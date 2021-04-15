Getting vaccinated did more than boost Lilly Guttenplan’s immune system. On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Guttenplan won the state’s $1 million VaxMillions Giveaway, a program to incentivize people to get vaccinated, The Associated Press reported. Guttenplan is a mother of two, works as an elementary school teacher in Lowell, Massachusetts, and is the fourth winner of the $1 million grand prizes.A $300,000 scholarship was also awarded to Nadia Dutton, who is vaccinated and is a sophomore at Rockland High School. Massachusetts residents who are vaccinated and at least 18 years old have just one more chance to become a millionaire through the VaxMillions Giveaway with the final name selection slated for next Thursday.
School boards in four of the five biggest school districts in Florida have voted for students to wear face masks when in the building, The Associated Press reported. Only students with a note from their doctor can go maskless in a school setting. A school district in Hillsborough County initially started the school year last week with no mask policy before approving one this week. In that short period of time, over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the school, the AP said. Another 10,000 students in the district were told to isolate after being exposed to the virus in the classroom. The actions of these school districts defy the orders of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who placed a ban on face mask requirements before the school year started. DeSantis said that this ban was to “protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding masking of their children,” while others criticized the move, including President Joe Biden. “Some state governments have adopted policies and laws that interfere with the ability of schools and districts to keep our children safe during in-person learning,” Biden’s said on Wednesday.
The only pediatric hospital in Mississippi is treating more children with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. Children’s of Mississippi, located in Jackson, Mississippi, is treating 28 children, eight of whom are in the ICU. “Of these hospitalized children, 100% are unvaccinated,” the hospital said in a Facebook post. Of all the children, only five of them are too young to be eligible for a vaccine. Mississippi has the highest infection rate per capita than any other state in the U.S., the AP reported, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
Three U.S. senators announced on Thursday that they recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Angus King (I-Maine), Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) made separate announcements on Thursday, with King’s office noting that he began “feeling under the weather” on Wednesday and took a COVID-19 test as a precaution. Wicker’s office noted that he had taken the test after experiencing mild symptoms, and Hickenlooper said in a tweet that he was grateful for the vaccine, and the scientists behind it, for limiting his symptoms. All three of the senators are vaccinated and currently isolating. “While Maine people and Americans are ready to move past COVID-19 and return to our normal routines, the virus is not done with us yet,” King said in the statement. “We must all continue to look for one another through our words and actions, and remain united against this dangerous disease.”
Cory LaJoie won’t be sitting behind the wheel of the No. 7 car on Sunday when the Cup Series takes the green flag at Michigan International Speedway. LaJoie has entered NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday afternoon, but it is unclear if he has tested positive or if he was deemed a high-risk close contact and could not be cleared to return by Sunday's race. Part-time Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will step in to take LaJoie’s place. LaJoie is the second Cup Series driver to miss a race this season due to COVID-19 protocols, Yahoo! Sports said.
Over 560 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Iran on Thursday, sending the cumulative number of deaths since the start of the pandemic over 100,000, AFP reported. In total, nearly 4.6 million people in the country have contracted the contagion leading to 100,255 deaths. However, Iranian health officials believe that these numbers are well below the actual number of infections and deaths. The country of 83 million people has never issued a full lockdown, but the vaccination program has been off to a slow start. Only 5.2 million people in Iran are considered fully vaccinated, AFP said.
President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The vaccine is being administered by Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cuming. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, President Joe Biden said that he will get a COVID-19 booster shot. Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in December followed by the second dose in early January, CNN said. "It's something that I think, you know, because we got our shots all the way back in, I think, December, so it's past time," Biden said during the interview. First lady Jill Biden will also get a booster shot, Axios reported. On Wednesday, Biden’s administration said that booster shots will start to become eligible for people who have been fully vaccinated from Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in September. The administration did not include guidelines for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The number of daily vaccinations in India continues to increase, as the country works to fight off a third wave of infections, the BBC reported. On Tuesday, the country reportedly administered a daily record of 8.81 million doses. Despite the uptick in the number of vaccines administered the majority of the country is still vulnerable to the coronavirus, with only 13% of the country's eligible population fully vaccinated, according to the BBC. The country's government is working to vaccinate the entire country by year's end but is unlikely to meet that goal. Currently, India has the second-highest global case total since the pandemic began with more than 32 million. Only the U.S., which has more than 37 million cumulative cases, has more.
The first case of COVID-19 linked to the Tokyo Paralympic village was reported on Thursday, the BBC reported. The news comes just five days until the Paralympics officially get underway. Already, organizers have listed more than 70 COVID cases linked to the Paralympics, with most of those cases attributed to contractors and staff, the BBC said. The Paralympics begin Aug. 24 and will continue up until Sept. 5 and will feature more than 4,400 athletes from 160 countries. The Tokyo area is currently under its fourth state of emergency related to the virus, and recently, Japan reported more than 20,000 cases per day, which is the highest daily figure through the duration of the pandemic in the country, according to the BBC.
