Officials with the ongoing European soccer championship are working with the British government to bolster attendance at London's Wembley Stadium to 65,000 for the semifinals and championship match. For the ongoing group stage, the U.K. government agreed to increase capacity from 22,000 to about 40,000 for the round of 16, The Associated Press reported. UEFA, the governing body of soccer in Europe, is reportedly considering moving the final match from London to Budapest if more fans are not allowed to attend. The final is set for Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. EDT.
On the same day that the U.S. reported fewer than 300 deaths due to COVID-19, health officials reported that 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to The Associated Press. This is equivalent to more than 45% of the country’s entire population. Vaccinations are helping to drive down new infections, with the seven-day average falling below 11,500, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Montreal Canadiens are two wins away from advancing into the Stanley Cup Final, but getting there will be more challenging than they expected. Head coach Dominique Ducharme has started a 14-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, NHL.com reported. "It's frustrating because I've been doing everything that they've asked us to do. I never exposed myself. I got that bad luck,” Ducharme said. Ducharme is hoping to be back on the bench coaching the team sooner rather than later. However, if he stays in quarantine for the next 14 days, the earliest he would be able to return would be during the middle of the finals if the team manages to beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the ongoing semi-finals. "You feel helpless, just watching and hoping for the best,” Ducharme said.
An employer-led vaccination campaign hopes to reach more than 13 million Japanese citizens and help speed up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout, The Associated Press reported. Roughly 3,500 companies have signed up to get free vaccines. Each company must present a plan to vaccinate at least 1,000 people, which can include families, affiliate companies and suppliers. Major Japanese companies like Toyota Motor Corp., online retailer Rakuten and beverage maker Suntory — which have more than 190,000 workers combined — have joined the vaccination campaign. Just 6% of Japan’s residents are fully vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens who test negative for COVID-19 will not have to quarantine when returning to the country in early July,The Associated Press reported. Canadians and permanent residents who return to the country must be fully vaccinated for at least 14 days prior to returning. The new protocol will take effect July 5 at 11:59 p.m.EDT. Those who are seeking exemption from quarantine can upload appropriate documents to the ArriveCAN app or on the government website.
About 46% of the United Kingdom's population is fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg, and that number is expected to grow as anyone 18 and older is now eligible for the jab. Long lines for the vaccine were seen outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in northern London recently. Yet despite the increase in vaccinations, cases of the Delta variant have nearly doubled in the country over the past week, Reuters said. That caused some lockdown measures to be extended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for another four weeks. Watch the video below for more.
In this June 21, 2019, file photo, the sun rises as thousands of revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)
Revelers reportedly turned out at Stonehenge in England for the official arrival of astronomical summer, despite warnings from the group that overseas the iconic landmark not to travel there due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. According to the BBC, hundreds of people climbed over a fence and gathered near the neolithic stone structures. The Associated Press reported that English Heritage, which oversees Stonehenge, decided to cancel the livestream of the sun rising on the solstice due to the interlopers. "A number of people have chosen to disregard our request to not travel to the stones this morning," English Heritage said, according to the AP, adding that group was dismayed to see people "act in a way that put themselves, our staff and the police at risk” during the pandemic. Stonehenge draws large crowds, often in the tens of thousands, for the arrival of the summer solstice every year. Celebrations there were canceled last year as well.
The upcoming Tokyo Olympics will have some fans in attendance after all. According to Reuters, 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in various venues for the upcoming Summer Games. As the fate of the games remained up in the air in recent months, one of the biggest questions would be if spectators from Japan would be allowed, even after international fans were told they would not be permitted to attend. This decision reportedly goes against the guidance of medical experts who advised that holding completions without fans would be less risky. Venues will be set at 50% of capacity and up to a maximum of 10,000 people, organizers said in a statement, according to Reuters. Even though fans will be in attendance, it might be hard to tell. Fans will be required to wear masks and shouting will be prohibited. The Olympics begin on July 23.
New coronavirus cases throughout the U.S. remained at low levels, as just 3,892 new infections were reported on Sunday. A year ago on June 20, more than 32,000 cases were tallied across the nation. Meanwhile, the seven-day positivity rate continued its downward trend, reaching 1.79%. A year ago at this time, that number was at 4.6%, according to Johns Hokpkins University records. Worldwide, India remained the leader in new cases, with more than 50,000 reported on Sunday, though cases there are on the decline since the height of a recent surge. Several other nations on Sunday recorded tens of thousands of new cases. For a closer look, watch the video below.
After Mexico received 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines from the U.S., Mexican officials said that once they are applied, there would be little reason to continue restricting travel between the nations, KPBS reported. The two nations have restricted border crossings to essential travel since the beginnings of the pandemic, but Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that after the vaccinations, “there will be no public health arguments for keeping the border closed.” Mexico has been running a vaccine program that uses a mix of vaccines, which has been focusing on people over the age of 40, according to KPBS. So far the program has administered about 26 million shots, covering about 30% of people in the nation over the age of 18.
As people across the U.S. receive their COVID-19 vaccines, the question arises of when herd immunity will be reached in the country, and White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci provided an answer to that question in a recent interview.“When you get that level of protection that turns out to be the threshold of herd immunity, you’ll know it, because you’ll see the infections almost disappear,” Fauci told Youtuber Dr. Mike Varshavski in a video published to the website on June 6.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Diana Bianchi, director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, speak after a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Immunity of other diseases, such as measles, suggests that herd immunity occurs when 70% to 80% of the population is vaccinated, but according to Fauci, typical herd immunity does not apply to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reported. While coronavirus infections may not be fully eradicated from herd immunity, they will likely not be as severe and there will likely be less deaths related to the virus. “Forget this issue of herd immunity, and just get as many people vaccinated as you possibly can, as quickly as you possibly can,” Fauci said.
After being separated for the first time in more than 70 years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minni Walsh and Patrick Speed, 92-year-old twins, were finally reunited earlier this week. While the two both lived at the same Hull care home, they couldn’t meet due to living in different units, BBC News reported. But after both received the COVID-19 vaccine, they were able to meet once more. “We were born together and we are back together,” Speed told BBC News. Before the pandemic, the twins had only been apart during a two-year span when Speed was in India during World War II. But now, Speed said, “life is back to normal.” Walsh added that they both cried when they saw each other again, and the moment also brought some of the staff to tears. “It was really nice to see,” Chantelle Musgrove, the care home’s activity coordinator, told BBC News. “I didn’t expect everyone to cry. It was nice to know they have normality.”
Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, is set to operate at full capacity starting Monday, local news station PIX11 reported Wednesday. Social distancing and mask requirements at the ballpark have also been relaxed after New York dropped all state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions. Fans will not need to prove vaccination or a negative COVID test.
In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, robots are playing a key role in Mecca for Muslim pilgrims during the Hajj season, AFP reports. Smart robots are now distributing holy water in Mecca to allow pilgrims to maintain social distance during Hajj, which is an annual pilgrimage Muslims take to Mecca, Saudi Arabia,according to the BBC. “The goal of the smart robot is to provide self-service without any contact between people, and this is one of the services given by the presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques,” Bader Al-Loqmani, head of the Zamzam Water Department, Holy Grand Mosque of Mecca, said. Al-Loqmani said they have 20 robots on hand to serve holy water to the incoming pilgrims, but they may increase that number to meet demand. This year, 60,000 pilgrims are expected to attend, compared to last year’s attendance of 10,000, which was limited due to the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the pilgrimage brought 2.5 Muslims to Mecca.
Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania is launching a scholarship lottery for students who can prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19, ABC-affiliate WNEP reported. The university says it cannot force students to get vaccinated because it’s a public university, so it is incentivizing the shots instead. The school is offering two $5,000 scholarships for a returning and incoming student, in addition to 10 $2,500 scholarships for five returning and five incoming students.
The U.S. government has purchased enough vaccines to ensure a continuous supply of doses through the start of 2022, Reuters reported. This new order is for 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which could include normal doses or booster shots if they are needed down the road. With this most recent order, the U.S. has now ordered 500 million doses from Moderna, Reuters said. As of Monday, the company has supplied the U.S. with 217 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.
Communities with lower vaccination rates are at a high risk for the dangerous COVID-19 variants that are spreading across the U.S.,experts warn. "I'm very unconcerned for people who have been vaccinated, and I'm more concerned for people who have not been vaccinated and the communities that are largely unvaccinated," Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for the Biden administration's Covid-19 response, said. According to Slavitt, people living in locations that have few inoculated community members are more susceptible to COVID-19 infections, including infections of the delta variant, than those living in areas with a high percentage of vaccinated individuals, CNN reported. Slavitt voiced concerns especially regarding the delta variant, which he says is like “COVID on steroids,” and said “in those communities, a Covid that spreads twice as fast is not a good thing," Slavitt said. The delta variant currently accounts for about 10% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
A five-year-old girl has been reunited with her parents after she was stuck in India for 18 months, the BBC reported. The girl, Johannah, was visiting her grandparents in India and was unable to return to her home country of Australia before its borders closed due the pandemic. Her parents were unable to get Johannah home, as cancelled flights and unaccompanied minor rules prevented her from returning home. Johannah was far from the only Australian stuck in India – roughly 10,500 Australians, including 203 minors, have been stranded in India. "I could see how much my child missed me, she was just clinging onto me - even now she doesn't leave me,” Johannah’s mother said. “It's been a long wait."
Random testing of virus samples has determined that the highly infectious and potentially more deadly Delta variant has become dominant in much of southwest Missouri,The Associated Press reported. The variant is blamed for an increase in case numbers and hospitalizations in the region. According to doctors, many of the newly hospitalized patients are young, healthy adults and pregnant women. Officials are urging people in the area to get their vaccines – just 37% of Missouri’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “It’s hard for this virus to move through a population if the population has some immunity against it,” Kendra Findley, the administrator of community health and epidemiology with Greene County said to the AP. “Right now, we just don’t have that immunity, and it’s just burning through the population.”
A pair of young doctors who put off their wedding to help fight the coronavirus pandemic ended up falling sick themselves,The Associated Press reported. David Vallejo and Mavelin Bonilla suspended their wedding plans last May to help save lives. However, Bonilla and Vallejo caught the virus in January, with Vallejo falling seriously ill and being moved into the ICU with a 10% chance of survival. “I never felt more scared,” Vallejo said. Vallejo survived his battle with the coronavirus, but is still undergoing speech and physical therapy in order to fully recover. The couple hopes to finally get married in late June.
Bioinicia, a Spanish manufacturer, says it has developed the first biodegradable face masks, Bloomberg reported. Masks have become a frequently littered item during the pandemic, with more than 1.5 billion masks estimated to have entered the ocean in 2020. A biodegradable face mask that offers significant protection from the coronavirus could help reduce waste. “We have created functional as well as biodegradable face masks, and in that aspect, we are the only one,” Bioincia founder Jose Lagaron said to Bloomberg. Traditional masks can take up to 450 years to fully break down, whereas biodegradable masks will quickly and organically decay. Watch the video below for more.
With more than 148 million Americans fully vaccinated, the rate of new infections across the country continues to trend downward. The seven-day average is around 11,500, according to the CDC, and has been steadily dropping since mid-April. U.S. health officials reported just 7,308 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday with Texas being the only state to tally more than 1,000 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazil reported more cases than any other country on Friday with nearly 99,000 new infections. Watch the video below for more details on the spread of the virus around the world:
Norway is set to loosen coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, Reuters reported. Beginning Sunday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to close at midnight and more spectators will be permitted at sports arenas. Norwegians will be allowed to receive up to 20 guests in their homes, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said. "Norway is on track and we're ready for step three," Solberg said at a press conference. The country reported about 1,200 new cases during the week of June 13 -- the lowest it’s been in eight months.
New Jersey is quickly vaccinating its citizens, meeting its goal of vaccinating more than 4.7 million people two weeks before its target date of June 30, CNBC reported. About 77% of New Jersey adults have received at least one vaccine dose, putting the state ahead of Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4. New Jersey offered various incentives to get its residents vaccinated, including free alcoholic beverages, state park passes and dinner with the governor. New Jersey has recorded more than 1 million coronavirus cases and 26,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.
Boston Medical Center, which once served nearly 230 patients with the coronavirus, recorded zero cases this week, Bloomberg reported Friday. Marin County, California, announced Tuesday that there were no COVID-19 patients in its local hospitals. The COVID-19 unit in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, recorded zero cases in 36 hours earlier this week. With more than 50% of Americans vaccinated, many COVID-19 healthcare operations are “cautious[ly] downshifting,” Bloomberg reported. “We’ve had a rough year, and it’s going to take some time to recover from that,” said epidemiologist Cassandra Pierre.
Starting June 26, people in Spain will no longer be obligated to wear masks outdoors, Prime Minister Pedro Sanches said Friday. The announcement comes after France’s decision to end mandatory mask-wearing outdoors with the falling infection rates, though concerns around the Delta variant remain, according to Reuters. “This weekend will be the last one with masks in outdoor spaces because the next weekend we will no longer wear them,” Sanchez said at an event in Barcelona.
As coronavirus restrictions across the country are relaxed, more and more people are gradually resuming activities that they gave up when the pandemic hit, including workout routines. According to CNBC, attendance at gyms in the U.S. is around 83% of where it was in January 2020. However, Jefferies Financial Group believes that the pandemic has opened the door for new gym experiences that continue to offer a virtual component. “We believe that people will employ a hybrid approach, using the plethora of digital concepts and traditional gym experience,” Jefferies analyst Randy Konik told CNBC. “Gyms that champion this model will emerge as winners in years to come.”
Nine U.S. states will see the end of enhanced employment benefits on Saturday, which will result in over 440,000 out-of-work residents being cut off from the aid. Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming are all bringing their enhanced jobless benefits to an end over the weekend. Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri have already ended theirs. The governors of the states ending enhanced benefits say they are no longer needed as the economy begins to recover, but some advocates have taken issue with states ending the pandemic-era benefits already, CBS News reported. "We are still in a public health emergency, and vaccines aren't available to everybody," said Luke Pardue, economist at payroll provider Gusto. Around 14.8 million workers rely on receiving unemployment benefits of some sort as their main income source, and over six million of those workers receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. "It means homelessness if I can't get a job almost immediately," Tony Ruzicka, 40, an out-of-work tech worker in Omaha, Nebraska, said. "I just wish that all governors would let things play out the way it's supposed to, so that way we can get things back under control."
