signs that the rapid rise of new cases may soon begin slowing down in Europe, according to The Associated Press. Globally, the death toll is on the verge of reaching 3 million, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., more than 564,000 deaths have been blamed on the coronavirus. For more on how the virus is spreading around the U.S. and the world, watch the video below.
The U.S. has seen 31,420,418 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic started over one year ago. According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States there have been at least 564,388 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. with more than 78 million recoveries across the globe. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than 123 million people have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, reaching almost 37.3% of the total U.S. population. Of the 123 million who have received the first dose, only 76 million have received the second dose. More than 250 million vaccine doses have been delivered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After Bangladesh's government ordered all offices and shops to close for eight days starting on Wednesday, tens of thousands of people rushed to get the last trains, buses and ferries out of Dhaka before the nationwide mandatory shutdown began. Travel fares skyrocketed as many in the capital of 20 million desperately sought any way to get them back to home villages and towns, according to AFP. Police stopped people boarding trucks that were taking some out of the city, fearing the cramped vehicles would easily allow the virus to spread, according to France24. The country will become virtually cut off with all international flights halted, and domestic transport curtailed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he received his second coronavirus vaccine shot and did not experience any adverse side effects from the dose. Unlike many other world leaders, Putin was given both doses of the vaccine away from cameras and out of the public eye. Doctors told Putin that he developed a good immune response to the first shot. “As you see, everything is normal, no side effects,” Putin said at a session of the Russian Geographical Society. The first vaccine dose was given to Putin on March 23, according to The Associated Press. It is unknown which version of the vaccine Putin received; Russia currently has three coronavirus jabs approved which include Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.
After many countries have paused the distribution of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid blood clot concerns, Denmark has become the first country to stop its use altogether. The very rare, but serious blood clots linked to the vaccine led to the country's decision. Denmark had been scheduled to conclude its vaccination process by July 25, but that date has shifted to early August, Reuters said. The new timeline still relies on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which has seen many delays in Europe. The European Union said last week that the risk of dying from the coronavirus is much greater than the risk of death caused by a vaccine side effect.
With 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics begin, much remains uncertain about the plans and setup for the games. Surging coronavirus cases continue to impact Japan, along with overwhelming public opposition to hold the games. Hosting the Olympic events cost billions of dollars, but countries usually make up the cost with tourism. However, fans from abroad are banned from attending the summer games this year. Athletes are also being told to arrive late and leave early, according to The Associated Press. Up to 80% of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled or postponed, according to multiple polls. Many scientists are also opposed to having the games in 100 days. Infectious diseases expert at Keiyu Hospital in Yokohama, Dr. Norio Sugaya, told The Associated Press that "It is best to not hold the Olympics given the considerable risks."
The World Health Organization, along with various international agencies, urged countries to stop selling live wild mammals in food markets due to the high risk of infections. More than 70% of emerging infectious diseases in humans may be sourced from live mammals in food markets, the agencies warn. A recent WHO-led mission trying to find the origin of SARS-CoV-2 virus preceded the announcement, according to Reuters. Trade in wildlife for human consumption was banned in China last year but loopholes remain that allow disease-prone species to be farmed. The WHO-led team said the first infection of the coronavirus in humans probably transmitted from bats to human through another animal.
The EU commission will not renew contracts next year for orders of vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Reuters reported that a source. from the Italian health ministry reported the plan to Italian daily La Stampa this week. The source added that Brussels would rather turn focus onto an mRNA coronavirus vaccine, such as Pfizer and Moderna. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the EU was in talks to make a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech, according to Reuters. J&J recently has dealt with various delays in production, including a halt in the United States due to a rare side effect concern.