The job market is still showing signs of recovering from the hit that it took at the start of the pandemic with 348,000 new jobless claims reported last week. This is the lowest since the start of the pandemic and below economists' expectations, CNBC reported. Continuing jobless claims also fell by 79,000, falling to another pandemic low. Despite the good news in the job market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped at the opening bell on Thursday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve could end stimulus, CNBC said.
Nearly 1,150 coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, the second day in a row where deaths across the country topped 1,000, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. This was the fourth time in a fortnight that the U.S. has tallied over 1,000 deaths in a day. Meanwhile, the number of daily infections continues to rise with the seven-day moving average topping 130,000 for the first time since Feb. 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Watch the video below for more information about the spread of the virus and the vaccination efforts around the globe.
Iceland’s high vaccination rate and low death rate shows that the COVID-19 vaccine works, according to an expert. Iceland has not seen a single virus death since May and 70.6% of its population is vaccinated. Meanwhile, 50.7% of Americans are vaccinated. Infections are rising, but most people are exhibiting mild symptoms at worst, according to Business Insider. Simply put, Carlos del Rio, a distinguished professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory School of Medicine, tweeted “Iceland proves vaccines work.”
Americans spent less in July as the delta variant fueled the latest coronavirus surge, The Associated Press reported. Retail sales plummeted a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, according to a report from the U.S. Commerce Department. Wall Street analysts had expected a 0.3% decline. The report offers a look at the delta variant's impact on how Americans spend their money, according to the AP. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced at the end of July that people must wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Spending fell at stores that sell clothing, furniture and sporting goods, but rose in restaurants and bars.
Faculty members at some state universities are protesting for additional safety measures, The New York Times reported. The faculty senate at Pennsylvania State University passed a resolution expressing “no confidence” in the school’s plan to return to school without a COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Meanwhile, at Mississippi’s public universities, hundreds of professors have pleaded for vaccination mandates. At Clemson University, faculty members are planning to rally for mandatory masks on the first day of classes. “When I see hundreds of students packed together, and you can’t find a mask, I thought, ‘we are in trouble,’” said Kim Paul, a biologist at Clemson.
After a lone case of COVID-19 was discovered in Auckland, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a snap lockdown for the entire country. The 58-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus represents the country's first known case in six months, the BBC reported. About 20% of New Zealand's population is fully vaccinated and the nation has taken abrupt measures in the past to control the spread of the virus. To date, New Zealand has reported fewer than 3,000 total cases and 26 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University numbers. "We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance," Ardern told citizens in a national TV address referring to the delta variant. "I want to assure New Zealand that we have planned for this eventuality," she said."Going hard and early has worked for us before."
While a vaccine against the coronavirus is free in France, there are some people in the country who are spending hundreds of euros for illegally-obtained health passes.The market for the illegal passes has flourished since the government required them for entering certain public places, like cafes, bars and inter-city trains. AFP reports that most French support the measure to have people show proof they have either been vaccinated, tested negative for the virus or recovered to enter a facility, but opponents have held protests for five straight weekends. And the marketplace for these passes? Snapchat.
These passes are made by people with access to the French health system, whether that means they’re actual health workers or hacked into the account of one. The French health passes contain a QR code, which is scanned at certain entrances to check against the national database, so counterfeiters prefer using doctors to fraudulently create real passes, according to AFP.
The Biden administration will direct all nursing homes to require their staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reported. Officials told the news source that nursing home staff will be required to be fully vaccinated to continue receiving funding from Medicare and Medicaid. The measure comes as the highly-contagious delta variant accounts for 99% of coronavirus cases in the U.S. "As we see the spread of Delta and the threat of Covid cases, it is really especially important that we ensure that those caring for our most vulnerable are vaccinated," Carole Johnson, a senior official on the White House's Covid-19 response team, told CNN.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all fans at Las Vegas Raiders home games, The Associated Press reported. The team's first regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, Sept. 13, will be the first game in which the policy will be in effect. Vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear masks. The Monday announcement follows new directives from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. The Raiders will offer vaccinations to unvaccinated fans on site before home games. Those who get the vaccines at the stadium will be required to wear masks until two weeks after their second shot. “Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.”
The number of Americans getting first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has risen to nearly half a million per day as the delta variant spreads, Bloomberg reported. Figures that high have not been reported since the end of May. The latest surge in vaccinations has been fueled by southern counties, which were initially resistant to the shots. Many of these areas still have lower vaccination rates in comparison to other regions.