Canadians seeking to travel the world (or just visit the United States) will need to wait another month. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that a ban on non-essential travel to the United States and the rest of the world will continue through at least July 21, Reuters reported. Trudeau had previously stated that the border would be shut until 75% of Canadians receive at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and 20% receive both shots. The first target has been exceeded, but just 3% of Canadians have received a second dose. The continued ban on non-essential travel drew the ire of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce – a Canadian group that advocates for businesses. "I'm disappointed ... all of the science would say we should be moving ahead to reopen the border. We don't even have a plan at this point," said Perrin Beatty, the group's president and chief executive.
A health care worker prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
As June kicked off, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization said that people getting the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first jab had the option to get Pfizer or Moderna for their second jab. The committee updated this guidance on Thursday, saying that it was preferred to follow up AstraZeneca with Pfizer or Moderna, The Associated Press said. “New evidence is starting to emerge suggesting immune responses are better when a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is followed by an mRNA vaccine as a second dose,″ said Dr. Shelley Deeks, the vice-chair of the committee. She added that anyone that has already received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine should not worry as they are still protected. Nearly 25 million Canadians have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the AP said.
As the coronavirus swept across the U.S. in March 2020, Ohio was one of many states across the country to declare a state of emergency. After 15 months, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state of emergency is ending, NBC 4 reported. “Our numbers are down and that is being driven by people who are vaccinated,” DeWine said. As of Thursday, the vaccination rate in Ohio was 47% among all age groups and nearly 58% among adults. However, DeWine cautioned that the pandemic is not over yet and urged everyone to get vaccinated.
Nearly 85% of adults in Israel have been vaccinated, and with some of the country’s vaccines approaching their expiration date, it is sending around 1 million doses to the Palestinian Authority (PA), The Associated Press reported. The vaccines are part of an exchange in which Israel will send the PA 1 million doses now, and when the PA receives shipments of vaccines later this year, they will send some back to Israel. The vaccines in the exchange are produced by Pfizer, meaning that the 1 million doses could allow 500,000 people to be fully vaccinated. “We will continue to find effective ways to cooperate for the benefit of people in the region,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said after the vaccine exchange was announced.
New infections are trending upward across the U.K. as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, accounting for more than 90% of new cases across the country. With this becoming the dominant strain, Italy has announced new travel restrictions for U.K. travelers arriving in the country. Starting on Monday, anyone traveling from the U.K. to Italy must quarantine for five days and take a COVID-19 test, The Associated Press said. People traveling from the United States can still travel to Italy without entering quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus before traveling.
The coronavirus positivity rate in the U.S. hit 1.9% Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New cases are rising in California, Texas, Missouri, Colorado and New York, according to the university’s daily COVID-19 update. Internationally, new cases are rising in Brazil, India, Colombia and Argentina. The U.S. recorded an additional 10,399 cases.
The world reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday when the cumulative death toll reached 4 million, Reuters reported. Earlier this week, the United States reported 600,000 deaths, the highest of any country in the world. Around half of all coronavirus-related fatalities in the world have been reported in just five countries, Reuters said, which includes the U.S., Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico. However, some health officials believe that the death toll is undercounted. Watch the video below for more details about the virus around the globe:
The CDC lowered its health advisory on cruise travel from level 4 to level 3, which encourages travelers to be fully vaccinated before traveling, CNN reported Thursday. Unvaccinated people should continue to avoid cruising, according to the CDC. “It is especially important that people who are not fully vaccinated with an increased risk of severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises," the CDC said in its updated notice.
Over 70% of adults in 15 states have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, recent data from the CDC reveals. Vermont, Massachusetts and Hawaii have all administered at least one dose to over 80% of their adult populations, and Vermont has the highest percent of of adults who have received at least one shot at 83.6%, Axios reports. Twenty-nine states have administered one or more doses to at least 60% of their population so far. Despite the progress in vaccinations among many states, Wyoming, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama still have yet to administer at least one dose in 50% of their adult populations.
Despite being vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Sinovac vaccine, more than 350 Indonesian doctors have tested positive for the coronavirus, with dozens hospitalized, Reuters reported. Indonesia is currently battling a rise in cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Most of the infected workers were asymptomatic, but there are concerns that some vaccines may be less effective against infectious variants. "The majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don't know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant," said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia's Griffith University. The World Health Organization approved Sinovac in June after determining it was 51% successful in preventing symptomatic disease and 100% effective in preventing severe COVID-19.
The delta COVID-19 variant has now spread to more than 80 countries, and it has continued to mutate, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday. In addition to this, The Who is also tracking recent reports of a “delta plus” variant, according to CNBC. “What I think this means is that there is an additional mutation that has been identified,” Maria Van Kerkhove, The Who’s COVID-19 technical lead, told CNBC. “In some of the delta variants we’ve seen one less mutation or one deletion instead of an additional, so we’re looking at all of it.” On Tuesday, The Who had also added another COVID-19 mutation, dubbed the lambda variant, to its growing list of variants of interest. CNBC reported that the lambda variant has been detected by scientists in South America, including Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Argentina.
Dr. Kedar Toraskar checks the scan report of a COVID-19 patient at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2021. The recent coronavirus surge in India affected young people on a scale his team of critical care doctors hadn’t previously seen. Toraskar and his team of ICU doctors are still drained from the incredibly challenging last few months. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
The Delta variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in India, may present with different symptoms than other strains of COVID-19, CNBC reported. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, persistent cough and a loss of taste or smell, though the Delta variant seems to be provoking new symptoms. According to a U.K. based study, the main symptoms reported from the Delta variant are headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever, and a "funny off feeling" similar to a bad cold. “Covid is also acting differently now,” said Tim Spencer, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London. The Delta variant is expected to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S. over the summer, and the variant’s quick spread in the U.K. has worried some doctors. “We cannot let that happen in the United States,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.
The Phoenix Suns are currently waiting to see who they will play in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA playoffs, but they are also waiting to see when they will have a star player return to the lineup. Point guard Chris Paul is out ‘indefinitely’ due to the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, ESPN reported. As a result, it is unclear if Paul will be able to return to the lineup for the first game of the next series. "Thankfully we've put ourselves in a position where we have time," coach Monty Williams said. Paul’s status will be re-evaluated on Saturday, ESPN reported. "We've had obstacles all season long and gotten through a lot of stuff,” Williams added. “You look forward to these challenges, you embrace them, and you move forward."
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April despite a steady economic rebound from the pandemic, The Associated Press reported Thursday. Jobless claims increased to 412,000 -- 37,000 more than the week before, according to the Labor Department. AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab, told the AP that the rise is not concerning yet. “The big picture is that while we are not back to a ‘normal’ level yet of initial claims, they are no longer astronomically high,” Konkel said.
