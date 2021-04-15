FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco in Wheeling, Ill. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Because it has become "very clear" that vaccines' efficacy against the coronavirus wears down as time goes on, the CDC is formally recommending all those who are fully vaccinated to receive a third booster shot eight months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. Third doses of the vaccine may start being administered as soon as Sept. 20, according to the AP. The recommendation applies to all those who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and, the AP reported, most likely applies to those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though federal health experts are still poring over data related to the J&J shot. All of this comes as deaths, hospitalizations and new cases have been on the rise due to the delta variant.

"We are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," the CDC said in a statement, according to the AP. “Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death could diminish in the months ahead.” The recommendation is still awaiting evaluation by the FDA. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said those 18 and older would be eligible for the booster shots once they've reached the eight-month mark since full vaccination. Watch the video below for more.