One in four children with COVID-19 spread the disease to other members of their households, according to a study published by JAMA Pediatrics. The highest risk of virus transmission is among infants, UPI reported. The analysis, which spanned nearly 6,300 households with at least one pediatric COVID-19 patient, found that newborns and children up to age 3 were 43% more likely to pass the virus to others in the household as compared to those ages 14 to 17. "As the number of pediatric cases increases worldwide, the role of children in household transmission will continue to grow," wrote the researchers from Public Health Ontario. Read the full report here.
FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco in Wheeling, Ill. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Because it has become "very clear" that vaccines' efficacy against the coronavirus wears down as time goes on, the CDC is formally recommending all those who are fully vaccinated to receive a third booster shot eight months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. Third doses of the vaccine may start being administered as soon as Sept. 20, according to the AP. The recommendation applies to all those who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and, the AP reported, most likely applies to those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though federal health experts are still poring over data related to the J&J shot. All of this comes as deaths, hospitalizations and new cases have been on the rise due to the delta variant.
"We are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," the CDC said in a statement, according to the AP. “Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death could diminish in the months ahead.” The recommendation is still awaiting evaluation by the FDA. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said those 18 and older would be eligible for the booster shots once they've reached the eight-month mark since full vaccination. Watch the video below for more.
The TSA has extended the federal mask mandate that requires travelers in the U.S. to wear face coverings on flights, buses and trains through Jan. 18 of next year, CNBC reported. The current mask mandate, extended in April, was set to expire on Sept. 13. "The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation," the TSA said in a statement. According to the original mandate, masks are required for all travelers above the age of 2 and some exemptions are allowed for those with certain disabilities. Under the initial mandate, violators could face fines of $250 to $1,500 in the case of repeat offenders.
The National Park Service announced this week that it was immediately reinstating mask mandates in parks across the nation based on the latest guidance from the CDC. Late last month, the CDC recommended that all Americans in places experiencing significant coronavirus transmission wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Coronavirus restrictions had been rolled back earlier this year, but the new policy mandates visitors, employees and contractors to "wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels." Not only does the policy apply to NPS buildings and transit systems, but "also applies to outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks." The mandate will remain in effect until further notice, the NPS said in a statement.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they've seized fake vaccination cards shipped from China last week, CBS News reported. The shipment was disguised as greeting cards but patrol officers “already knew it was,” according to an agency statement. The shipment was on its way to New Orleans but was intercepted at a port in Memphis. The agency said that it was the 15th shipment of its kind that night, adding that the contents were “low quality.” The cards include some typos, unfinished words and misspelled Spanish words. "These vaccinations are free and available everywhere," Michael Neipert, area port director of Memphis, said in a statement. "If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don't order a counterfeit, waste my officers' time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself."
Orange County, Florida, launched its after-school COVID-19 testing program Monday, local outlet ClickOrlando.com reported. Next, the county is also hoping to create an in-school program. Rolling out coronavirus testing in schools is part of a larger effort to prevent coronavirus cases from surfacing in the classroom, said Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. “The idea beyond that testing is that we can quickly identify anyone who may have developed symptoms,” he said. “And we want to rapidly exclude this individual from the classroom or the environment.” Schools will utilize rapid tests to confirm cases, but Pino said that getting the green light from parents to test their children, along with securing funding, could be challenging. Last week, Florida reported more than 151,000 new cases, a record number of new cases over a seven day period, CNN reported.
As Houston hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, a man who was shot six times 10 days ago is still waiting for surgery,The Week reported Tuesday. "Everybody is really surprised I'm still in this bed a week later," he told Fox 26 over the weekend. Hospitals in Houston are overwhelmed. The seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations in Texas was 11,993 as of Monday. Amanda Callaway, a spokesperson for Harris Health System, said that the system’s doctors assess patients’ conditions daily to determine what to prioritize, according to The Washington Post. “Due to strained resources, surgical patients are being prioritized based on several factors, which unfortunately may result in a delay of non-emergent surgical procedures," Callaway added.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves explained to reporters on Monday why he is resisting calls to order mask mandates for schools, saying, "it is very rare that kids under the age of 12 have anything other than the sniffles." Reeves then went on to acknowledge that there have been at least four people in the state under the age of 18 who have died of COVID-19. Reeves said concerned parents should take the issue of mandatory masking up directly with school districts, which he said "have every right" to enact a mask mandate. According to Johns Hopkins university data, cases have been surging in Mississippi, with 7,839 new cases reported in the last week and a seven-day positivey rate of 204.4%. The national average is 11.56% as of Tuesday. Watch Reeves' remarks below.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced in a statement. The statement said Abbott has been tested daily and this was the first time he's tested positive. "Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms." The statement went on to say that the governor is being treated with Regeneron's monoclonal antibody drug and that he will continue to receive daily tests. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative, according to the statement. On Monday evening, Abbott posted photos on social media of himself receiving a standing ovation after speaking at a crowded indoor political event in Collin County. According to The Associated Press, coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Texas hit 11,500 this week -- the highest number since January.