Tokyo's state of emergency that was first issued in late April due to COVID-19 will be lifted on Sunday, June 20, AFP reported. "The number of infections nationwide has been declining since mid-May and the situation in terms of hospital beds is steadily improving,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. Although the state of emergency is ending, new restrictions could be issued that may limit fans at the Summer Olympics, which is set to begin on July 23. With the uncertainty still in the air, Olympic organizers have stopped selling tickets for events and may use a lottery system to determine who can attend events, AFP said. Only around 6% of Japan’s population has been vaccinated, but more than 80% of the athletes competing in the Olympics have been vaccinated.
“If it wasn’t for this hospital, I probably, you know, I wouldn’t be here,” John Micklus told Bloomberg as he recalled his fight against COVID-19. Micklus was suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 that did extensive damage to his lungs. Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center ultimately conducted a rare double-lung transplant, something they have only done two times in patients following a battle against the virus. Micklus is doing much better and still gets emotional every time that he talks about the experience. “I just thank everybody for what they’ve done for me,” Micklus said. “It’s an opportunity to live again.” Watch the video below to hear Micklus' story:
Nearly 12,500 new infections were tallied across the U.S. on Wednesday, sending the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the country to nearly 33.5 million, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. This is right around the seven-day average of 12,192, which is the lowest seven-day average in the U.S. since March 25, 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meanwhile, more than 175 million people across the U.S. have received at least one dose of a vaccine, which is nearly 53% of the country’s entire population.
NFL players who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to social distance or wear masks during training camp and the preseason, according to the league’s updated coronavirus protocol. Under the new plan, which was released Wednesday, vaccinated players will not have to undergo COVID-19 testing or quarantine after exposure during travel and in the club facility, per the protocol. Masks are required for unvaccinated players during travel and at the club facility, according to the plan.
The launch of Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas was delayed after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, NPR reported Wednesday. All 1,400 crew members, who had all been vaccinated on June 4, will quarantine. Cases bubbled up among staff before their vaccinations were considered fully effective, according to NPR. The ship was set to make its debut sail on July 3 but it’s now delayed until July 31. Under the CDC’s latest guidelines, cruise ships can operate “under near-normal conditions,” so long as a large portion of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated, NPR reported.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a new order on Wednesday that spells an end to all of the coronavirus restrictions across the state, including the state’s mask mandate, social distancing guidelines and capacity limits for indoor gatherings, ABC News reported. More than 80% of the state’s population has had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, one of the factors that played into Scott’s decision. This is the highest vaccination rate per capita across the entire U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Vermont has been a leader throughout this pandemic,” Scott said in a Tweet after signing the order. “Our work continues, but Vermonters can be proud of what they've done.” Since the start of June, Vermont has only reported 119 new infections and one fatality, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.
The largest Major League Baseball crowd since the beginning of the pandemic packed into Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday night to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Philadelphia Phillies. Over 52,000 tickets were sold as the team dubbed the game “Reopening Day,” according to NBC News. The game was the first sports contest to be played in California since the state lifted all mandates on social distancing and facility capacities. Mask wearing is also long longer required for vaccinated individuals. "It was a jolt," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. "For them to get here and hope that your superstar player performs (with a) go-ahead homer, it was big jolt. The dugout felt it, the fans felt it."
Nearly 900 New Yorkers received expired Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses last week at a vaccination site in Times Square, CBS New York reported Wednesday. The state’s health department is recommending that those who received expired doses schedule another Pfizer shot. ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the vaccines, provided a statement to the news station that apologized for the “inconvenience.” The company said that they had been advised that “there is no danger from the vaccine they received.”
The European Union added the U.S.to its safe travel list Wednesday, which makes it easier for American citizens to vacation in the union’s member states, CNBC reported. Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, Macau and Hong Kong were also added to the list. In April, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times that fully vaccinated Americans would be able to visit in the summer. The latest recommendation could take von der Leyen’s sentiment further in allowing American tourists to visit with just one negative coronavirus test. Individual E.U. countries can decide how to implement the guidelines.
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Clinical trial data has shown that the drug Regeneron can reduce deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a promising find in the search for available treatments that can help later in the progression of the virus, The New York Times reported. According to the data, the drug’s antibody treatment can reduce the risk of death in patients with an immune system that can’t mount a natural response to the virus. Makers of the drug plan to seek permission from the Food and Drug Administration to allow Regeneron to be given to such patients, which would give doctors another weapon to help battle the virus in the most directly-affected patients. According to the Times, data from the trial showed that patients who received the drug had a 20% lower risk of death after four weeks than patients that received standard care.
The Taj Mahal, India’s top tourist attraction, reopened after closing two months agodue to a spike in coronavirus cases, AFP reported Wednesday. Cases have since declined and some major cities in India have eased COVID-19 restrictions. The historical site reopens to sunny skies and temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a risk for thunderstorms into the weekend, while Saturday could bring a high of 101 degrees F.
Athletes and officials will face penalties ranging from warnings to expulsions for violating COVID-19 protocols, Bloomberg reported. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released a “Playbook” that covers the COVID-19 restrictions athletes, officials and media members must follow. According to the Playbook, all athletes and officials will be assigned COVID-19 liaison officers to help implement COVID-19 countermeasures. Additionally, a disciplinary committee will be formed to enforce the IOC’s COVID-19 rules. Sanctions for rule violations include warnings, monetary punishments. disqualification from events and expulsion. Watch the video below for more.
A 77-pound mask was placed on a statue of Kannon, the Buddhist goddess of mercy, this week in Japan as the country continues to wrestle with the pandemic. The mask was placed on the 187-foot tall statue by four workers, who took three hours to carry the massive pink mask up the statue. The statue is located at the Houkokuji Aizu Betsuin temple in Fukushima Prefecture, according to Reuters, and was built 33 years ago with an inner staircase for visitors to climb up. It was damaged in February by an earthquake and required restoration, which is when workers came up with the idea for the face mask, temple manager Takaomi Horigane told Reuters. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Japan has totaled 779,687 total cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
For the past two weeks, the U.S. COVID-19 positivity rate has floated between 1.8% to 2.2%, dropping back down to 2.1% on Tuesday with the country recording 11,304 new cases. The nation also saw 339 new coronavirus-related fatalities, its 19th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. has recorded 600,287 total fatalities, the most of any country in the world. For a broader look at figures from around the globe, watch the video below.
As of Tuesday, face masks will be optional for vaccinated visitors at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, except while on transportation, according to CBS News. However, the theme park won’t require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website. Since vaccines aren’t yet available for children under the age of 12, they will have to wear masks at the parks. The website noted that while the parks still weren’t fully back to pre-pandemic operations, the company is optimistic. Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is also loosening its indoor mask requirements for vaccinated guests, according to its website.
Retroactive testing of blood samples has found that a very limited number of Americans caught COVID-19 as early as Dec. 2019, Axios reported. Prior studies, including one by the CDC, have suggested that the coronavirus began spreading in the United States long before the first reported community transmission of the coronavirus was reported on Feb. 26, 2020. The study, which was conducted by National Institutes of Health researchers, found COVID-19 antibodies in nine out of more than 24,000 samples of blood that were collected before March 18, 2020. The samples with coronavirus antibodies were collected from Illinois, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Read more on the study from the NIH here.
