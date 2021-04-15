A study by researchers in California who examined more than 48,000 adult patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 from January 2020 through October 2020 shows that lack of exercise in the years prior to them contracting COVID-19 made them more likely to be hospitalized or die of the illness . “Patients with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive had a greater risk of hospitalization, admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than patients who were consistently meeting physical activity guidelines,” the researchers from the Department of Family and Sports Medicine, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Fontana wrote in the study, which was published this week by the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Even moderate exercise was seen as a positive for those who contracted COVID-19. “Patients who were consistently inactive also had a greater risk of hospitalization admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than patients who were doing some physical activity,” the report said.

The average age of patients observed in the study was 47 and 60 percent were women. In terms of body mass index, or BMI, the average of those studied was 31, which is just above the level that is considered obese in the U.S. The researchers relied on self-reporting from patients on the amount of exercise they either did or didn’t do over the two years prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis. According to the researchers, a lack of physical activity was a more serious risk factor than most of those outlined by the CDC, including “advanced age, sex (male) and the presence of underlying comorbidities, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease .” Only advanced age and a history of organ transplant were greater risks than physical activity, the study showed. Read the complete study here .