A study by researchers in California who examined more than 48,000 adult patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 from January 2020 through October 2020 shows that lack of exercise in the years prior to them contracting COVID-19 made them more likely to be hospitalized or die of the illness. “Patients with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive had a greater risk of hospitalization, admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than patients who were consistently meeting physical activity guidelines,” the researchers from the Department of Family and Sports Medicine, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Fontana wrote in the study, which was published this week by the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Even moderate exercise was seen as a positive for those who contracted COVID-19. “Patients who were consistently inactive also had a greater risk of hospitalization admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than patients who were doing some physical activity,” the report said.
The average age of patients observed in the study was 47 and 60 percent were women. In terms of body mass index, or BMI, the average of those studied was 31, which is just above the level that is considered obese in the U.S. The researchers relied on self-reporting from patients on the amount of exercise they either did or didn’t do over the two years prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis. According to the researchers, a lack of physical activity was a more serious risk factor than most of those outlined by the CDC, including “advanced age, sex (male) and the presence of underlying comorbidities, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.” Only advanced age and a history of organ transplant were greater risks than physical activity, the study showed. Read the complete study here.
According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, new cases and deaths both ticked up nationwide Tuesday with nearly 78,000 new infections tallied and 913 fatalities. The national positivity rate was nearly unchanged at 5.21%. Michigan continued to see a sharp rise in cases, with more than 10,000 reported on Tuesday – most in the nation. Globally, the U.S., while still far and away the overall leader in cumulative cases, tallied the third-most cases on Tuesday. For a closer look at the data, watch the video below.
Nearly 40 million Americans have said they are now worse off than when the coronavirus outbreak first began in the country. A new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 55% of Americans claim their financial situations are the same this year as last year. Only about 30% say their finances have improved, and 15% said they are worse off. About 30% of those living below the poverty line have said they are now worse off this year, with only 13% claiming they are better off. Roughly half of Americans in the poll said they were able to save money for much of the past three months, and 37% said they broke even.
For the sixth month in a row, Brazil’s second-most populated city, Rio de Janeiro, has recorded more deaths than births. Due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, data from the country’s civil registry shows that there have been 16% more fatalities than births since October, with 36,437 deaths and just over 32,000 births in that timespan. Since March 2020, when the pandemic kicked off, the city has seen just five months with more births than deaths, CNN reported. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the nation has totaled 13,517,808 infections and 354,617 total fatalities from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Legendary Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger teamed up with Foo Fighters founder and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl to record a song about pandemic life and the eventual emergence from what has been more than a year of upheaval to life on earth because of the coronavirus. The song is titled “Easy Sleezy” and debuted on Tuesday and made enough of a splash to briefly crack into Twitter’s top 30 trending topics. “I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” the 77-year-old singer said. The lyrics in the new song are on the zeitgeisty side and kind of funny, actually. For instance, at one point, Jagger invokes some vaccine conspiracy theories and screeches, “Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream!” Near the end, he gets right to the point, something that many people may feel about the pandemic: “It’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget.” Listen to it below.
On Tuesday, injections of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine have come to a sudden halt across many states in the United States after six women in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within one to three weeks of vaccination. Federal health agencies called for the pause due to the blood clotting cases and more than 40 states quickly paused or recommend that providers pause the administration the vaccine. CVS and Walgreens announced they would immediately stop Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Publix and Wegmans, two U.S. supermarket chains, also announced they would suspend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC’s outside advisory committee of independent experts has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday.
Despite the recommended pause in Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, FDA Director Peter Marks says he doesn't expect much an effect on rollout in the country. “I think that this temporary pause is hopefully not going to have a large adverse effect on making those goals in a timely manner — if any at all," Marks said. Vaccine distribution has been ramping up in recent weeks for both Pfizer and Moderna jabs. The J&J vaccine was the only one approved in the U.S. that requires only a single dose. Health officials suggested a pause of the J&J vaccine after six women developed a very rare and severe form of blood clotting after receiving the vaccine. Watch the video below for more.