As part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Vax for the Win” initiative, six people who get at least one coronavirus shot can win a “California dream vacation,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Destinations for the winners include San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs. Winners will be chosen on July 1. The vacation packages include $2,000 stipends for tickets to Disneyland, Sea World and Los Angeles Lakers basketball games. More than 72% of Californians 18 and older are at least partially vaccinated.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hit Argentina’s public health but has also made a significant impact on a part of the nation’s tango culture. After March 8, 2020, many tango clubs have been closed since a strict quarantine descended on the nation in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19, leaving the dance floors of the close-contact dance empty. “For those of us who make a living from tango, our self-esteem is on the floor,” Horacio Godoy told The Associated Press. Godoy is a dancer, historian and club organizer. “We are more emotionally than financially bankrupt,” he added. Though make no mistake, the tango clubs have also been hit financially. The closing of borders prevented the arrival of tourists, who are the main source of financing for the tango industry, according to the AP. From 2020 to the present day, around 40 tango clubs out of a total of 200 in Buenos Aires have permanently closed.
More than 11,000 students gathered for a massive graduation ceremony in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic first emerged, AFP reported. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, plunging the city into one of the world’s strictest lockdowns. Wuhan had held limited graduation ceremonies last June, with those in attendance wearing masks and many attending virtually. This June, students gathered without social distancing or face masks. China has largely contained the coronavirus since the initial outbreak, having only reported 4,636 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the majority of which are from Wuhan.
Most Americans are comfortable going to restaurants, gathering with friends and visiting a movie theater or tourist resort, according to a CBS News survey conducted by YouGov. According to the survey, 71% of Americans are comfortable going to a restaurant or spending time with friends, while 58% are comfortable with vacationing at a resort. The majority of Americans — 56% — are comfortable heading to a movie theater. The survey also showed that 18% of American adults will not get vaccinated and 11% are still deciding. A small portion of those who won't get vaccinated or are still deciding said that they would consider getting vaccinated if they were offered a lottery ticket or prize. The poll sampled 2,037 U.S. adults.
All state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions have been eliminated in New York, as the state reaches Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s goal of 70% partial vaccination Tuesday. Moving forward, there will be no more social distancing, health screenings or contact tracing protocols, NBC 4 reported. However, mask requirements remain in K-12 schools, public transit and healthcare settings, per CDC protocol. Cuomo called it an opportunity to “return to life as we know it.” He’s planning a series of statewide fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate the milestone. For more, watch the video below.
The United States reached 600,000 deaths on Tuesday, according to figures tracked by Johns Hopkins University, a tragic milestone illustrating how deeply the nation has been affected since the first coronavirus-related fatality in early February 2020. As The Associated Press pointed out, the 600,000 figure roughly equals the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019, and is larger than the populations of Baltimore and Milwaukee. The U.S. crossed the 500,000 fatalities mark about four months ago, a testament to the impact of the nationwide vaccination effort. A day earlier, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and Representatives gathered on the steps of the Capitol Building for a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who have perished from COVID-19. Watch that moment below.
New York City will honor healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers at a ticker tape parade on July 7, CBS New York reported Monday. In April 2020, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised that the city would hold the “biggest” ticker tape parade once it was safe. “The first, true, large parade in New York City will be one to celebrate the heroes of the fight against COVID,” de Blasio said of the upcoming event. “Our first responders, our essential workers, the people who kept us alive, the people who kept the city going no matter what.”
Apple stores across the U.S. are set to nix mask requirements for vaccinated customers starting next week, Bloomberg reported.Employees will still be required to wear masks. The updated policy could go into effect as early as Tuesday. As part of the new policy, employees will not be required to ask customers for proof of vaccination. The policy and its timing are still subject to change, according to Bloomberg.
The party is back on in Washington, D.C. as bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues can now operate at full capacity, AFP reported. “We’re just so excited to be able to be next to each other and to be able to talk and not have masks on,” one partygoer said to AFP. Bill Spieler, the owner of DC9 Nightclub, is trusting the science when it comes to the reopening of D.C.’s nightlife. “You basically have to trust what the doctors and scientists have said and that [vaccines work] really well,” Spieler said. Watch the video below for more.
California, which was the first U.S. state to impose a coronavirus lockdown, will lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Bars, restaurants, gyms, stadiums and grocery stories will all be allowed to operate without capacity limits. Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated people in most settings, but businesses and counties can still enact their own mandates. “With all due respect, eat your heart out, the rest of the United States. There is no state in America that has more,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said ahead of the reopening. “The state is not just poised to recover, it’s poised to come roaring back.”
The Delta variant is likely to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S. and could lead to new outbreaks during the fall, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday. “Right now, in the United States, it’s about 10% of infections. It’s doubling every two weeks,” Gottlieb said on CBS News’ show Face the Nation. “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to see a sharp uptick of infections but it does mean that this is going to take over. And I think the risk is really to the fall that this could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall.” The Delta variant is about 60% more transmissible than the original B.1.1.7 variant, which was first found in the United Kingdom, according to British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson. But Gottlieb also highlighted the apparent effectiveness of the vaccines at containing the Delta variant, stressing the importance of the public vaccination campaign.
The Delta coronavirus variant carries twice the hospitalization risk as the previously dominant variant in the U.K., a Scottish study found Monday. The Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, accounts for about 75% of cases in Scotland, according to Politico. Still, vaccines are largely effective in combating the Delta variant. The Pfizer vaccine provided 79% protection against the variant and the AstraZeneca shot provided 60% protection.
Researchers cautioned that it’s impossible to compare the vaccines directly since the vaccines are being prioritized for different groups.
Six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Dr. Eugene Choi has found himself in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. "I can't believe I have COVID,” Choi said. "Even when I think about it today, it's crazy.” Breakthrough infections are rare, but are still a possibility for those that are considered fully vaccinated. In Los Angeles County, where Choi works, 0.03% of vaccinated residents have been infected by the virus, Fox 11 said. Choi said that he felt ill, but added that his symptoms would have been much worse if he did not receive the vaccine. "On the basis of data, most people won't get sick,” he added. “But it's still possible."
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was fined for not wearing a mask at a motorcycle rally. On June 12, Bolsonaro led thousands of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo, which is considered one of the world’s most populous cities. As the conservative president waved to the crowd, he insisted that masks were useless for those who were already vaccinated — a statement disputed by most public health experts, according to The Associated Press. Sao Paulo’s state government issued a fine equating to $110 USD to the president after he failed to wear a mask at the event, violating local pandemic restrictions. Less than 12% of Brazil’s population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
South Korea started easing coronavirus restrictions at sporting events and large concerts on Monday, Reuters reported. The loosened restrictions come after the daily infection count hit a two-month low Sunday. Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to attend cultural shows, which had been capped at less than 100 attendees since late last year. Sports stadiums, which had been operating at 10% occupancy, will be allowed to function at 30% to 50% capacity, depending on the district. The government continues to push forward with its vaccination drive. The country has given a first dose of the vaccine to about 23% of the population, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, many Indian states relaxed COVID-19 restrictions Monday, as new cases declined to two-month low, Reuters reported. Authorities allowed all shops and malls in Delhi to reopen. Experts cautioned against complete reopening since India has only fully vaccinated about 5% of an estimated 950 million adults, according to Reuters. Infections in India peaked in May at about 400,000 new cases a day. Cases have since dropped to about 70,000 on Monday, which marked the smallest daily increase since March 31, according to health ministry data.