According to the results of Johnson & Johnson's trial of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine, the shot was effective in preventing more than 70% of symptomatic infections and about 86% of severe cases. But in recent weeks, USA Today reports, new data has called into question how effective J&J's shot is against the delta variant. And that is leaving some who received the J&J shot concerned about whether they're truly inoculated. Such is the case with 46-year-old Kevin Rosengren of Richmond, Virginia. Rosengren said he received the J&J dose back in March, and felt good about the decision, but more recently has developed concerns. "I had this coat of armor on before, and now I feel completely naked in the world of COVID,” he told USA Today. Why is he suddenly feeling "naked"? It all has to do with the results of an antibody test he took, which was meant to allay his growing concerns.
Nearly 5,600 students and 316 employees in Florida’s Hillsborough County Public Schools are in isolation and quarantine, local outlet WFLA reported. The school district is the country's seventh-largest. Isolation is for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantine is for those who have had contact with someone who tested positive. The rising cases have prompted the school board to schedule an emergency meeting to determine how to mitigate the virus’s spread “up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff,” according to a notice from the district.
Some 210,168 new coronavirus cases were tallied throughout the nation on Monday, along with 686 fatalities blamed on COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. The seven-day positivity rate inched up as well to 11.56%. Meanwhile, more than 858,000 vaccine doses were administered on Monday with California and Georgia leading the way -- each state gave out more than 100,000 doses on Monday. Overall, about 51% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. For more on the vaccination effort and the spread of the virus, watch the video below.
The Atlanta Falcons became the first NFL team to have 100% of its roster vaccinated against COVID-19, the team said in a Monday statement. The team had previously vaccinated 92% of its players, surpassing the 85% threshold established by the league to reduce safety mandates, such as increased testing, social distancing and indoor masking at team facilities, Yahoo Sports reported. According to NBC Sports, 15 different NFL teams have topped the 95% mark, while all 32 teams have vaccinated at least 75% of players. As of last week, 91.7% of all players in the NFL are vaccinated, with just over three weeks remaining until the league’s regular season kicks off.
man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
According to multiple reports, U.S. health officials are set to announce that all Americans who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive a third booster shot eight months after receiving the second dose. The Associated Press reported that two unnamed sources expect the announcement to come this week. The news comes days after the FDA and CDC approved booster shots for the immunocompromised, but the new recommendation for a booster shot would apply to Americans of all ages, though The New York Times reported that people who live nursing homes and health workers are likely to the first to receive the boosters shots. The new recommendation, according to the AP, is based on studies from Israel, which show that vaccines may have waning effectiveness after about eight months. Vaccinations in the U.S. began on Dec. 14, 2020, when Sandra Lindsay, a nurse in New York, became the first American to receive the shot outside of a trial. Vaccination access gradually became increasingly available in early 2021 and the shots are widely available now. Just about 51% of all Americans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. For more on the story, watch the video below.
Fears are growing in Thailand that the country could reach 1 million total coronavirus cases by the end of the month as new cases are spreading beyond Bangkok, the capital city. Just 6.5% of the country's close to 70 million citizens have been fully vaccinated, Bloomberg reported, a proportion that WHO representative William Aldis said could prove to be "catastrophic." Weekly infections in Thailand have gone over the 100,000 mark and the nation has counted more than 907,000 cumulative cases and more than 7,500 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. Watch the video below for more.
Just about 51% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated since the first shot went in an arm back in mid-December 2020. This is a stat that is causing concern for Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, who worries that Americans, particularly the half that are fully vaccinated, may have become complacent nearly 18 months into the pandemic and as new cases are soaring again. Murthy said during an appearance on CNN that he worries that children stand to be affected most by the current stage of the pandemic -- those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive any of the three shots currently authorized for us. "We get through this pandemic when a critical majority of us get vaccinated, and we haven't hit that critical number yet," Murthy said.
Editor's note: Due to a typo, a previous version of this entry misstated when vaccinations began in the U.S. Vaccinations began in Dec. 2020, not December 2021.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is requiring all city health workers in the nation's capital to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The mandate, announced on Monday, will apply to all members of the health care community, including paramedics, according to NBC4 in Washington. Washington is seeing a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC, and the new mandate will mean health workers will need to receive at least a first shot of the vaccine by no later than Sept. 30.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he is mandating all health care workers in the Empire State, including hospital staff and those working in nursing homes, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Health workers will have until Sept. 27 to get their shots. Cuomo said new daily cases have skyrocketed more than 1,000% over the last six weeks in New York and that mandatory vaccination needs to go beyond what he is able to mandate. "I have strongly urged private businesses to implement vaccinated-only admission policies, and school districts to mandate vaccinations for teachers," Cuomo said in a statement announcing the mandate.