The start of Ramadan began on Tuesday with restrictions and capacity limits once again curbing the annual celebrations. Islam’s holiest period is typically observed with long prayers and daily fasting, celebrated each night with large feasts and gatherings. Under the coronavirus restrictions enacted by many areas of the world, those celebrations have had to be adjusted, for the second year in a row now. In Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Muslims began Ramadan on Tuesday with socially distanced prayers and a limited number of people were allowed to enter the Grand Mosque, home to the Kaaba. According to The Associated Press, Saudi Arabian authorities were restricting Kaaba access to vaccinated individuals or people who have recently recovered from the virus.
The weather in Mecca is forecast to be slightly cooler than normal this week, but temperatures may rise far above normal next week, up to a forecast high of 108 degrees Fahrenheit next Friday. Ramadan is observed until May 12.
A rapid drop in coronavirus-related deaths in Britain is being attributed to a three-month lockdown instead of vaccinations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned. The U.K. started its vaccination drive in December and has since opened a first shot to anyone over 50, the clinically vulnerable and health workers. In proportion to population, the nation has vaccinated the second-largest percentage of its residents in the world, behind only Israel. However, shortly after vaccinations began in December, a third lockdown was put into place in January. Daily infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all decreased significantly since February in the country. “The bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown,” Johnson said. The country is expected to meet its goal of offering all adults a vaccine by the end of July.
The U.S. saw its world-leading case total increase by 70,234 new infections on Monday, the fifth time in the past week the country eclipsed the 70,000 threshold. Prior to March 24, the country had gone four weeks without seeing a day with more than 70,000 cases. The nation also recorded 475 new fatalities from the virus on Monday, pushing its death toll from the pandemic to 562,610, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. For a look at how the virus is spreading around the world, watch the video below.
Japan began administering COVID-19 vaccines for residents aged 65 and older on Monday at more than 120 sites across the country, Reuters reported. Japan recently received a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but just 2,810 people in Tokyo are expected to get an initial dose, while other parts of the country received 1,000 doses or fewer, Reuters said. Japan has a sizeable elderly population of 36 million. The total population of Japan is around 126 million.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he expects to secure 100 million vaccine doses by the end of June, which would be enough to cover the elderly population. However, younger age groups are not likely to receive the vaccine until late in the summer or even early winter, Reuters said. Japan is less than 100 days away from hosting the rescheduled Summer Olympics and is currently battling a fourth wave of the virus.
A joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was issued on Tuesday, recommending a “pause” in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, of which 6.8 million doses have been administered. Health officials are looking to investigate reports of a small number of blood clots that have occurred in the weeks after people have received the single-dose vaccine, The Associated Press reported. According to the statement, six women have reported the clots, which have been observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts, the AP said, making the usual blood thinning treatment potentially dangerous.
Major vaccine distribution sites will pause the use of the J&J vaccine as a result of the investigation, and other states and providers are expected to make the same decision. The FDA and CDC are asking that any individuals who did receive the J&J vaccine report to their health care provider if they experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.
Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia hit 7,470 on Sunday, the highest since late February as the state follows an upward trend similar to what is being observed on a national level. In response to the rising numbers, Gov. Jim Justice is urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can, The Associated Press said. “You may be sitting there and thinking, ‘Well, now that there’s been a bunch of people to get vaccinated, I can slide by and just not get vaccinated.’ Oh, what a chance you’re taking,” Justice said during a press briefing on Monday. To date, around 37% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the AP. Justice also issued a reminder that the statewide mask mandate remains in effect and that people should continue listening to the advice from medical experts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is partnering with Highmark Blue Shield and Latino Connection to launch its first mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic. “What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour,” George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection said during a press conference on Monday. The mobile clinic will travel to more than 100 minority and underserved communities across the Commonwealth. Additionally, more than 100 events will be held across the state where people without internet can get assistance to register for a vaccination online. This announcement comes one day before everyone in Pennsylvania at least 16 years old will become eligible to get vaccinated.
For previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.