Oman is facing a shortage of hospital beds as coronavirus cases soar in the country, The Associated Press reported. The main COVID-19 field hospital in Oman’s capital, Muscat, has no remaining intensive care beds. Dr. Nabir bin Muhammed al-Lawait, the director of the Muscat field hospital, told state-run media that doctors and officials are scrambling to keep up. “There is great pressure on hospital beds ... and a shortage of medical staff,” al-Lawauit said. Cases in Oman have more than tripled in the last month, with 1,800 cases and 19 deaths reported Monday. Oman’s vaccination campaign has been slow, with just 8.5% of Oman’s nearly 5 million people having received at least one vaccine dose.
A large study found the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to be about 90% effective, The Associated Press reported Monday. The two-shot vaccine, which was studied in the U.S. and Mexico, is about as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Demand for the coronavirus vaccine has declined in the U.S., but other countries are still in need of vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is easy to ship and store, which could make it more accessible for some parts of the world. “Many of our first doses will go to … low- and middle-income countries, and that was the goal to begin with,” Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said.
But it could take months for approval and mass production. More than half of the U.S. has had at least one vaccine dose, but less than 1% of people in the developing world have received a shot, the AP reported.
Runny nose, headache and sore throat are now the most commonly reported symptoms linked to coronavirus infections in the UK, according to researchers. For young people,catching the Delta variant can feel “more like a bad cold,” said Tim Spector, who runs the Zoe COVID Symptom study. Still, these patients could put others at risk,BBC reported. The UK’s National Health Service identified cough, fever and loss of smell or taste as the main COVID-19 symptoms, but Spector says that these symptoms are no longer as common.
A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by Houston Methodist Hospital employees who challenged the medical center’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, The New York Times reported Sunday. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes upheld the hospital’s decision, claiming that the vaccination mandate was in line with public policy.
The judge also rejected a nurse’s assertion that the vaccines were “experimental and dangerous,” according to The Times. Hughes wrote that the hospital is doing what it can to save lives. “It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer,” Hughes wrote.
A nightclub in Leipzig, a city in eastern Germany, recently reopened to allow 200 people without masks or social distancing, so long as they provided proof of negative COVID-19 rests, AFP reported. The pilot program at the “Distillery” nightclub, which usually hosts 600 people, required that partygoers undergo two different coronavirus tests before attending, and another test about a week later to determine potential infection, according to the TheMayor.EU. The initiative comes as cases in the country decline following an accelerated vaccination campaign.
A man wears a mask reading 'End the lockdown' outside the Palace of Westminster, to protest against the delay of the planned relaxation of lockdown measures, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
England will maintain its lockdown, which was slated to end on June 21, for another four weeks, the BBC reported. The country was set to move to “stage four” of the government’s roadmap, which would have allowed venues and events to operate without capacity limits. Now, capacity limits for sports, bars and movie theaters will remain, and nightclubs will continue to be closed. Household gatherings will also continue to be limited to six people or two households. The delay comes after a concerning rise in cases and hospitalizations related to the Delta variant, a rise which led many doctors and scientists to call for continued coronavirus restrictions. The U.K reported more than 7,400 cases and eight deaths on Sunday.
The number of new coronavirus cases continued to recede nationally over the weekend, with just 4,575 new cases reported. No U.S. state counted even 1,000 new cases on Sunday, however the national positivity rate, after dipping below 2% last week, has creeped back up to 2.17%. In terms of fatalities, the U.S. recorded 105 deaths on Sunday leaving the nation on the cusp of reaching another grim milestone. As of Monday morning, the U.S. death toll stood at 599,769, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. For a closer look at national and worldwide data on the pandemic, watch the video below.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers globally, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 175,829,155
-
Deaths: 3,798,638
-
Vaccine doses administered: 2,342,459,369
Almost 64% of all U.S. adults have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54% are fully vaccinated, however some states are lagging behind in vaccination rates. According to CNN, President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of all U.S. adults receive at least one dose of a vaccine is not expected to be achieved. In Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming, less than half of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Socio-economic factors may be at play in an uneven vaccine rollout, and Black and Hispanic individuals are underrepresented among vaccinated groups. "As observed in prior weeks, Black and Hispanic people have received smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and compared to their shares of the total population in most states,” according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation that was published on Wednesday. The analysis, however, also reported that vaccinations among Black and Hispanic individuals is now increasing.
The mayor of Moscow ordered a week off from work for some workplaces and increased restrictions on other businesses on Saturday as infections continue to rise. In the past week, cases of COVID-19 have doubled in the city, The Associated Press reported. Nationally, cases have nearly doubled as well. Restrictions in the Russian city were loosened after a multi-week lockdown, but as cases increased the city has been hesitant to reinforce the restrictions. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said after the cases doubled the past week “it is impossible not to react to such a situation.”
Chicago (and the entire state of Illinois) dropped all COVID-19-related capacity limits on Friday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, CNN reported. The move comes as Illinois enters Phase Five of the state’s five-stage reopening plan, a move that was precipitated by a drop in cases and the fact that 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In an interview with CNN, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot noted that Chicago will be the largest U.S. municipality to fully reopen. “With today's announcement... our economy is really poised to come roaring back," Lightfoot said. The total reopening of Chicago is exciting for business owners, including Kris Christian, the owner of Chicago French Press. I'm excited just to be able to accommodate and be able to have that customer experience that we've always wanted without this limitation or hesitation," Christian told CNN affiliate WBBM.
Swedish health officials warned on Friday of local outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant, urging people to get vaccinated in order to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic, Reuters reported. “There are some dark clouds on the horizon and I think mainly of outbreaks of the delta variant. It is found in Europe and also locally in Sweden,” agency director general Johan Carlson told a news conference. Roughly half of the adult population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, but the health agency warned that people who weren’t fully vaccinated were less protected against the variant. At least 71 cases of the Delta variant were confirmed in Sweden as of Friday.
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 175,421,831
-
Fatalities: 3,790,519
-
Vaccine doses administered: 2,312,534,138
NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the largest hospital groups in the U.S., now requires that staff members get vaccinated against COVID-19.The new company mandate was announced on Friday. According the ABC7NY, workers in the hospital groups are required to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 1. "During the past year, we all witnessed the most severe global health crisis in a century," the company-wide message read. "You worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to bring our patients and communities through it. Now, thanks to the advent of effective COVID-19 vaccines, we can look forward with hope and relief for the first time in over a year. There is, however, one more important action we all must take: get vaccinated.” Exceptions to the vaccination requirement for medical, pregnancy or religious reasons are allowed with a valid note and must be applied for by Aug. 1.
