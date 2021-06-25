As people across the U.S. receive their COVID-19 vaccines, the question arises of when herd immunity will be reached in the country, and White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci provided an answer to that question in a recent interview.“When you get that level of protection that turns out to be the threshold of herd immunity, you’ll know it, because you’ll see the infections almost disappear,” Fauci told Youtuber Dr. Mike Varshavski in a video published to the website on June 6.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Diana Bianchi, director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, speak after a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Immunity of other diseases, such as measles, suggests that herd immunity occurs when 70% to 80% of the population is vaccinated, but according to Fauci, typical herd immunity does not apply to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reported. While coronavirus infections may not be fully eradicated from herd immunity, they will likely not be as severe and there will likely be less deaths related to the virus. “Forget this issue of herd immunity, and just get as many people vaccinated as you possibly can, as quickly as you possibly can,” Fauci said.