Protesters marched in France for a fifth consecutive week in a rally against rules that require them to show a COVID-19 health pass, France24 reported. Since last Monday, citizens in public places have been required to show a health pass to prove that they have been vaccinated or that they have recently tested negative for the coronavirus. A majority of French people support the health pass, surveys show. Over weeks of protest, the number of participants has declined, according to France24. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has doubled in less than a month. Nine in 10 COVID-19 patients recently admitted to the ICU had not been vaccinated, according to health ministry data.
The U.S. could decide within the next weeks whether it should offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday. “There is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness,” Dr. Francis Collins said. Health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans could be among the first to receive another shot, The Associated Press reported. Collins also urged unvaccinated people to get the jab as the delta variant pounds the country. “This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out,” he said.
Coronavirus cases continue to remain on the rise across several southern states. Texas is among those and in some major cities, the health care systems are close to being overwhelmed, according to ABC News. Patients in need of care in Houston are being placed on waiting lists. Some 575 patients as of Monday morning were waiting to be admitted into a hospital, including 87 who were waiting to be placed in an ICU. Hospitals in Dallas had zero ICU beds available for children due to the rise in cases. "That means, if your child is in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect and needs an ICU bed, or -- more likely -- if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don't have one," Clay Jenkins, a Dallas County Judge, told ABC News. In Texas, more than 11,000 are hospitalized with COVID-19 -- a number that exceeds the amount hospitalized during last summer's peak. For more on the story, watch the video below.
As the delta variant hammers Louisiana, New Orleans announced it would require a “health pass” to enter certain venues, AFP reported. Effective Monday, people will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry in restaurants, bars, sporting arenas -- including the city’s Superdome -- and fitness centers. The measure follows similar initiatives in New York and San Francisco. "We're here today because we really have no choice," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "The situation is dire and we are simply out of time."
Brack May poses with a masked mannequin in his New Orleans restaurant, Cowbell, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. May’s eatery is among the first in New Orleans to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor diners. He said some have been angered by the requirement but others welcome it. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
South Carolina school district already returns to virtual learning
The largest South Carolina school district is already returning to virtual learning after just nine days of in-person classes, The Associated Press reported. Officials said 142 students and 26 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 since the school opened. Four staff members and one student are hospitalized. “We don’t know if it’s safe to continue as is,” district spokesperson Darian Byrd said during the meeting.
The U.S. COVID-19 positivity rate is about 11.56% as the delta variant contributes to the latest surge in cases, according to Johns Hopkins University’s daily coronavirus update. Meanwhile, 51% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Texas saw the greatest jump in vaccinations, with an additional 93,579 doses. California and Florida each saw more than 80,000 additional doses. Watch the video for more:
Here are the latest global coronavirus numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 207,137,460
-
Fatalities: 4,361,399
-
Vaccine doses administered: 4,581,881,306
In the last 28 days, 1.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered, 16.8 million cases have been confirmed and 268,640 people have died of COVID-19.
Multiple counties across the U.S. have already made the decision to suspend school due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, said more are likely to follow. Many schools in Georgia have either suspended classes or switched to a virtual format due to new cases of the virus. "I think this fall is going to be really challenging for schools," Besser said, according to Axios. "I expect that it’s going to jump around different classrooms, and schools will be forced to shut down more than they did in fact last year."
New COVID-19 hospitalizations among individuals in their 30’s continues to rapidly rise in the U.S., and according to an analysis from the CDC has increased by almost 300% from last month. According to ABC 7 New York, new hositpializations of people between the ages of 30 and 39 in the U.S. are now the highest they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. The growing case count is now taking a toll on medical facilities that are trying to keep up with those in need of care. "The system is breaking,” CNN medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner said.
Bangladesh has begun vaccinating Rohingya refugees, who are living in refugee camps across the country, Bloomberg reported. The country is currently seeing a rise in cases due to the delta variant. “Since COVID-19 has spread all over the world, we came here to get treatment in order to get protection so that it does not harm us,” Nurul Islam, a Rohingya refugee, said. Watch the video below for more.
As a surge in coronavirus cases threatens to overload Mississippi’s hospital system, state health officials have asked the Biden administration to send a military hospital ship,The Hill reported. The USNS Comfort was deployed in New York last year as the coronavirus rapidly spread through New York City. "We have requested information about how the USNS Comfort and-or its resources could ... come and provide assistance in the state of Mississippi,” said Jim Craig, Mississippi’s senior deputy and director of health protection. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the problem in the state is not a bed shortage, but a staffing shortage. “Unfortunately, I’ve been advised hospitals throughout Mississippi have lost nearly 2,000 nurses over the last year,” Tate said. “There is a labor shortage in most industries throughout America today and health care is no different.”