Tennessee and North Carolina have become the latest states to see a drop in demand for COVID-19 vaccines to the point that they have returned millions of doses to the federal government, despite less than half of their total population being vaccinated.As the demand lags across states, the expiration dates for thousands of vaccines grow closer. Oklahoma alone has more than 700,000 doses, but is only administering roughly 4,500 a day, according to The Associated Press. It has about 27,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses that are set to expire at the end of June. “We cannot let doses expire. That would be a real outrage, given the need to get vaccines to some under-vaccinated communities in the U.S. and the glaring gap in vaccinations and the inequity of vaccinations that we have globally,” Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, told the AP. As of Friday, 64% of Americans 18 and older had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the CDC, meaning the nation may not meet President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of the adult U.S. population at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
A majority of Americans support requiring students who are old enough to be vaccinated in order to attend fall classes, Gallup reported Friday. The survey found that 51% support requiring vaccinations for middle school students. Subsequently, 56% favor requiring vaccinations for high school students and 61% support requiring the same for college students. The findings are based on web interviews of a panel of more than 3,500 U.S. adults from May 18 - 23.
The survey followed the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12. Moderna is also seeking approval for this age group, but is not expected to have a decision before the fall.
Britain’s main doctors' union has joined others in calling for a delay in the planned easing of England’s latest COVID-19 lockdown, The Associated Press reported.The number of cases reported in the country has reached its highest level since late February, with 8,125 new cases reported Friday. More than 90% of the new cases are tied to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. More than 54% of Britain’s adult population is fully vaccinated, a number some doctors are concerned is not yet high enough to pull back on restrictions. “With only 54.2% of the adult population currently fully vaccinated and many younger people not yet eligible, there is a huge risk that prematurely relaxing all restrictions will undo the excellent work of the vaccine program and lead to a surge of infections,” said Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of the British Medical Association. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce whether the lockdown will be eased as scheduled on Monday.
In a significant relaxation of its return-to-work plans, Amazon will now allow corporate employees to work remotely up to two days per week, CNBC reported.In an internal memo, Amazon said that all employees are expected to work in the office three days a week. Employees who wish to work in the office less than three days per week can apply for an exception. We’ve been thinking about how to balance our desire to provide flexibility to work from home with our belief that we invent best for customers when we are together in the office,” Amazon said in the memo. Amazon is not the only tech company allowing workers to continue to work from home. Apple has said its employees will be expected to return to the office three days a week, while Google says it expects 20% of its employees to remain working at home when its offices reopen.
The CDC will hold an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss reports of people suffering from heart inflammation following doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.According to CBS News, the CDC has identified 226 reports that might meet the "working case definition" of myocarditis and pericarditis. According to the report, 41 people had ongoing symptoms and 15 are still hospitalized. Three people remain in intensive care. Nearly 130 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, CBS News said. "It's a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison because, again, these are preliminary reports. Not all these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports," said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety official with the CDC.
More people across the world have died from COVID-19 during 2021 than in 2020, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from John Hopkins University. In less than six months, from Jan. 1 to Thursday, the COVID-19 death toll in 2021 climbed to more than 1.88 million across the globe. While nations such as the U.S., Canada and the U.K. see the benefits of mass vaccinations, the pandemic has intensified in parts of Asia and Latin America, spurring global death tolls.“We are living through our worst moment since the start of the pandemic,” Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said back in May. The WSJ attributed the highly contagious variant, known as Gamma, as a major factor in the case surge that overwhelmed local hospitals in South America, leading to severely ill patients dying after failing to receive adequate medical care. The variants Alpha, first identified in the U.K. last year, and Delta, identified in India late last year, have also played their parts.
Dating apps are beginning to promote users based on whether or not they are vaccinated, Bloomberg reported. Tinder is allowing members to add stickers to their profiles to note they are vaccinated, while OkCupid is asking its users to rate how important it is that their prospective date is vaccinated. OkCupid said that mentions of one’s vaccination status in their profile rose 1400% since January. Despite people gearing up to date in-person again, dating apps are still keeping some of the features that they added during the pandemic. Match Group, which owns dating services like Tinder and OkCupid, bought video technology company Hyperconnect for $1.7 billion, suggesting that they still see video calling as an important part of online dating after the pandemic. Watch the video below for more.
Around 60 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that came from a factory in Baltimore cannot be used due to a possibility of contamination, federal regulators have told the company. According to The New York Times, the FDA will allow 10 million doses from the factory to be distributed throughout the U.S. and other countries, but says they cannot guarantee that the factory has followed good manufacturing practices. The factory, which is run by Emergent BioSolutions, has been closed for the past two months due to regulatory concerns. The FDA has not yet decided if they will allow the factory to reopen. According to experts, the decision to allow 10 million doses to still be used with a warning is unusual for a product that has been given emergency use authorization. The FDA says it has “conducted a thorough review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer.”
Leaders of the G7 countries pledged to provide at least one billion vaccine doses to the world, the AFP reported. This announcement follows growing calls for richer countries with a surplus of vaccines to share their supply with less developed nations. The United States announced it would donate 500,000 shots to poor and lower-middle income nations, citing a “humanitarian obligation.” President Joe Biden said that donating vaccines to other countries was in the interest of the United States, as it could help minimize the risk of COVID variants and “supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.” The United Kingdom, which is hosting the G7 summit this year, will be donating 100 million doses. "As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine program we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Many Americans are starting to return to the gym after sitting at home during the pandemic, AFP reported. Many Americans gained weight during inactivity caused by remaining indoors. “Just sitting at home, I gained weight. I think like 15-20 pounds, they call it the Corona weight,” Benny Maidenbaum, a member of the New York City TS Fitness Club, said to the AFP. Many fitness experts are warning against stigmatizing weight gains, particularly coming out of an extremely psychologically stressful period. Watch the video below for more.
More than 172,400,000 people, or 64% of American adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures. When accounting for the total U.S. population (including children), 51.9% of Americans have received their first dose, and 42.6% are fully vaccinated. Currently, only those ages 12 and older can receive a coronavirus vaccine. The Northeast states are vaccinating their citizens the fastest, with Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut leading the pack in doses administered per 100,000 of their total populations. Over 141 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, a number which both state and federal governments hope to drive higher through incentive programs.
After being delayed one year due to the pandemic, the European soccer championship will get underway Friday in Rome, marking the first mega sporting event to be held since the pandemic. According to The Associated Press, the sporting event signals a major step forward in a return to normalcy in Europe, where more than 1 million Europeans have died due to COVID-19. That includes nearly 127,000 Italians. The first match of the tournament is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT between Italy and Turkey. The stadium will only be filled to 25% capacity, but it will still be the largest crowd in Italy since the pandemic began, the AP said. Fans entering the stadium will be required to show proof of vaccination or display a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 48 hours. The tournament will feature 24 different countries and last from June 11 until July 11.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display will return this year, after having been largely scaled down last year due to the pandemic."Why is it possible?" de Blasio asked at a news conference. He then promptly answered his own question: "Because you got vaccinated.” The extravaganza has been a summer staple since 1976 in the Big Apple, according to The New York Times, but was largely reduced to several small pop-up fireworks displays last year as the pandemic raged. The mayor suggested the return of the show "is part of the summer of New York City, the rebirth of New York City." The Times reported that the show will begin at 9:25 p.m. on the Fourth of July and last for 25 minutes. More than 65,000 fireworks shells will be launched over the East River. Macy's on Thursday posted a short video on Twitter touting the return of the New York City tradition. The Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year and the average high temp in NYC for the date is 84 with an average low of 68 at night.
The CDC will hold an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss reports of people suffering from heart inflammation following doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. According to CBS News, the CDC has identified 226 reports that might meet the "working case definition" of myocarditis and pericarditis. According to the report, 41 people had ongoing symptoms and 15 are still hospitalized. Three people remain in intensive care. Nearly 130 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, CBS News said. "It's a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison because, again, these are preliminary reports. Not all these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports," said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety official with the CDC. See the list of initial topics on the meeting agenda here, and get more on the story in the video below.
Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow adolescents aged 12 to 17 to receive its COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC reported. Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is cleared for use in 12-to-15-year olds. In a study of 3,700 adolescents, Moderna found its COVID-19 vaccine to be 100% effective in 12-to-17-year-olds. Any side effects that patients saw were consistent with those seen in adults. The FDA is expected to grant the request, with the approval process taking about a month. Experts say that the country is unlikely to achieve herd immunity, which requires 70% to 85% of the country to be vaccinated until kids can get the vaccine. Children make up roughly 20% of the U.S. population.
U.S. government workers will not be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or disclose their vaccination status before returning to the office, according to guidance by the Biden administration set to be released on Thursday. The 20-page memo viewed by Reuters also urged agencies to consider more flexible arrangements for some employees regarding part-time remote work and working outside of normal business hours, according to NBC News. The federal government employs more than 4 million people, making it the largest employer in the nation. Nearly 60% of federal employees worked remotely during the pandemic compared to 3% before the pandemic, according to the memo.
When it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, head coach Bruce Arians says that he’s “the specialist,” ESPN reported Thursday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera brought in Harvard immunologist Kizzmekia S. Corbett to discuss the vaccine.
Throughout the league, some players have expressed skepticism about the vaccine. "If you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated,” Arians told players. The team is planning to hold a vaccine drive for players and their families, which should help the squad reach the goal of vaccinating 85% of the Bucs. Arians said he hasn’t spoken to any players who expressed concerns over the vaccine.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
While there have been lower-reported COVID-19 cases across the nation with the introduction of a vaccine, the U.S. surgeon general issued a warning for those not vaccinated. “For those who are unvaccinated, they are increasingly at risk as more and more variants develop,” Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN. He specifically cited the B.1.617.2 variant, or the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. “The news about the Delta variant is evidence of really why it’s so important for us to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said. The Delta variant has been recognized as more transmissible and potentially more dangerous than earlier ones. The variant has already become the dominant strain in the United Kingdom.
The global COVID-19 death count edged out last year’s totals, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University as of Thursday. In less than six months, there have been more than 1.88 million COVID-19 deaths, The Wall Street Journal reported. Experts say that these numbers are likely “substantially higher.”
The grim milestone comes amid increased disparities between developed and developing nations. Deaths in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. are declining, but the virus’ spread has escalated in some parts of Asia and Latin America. “We are living through worst moment since the start of the pandemic,” Argentine President Alberto Fernández said last month.
More than 6,000 deaths from COVID-19 were reported over a 24-hour period on Thursday across India. This surpasses the previous record number of daily fatalities set by the United States, according to CNBC News. India’s health ministry data recorded 6,148 deaths related to COVID-19 over the span of 24 hours, even while daily reported cases remained below 100,000 for the third consecutive day. The fatalities rose after Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday. The numbers went from roughly 5,400 to more than 9,400 to account for people who died at home or in private hospitals, according to Reuters.
As the post-pandemic scene begins to look more “normal” compared to the last year, when will we be able to go back to concerts? On Tuesday, a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado was warmly welcomed by many locals that missed the experience of live music, including a teacher from Denver named Melinda Murphy. Murphy, however, told CNN that the outdoor venue was an important factor that led to her attendance, and that if the concert was indoors, she would have been less likely to attend, saying gathering indoors, "still creeps me out a little bit ... indoors is a little too tight for me.”
According to CNN, the revised CDC guidelines that now suggest it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless indoors and outdoors has led to a stronger desire in many for a full return to normalcy. While some studies have suggested that concerts can be held safely indoors with the right safety measures in place, some experts are worried that the studies have only looked at areas with low cases and tight restrictions, meaning the results cannot be applied universally. "Widespread vaccination campaigns, changes in local incidence and the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with higher transmissibility could all impact the interventions we tested, so we need more studies including larger numbers of people that explore different scenarios and policies that take into consideration the local context,” Dr Josep Llibre of the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Barcelona said.
U.S. jobless claims fell from 385,000 to 376,000 this week, marking the sixth straight week where unemployment claims dropped, The Associated Press reported. Businesses across the country are reopening as vaccines make Americans more comfortable returning to their pre-pandemic lives. “As life normalizes and the service sector continues to gain momentum, we expect initial jobless claims to continue to trend lower,″ said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez, Inc. The U.S. added 559,000 new jobs in May as the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%.
A mother and son team in Mumbai has raised thousands of dollars to help provide meals as poverty in the country increases during the pandemic, the BBC reported. The duo has given out more than 26,000 meals and 7,000 homemade sweets. “We started receiving calls from nearby hospitals and doctors who wanted food for COVID patients and nurses,” Harsh Mandavia said. Mandavia and his mother have raised more than $30,000 dollars to help feed India’s poor — help that is surely needed — as the number of impoverished people in India has increased by 70 million over the last year. Watch the video below for more.
With more children expected to return to physical classrooms, back-to-school spending this year may top pre-pandemic levels, The Associated Press reported. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across the country, forecasts spending on back-to-school clothes will increase by 78.2% during the back-to-school period (July 16 to Sept. 6) compared to last year. Spending at department stores like Walmart and Target, where clothes and school supplies can be purchased, is expected to increase by 25.3% during the same period.
The World Health Organization urged Europeans on Thursday to travel responsibly over the summer, adding that the continent is “by no means out of danger" of COVID-19, Reuters reported. Even though cases and deaths have declined over the last two months, WHO European director Hans Kluge called for “caution” amid an increase in social gatherings, sporting events and large festivals. Kluge said that the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, could threaten the region. "Be conscious of the risks. Apply common sense and don’t jeopardize hard-earned gains," he said.
A Houston-based hospital system suspended 178 health-care workers who did not comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Nearly 25,000 were fully vaccinated by the system’s Monday deadline, but those who weren’t were suspended without pay for two weeks. Houston Methodist CEO Marc Bloom wrote that 27 employees had received one dose, and he’s hopeful that they’ll get their second. Bloom called on hospital staff to get vaccinated in March, which drew criticism, legal threats and a walkout by some employees earlier this week.
More than 20,000 new coronavirus cases were counted across the U.S. on Wednesday bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 33.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Nearly half of those cases -- more than 9,000 -- were tallied in Texas. Wednesday was the third consecutive day on which cases rose moderately and the national seven-day positivity rate climbed back above 2% as a result. Another 432 fatalities were counted across the nation and, globally, the U.S. was fifth overall in terms of new cases on Wednesday. For more on how the virus is spreading, watch the video below.