As officials discourage international travel due to increased spread of the coronavirus worldwide, airfare prices are again dipping, Axios reported. The rapid spread of the delta variant is causing some to fear that the global economic recovery may slow down. Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday that it is again seeing cancellations increase and bookings decelerate. Prices are still up from early pandemic levels, with airfare 19% higher than it was in July 2020. That said, prices have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, with airline fares 10% below where they were in January 2020.
Only a quarter of young Black residents of New York City are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the emergence of more transmissible variants. City data shows that only 28 percent of Black New Yorkers between the ages of 18 and 44 are fully vaccinated, compared with 48 percent of the Hispanic/Latine residents and 52 percent of white residents in the same age group. In a series of interviews, dozens of Black New Yorkers across the city told The New York Times that many of their reasons for not getting the vaccine stemmed from a fear that they could not trust the government with their help during these uncertain times. The virus had also disproportionately hit Black neighborhoods during the initial wave, making many extra wary of getting vaccinated. As The New York Times summarized, they felt that they had survived the worst and that the health authorities had failed to help them then. Black Americans have historically faced discrimination when seeking out health care, an issue that has come to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, PBS News Hour highlights.
Epidemiologists told The New York Times that they expect the third wave, driven by the delta variant, will hit Black New Yorkers especially hard as the vaccination gap emerges. “This is a major public health failure,” Dr. Dustin Duncan, an epidemiologist and Columbia University professor, told The New York Times.
Amid “the worst situation New South Wales has been in since day one,” officials in Australia have raised the prices of fines for individuals who break lockdown rules in the state, which includes the major city of Sydney. According to NBC News, the fines are increased to A$5,000 ($3,700), up from A$1,000, for any resident who breaches stay-at-home orders or lies to contract-tracing officials. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this is what the people of New South Wales must accept because of the worsening situation due to the delta variant. According to state figures, 466 locally transmitted infections were recorded on Saturday, a new daily record.
"We will get through this, but September and October are going to be very difficult," Berejiklian said. "This is literally a war, and we've known we've been in a war for some time, but never to this extent."
While the FDA has authorized immunocompromised Americans to receive an additional third dose of a coronavirus vaccine, experts are moving to quickly clarify that this shouldn’t be confused with a “booster” shot that may still be needed in the future. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN that this current round of shots is like a “primary series,” similar to childhood immunizations.
“What we found here is that the immune-compromised often didn’t amount an adequate response at all,” he told CNN. “So we’re still trying to build that. This is different than a booster dose where someone did respond and over time that wanes.”
He added that he thinks it is a great decision to authorize the third shot for people, particularly in light of data shared by the CDC’s Dr. Amanda Cohn, who said vaccine effectiveness is about 59% to 72% for immunocompromised people, compared to 90% to 94% overall, CNN reported.
Soot and wildfire smoke could be playing a role in the number of people who contract severe COVID-19 and die, according to a new study. The research, published in Science Advances, found that higher levels of particulate matter derived from wildfire smoke in 2020 led to a spike in coronavirus deaths in California, Oregon and Washington, according to CNN. "Fine particulate matter air pollution can be an additional vehicle for spreading the virus even faster," Francesca Dominici, co-author of the study and professor of biostatistics, population and data science at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CNN. The findings are concerning, Dominici added, since the delta variant is spreading as wildfires tear through the Northwest.
Iran is dealing with its worst coronavirus wave yet, and the number of patients hospitalized is testing the limits of the country’s health care system, The New York Times reported. Medics are triaging patients on the floors and in cars outside hospitals, while taxis are transporting the dead to cemeteries. “The situation we are facing is beyond disastrous,” said Dr. Mahdiar Saeedian, a physician in Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city. “The health care system is on the verge of collapse.” While the official death toll is 500 to 600 a day, doctors in major cities in Iran believe the true toll is closer to 1,000 coronavirus deaths a day. Iran’s vaccination campaign has been slowed by a ban on vaccines made in the United Kingdom and United States. Just 3% of Iran’s 85 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Nearly 30,000 new infections were tallied across Iran on Saturday as officials announced a new “general lockdown” in the country, The Associated Press reported. The lockdown will start on Monday and will last for six days. Restaurants, gyms and theaters in Iranian cities will be closed during this period to slow the spread of the virus. The vaccination program in Iran has been struggling, in part due to the country forbidding any vaccines from the U.S. or Britain. Less than 5% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated, the AP said.
Nearly 291,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Since the pandemic began, there have only been two other days where more cases were reported in the country. On Jan. 7, nearly 294,000 cases were reported followed by over 296,000 infections on Jan. 8 during the height of the winter surge, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, 1,923 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported across the U.S. on Friday. Watch the video below for more information about vaccinations and the spread of the virus.
The highly transmissible delta variant is increasing the pressure on the Philippines’ healthcare system, Reuters reported. As hundreds of hospitals in the country near full capacity, healthcare workers are exhausted and overworked. "Usually the nurse to patient ratio in wards is one to five, but we are handling up to 12 patients," said Maria Caridad delos Reyes, a staff nurse at the Philippine General Hospital. "We're supposed to have a break time, but because we are extremely busy, we miss our meals, especially now that we are attending to moderate to severe COVID-19 patients." More than 13,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Philippines on Friday, the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic began.
Disney said its parks, experiences and products division profited in the fiscal third quarter -- the first time since the start of the pandemic, CNBC reported Thursday. CEO Bob Chapek said on an earnings conference call Thursday that current reservations at the theme park are above third-quarter attendance. Still, recent surges in COVID-19 cases have led some groups and conventions to cancel, he said. The latest resurgence of the virus has prompted some state and local governments to reinstate public health safety restrictions, triggering fears that customers might spend less on theaters or theme parks.
In a plan that focuses on COVID-19 treatment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state will start treating the coronavirus in mobile clinics that can dispense Regeneron, Local10 News Miami reported. Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody treatment that has shown promise in helping people recover from the coronavirus; former president Donald Trump received the treatment when he caught COVID-19. DeSantis has urged that those at high risk of severe coronavirus to sign up to get the antibody treatment as soon as they feel symptomatic.
“These treatments have been proven successful, with clinical trials resulting in a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death for COVID patients,” DeSantis said, drawing some criticism from Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera of the University of Miami Medical School, who says Regeneron is effective, but not a miracle cure. “The governor is saying 70% reduction in hospitalization, which is relative risk reduction,” Jayaweera said. “So he’s kind of giving the more optimistic, more flowery view. But the reality is that it is much less.”
For nearly 20 years, a small Serbian mountain cave has served as the home to Panta Petrovic. He first heard about the pandemic last year during one of his trips into town, and when the vaccines became available, he made the trip down the mountain once.“It (the virus) does not pick. It will come here, to my cave too,” the 70-year-old man told AFP. It was not the pandemic that prompted him to socially distance from much of society, but a love for nature and an amount of freedom he said he didn’t have in the city. Petrovic told AFP that he “doesn’t understand the fuss” some skeptics make over the vaccines, and encouraged others to go out and get the jab. “I want to get all three doses, including the extra one,” he said. “I urge every citizen to get vaccinated, every single one of them.”
More than 80 students were potentially exposed to the coronavirus on the first day of class in Reno, Nevada, on Monday after a parent sent their child to school, despite both having tested positive for the virus two days earlier, CNN reported. The Washoe County Health District officials announced the news as students across the nation are returning to the classrooms while navigating a pandemic driven by more-transmissible variants. At this time, the Washoe County Health District will not be bringing charges against the parent, the health district said in a statement. The school, Marce Herz Middle School, did not share information about the student or the parent involved.
More troops will head to Sydney to enforce the city’s lockdown, Reuters reported. The soldiers were deployed to support the police in enforcing home quarantine orders in the worst-affected suburbs in Sydney. The order comes after authorities reported the greatest daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday. As cases continue to rise in Sydney, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the city will end its lockdown on Aug. 28 as originally planned, according to Reuters. "Unfortunately, this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.
Of all COVID-19 hospitalizations, eight states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas -- make up approximately 51% of patients in the country, CNN reported. These states account for only around 24% of the nation’s population, according to Census data. Both Louisiana and Mississippi announced on Thursday their highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. "In the past week, Florida has had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined. And Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday during a briefing.
Russia recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll for the second day in a row, with the government reporting 815 fatalities over the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported. Since mid-June, Russia has been struggling to halt a wave of infections driven by the delta variant. Russia has struggled to inoculate its people, with one poll showing more than 55% of Russians planning not to get vaccinated. Russia is not distributing any Western-made vaccines, and instead offers three Russian-made vaccines to the public. At least 168,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia; a broader definition of coronavirus-linked deaths places the number of fatalities above 300,000.
Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship stopped in Belize City this week, The Associated Press reported Friday. The cases were identified among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew members and 3,000 passengers. All 27 were vaccinated and had mild or no symptoms. They are all in isolation. The Belize Tourism Board said that 99.98% of the crew were vaccinated, as were 96.5% of the passengers.
Carnival requires all passengers to be vaccinated, with the exception of children and people with medical conditions. Passengers must wear masks in certain areas and provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure for cruises beginning Saturday, according to the AP.
San Francisco has issued a vaccination mandate for all indoor activities in the city, the first of its kind in a major city in the United States as it does not allow residents and employees to substitute a negative test for proof of vaccination, Bloomberg reported. The mandate covers dining, going to bars and clubs, entertainment venues and gyms. “Starting Aug. 20, you will need proof of vaccination in businesses for your customers in high-contact areas … by Oct. 13, employees must be vaccinated as well,” said Mayor London Breed. Daily coronavirus cases in the city have jumped from as low as 10 in June to 247 last week. Those under 12 are exempted from the mandate as they cannot currently get vaccinated.
Daily cases remain above 100,000, positivity rate still above 11% in the US
More than 116,500 new cases were reported on Thursday as the positivity rate continues to hover above 11%, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. More than 600,000 vaccines were also administered as more people sign up to get protected against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads rapidly across the country. The United States reported by far the most cases globally, with India and Brazil reporting around 40,000 cases, the second and third highest globally, respectively. Both India and Brazil also administered more vaccines than the U.S., but the leader in daily vaccinations by far is China, which inoculated more than 12 million people on Thursday. Watch the video below for more.
Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine, previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, are pictured at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunis, Sunday, Aug.8, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
Late Thursday night, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a third vaccine booster shot for certain immunocompromised Americans. The measure will allow millions of Americans, about 3% percent of the population, according to The Associated Press, to receive a third shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at least 28 days following the second shot. Both vaccines have shown waning efficacy over time, which could be a threat for those with underlying conditions. “Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting commissioner, said in a statement. The FDA did not address a need for booster shots among those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its announcement. Read the full FDA statement here and watch the video below for more.
While strict border controls in New Zealand will remain in place for the rest of the year, the nation’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that it would be possible to proceed with a phased reopening of international travel in 2022. The reopening would allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries, according to Deutsche Welle (DW), a German public state-owned news channel. “We’re simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet,” Ardern said in a speech. “When we move we will be careful and deliberate because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible.” If the reopening does happen in 2022, unvaccinated travelers as well as those from high-risk areas would be required to spend 14 days in quarantine. Vaccinated travelers from medium-risk areas would have to self-isolate or quarantine for a shorter period of time. The island nation has thus far been able to stop local transmission of the virus, but its vaccination process has been slower than other countries with access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to DW.
The University of Texas at San Antonio announced that the first three weeks of the upcoming fall semester will be mainly virtual due to the rising number of delta variant COVID-19 cases. The fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 23 and was initially going to be an in-person format, but officials in the city raised coronavirus risk levels to severed to crowded medical facilities, The New York Times reported. The outlet reports that The University of Texas at San Antonio appears to be the first major university in the U.S. that has decided to move toward virtual classes this upcoming semester. “Since the very beginning of the pandemic, we committed to put the health and safety of our entire campus community first,” the university’s president, Taylor Eighmy, said in a statement on Wednesday.
After one locally recorded case of the coronavirus, Canberra is going into a one-week lockdown, the BBC reported. Roughly 400,000 people live in Canberra, and the infection is the first case recorded in Australia’s capital city in more than a year. Other Australian cities have dealt with more frequent lockdowns and higher caseloads, including Sydney and Melbourne. In Sydney, the military has been brought in to enforce its lockdown. Less extreme measures are currently being taken in Canberra, which is allowing its residents to leave the house for essential reasons. Lines were reported in Canberra’s supermarkets as the lockdown approached.
Mississippi reported a pandemic-high 4,412 new cases on Thursday as officials warn that the hospital system in the state is at the brink of failure, The Associated Press reported. The 4,412 new cases mark a dramatic increase from this Tuesday, when just 3,488 cases were reported. Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, has issued a dire warning: hospitals across the state are at risk of failure. “If we continue that trajectory, within the next five to seven to 10 days, I think we’re going to see failure of the hospital system in Mississippi,” Jones said. In scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic in New York City, a 50-bed field hospital is being constructed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center to help alleviate the strain on the hospital system. Just 36% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, with the unvaccinated comprising 98% of all newly reported cases.
Chicago health officials reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, The Associated Press reported Thursday. The outdoor music festival, which started two weeks ago, drew about 385,000 people. Attendees had to prove they were vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test. City officials said about 90% of attendees were vaccinated, according to the AP. “Nothing unexpected here,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. “No sign of a ‘superspreader event’. But clearly with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza we would expect to see some cases.”
With cases surging in Louisiana, hospitals are having to create extra space for a record number of coronavirus patients, The Associated Press reported. Louisiana’s low vaccination rate and the delta variant are being blamed for the surge in hospitalizations. “This variant is stronger, it's more contagious, and people are getting so quickly this time,” Joan Blizzard, a doctor at Oschner Medical Center, said. “They will be talking to you and within hours we will be having multiple people at the bedside doing emergency procedures.” Some patients in the hospital are left wishing they had got the coronavirus vaccine. “You take breathing for granted, you don’t want to end up this way, this is the scaredest I’ve ever been in my whole life,” said Mary Lubrano, a coronavirus patient. “Everyone needs to be vaccinated, we’ll never beat this any other way.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS This Morning on Thursday that it’s “likely” everyone will need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the future, but there’s no need for boosters for the general public now. The sentiment comes as the FDA is expected to update its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines as early as Thursday to allow people with weakened immune systems to get a third shot. "We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now," Fauci said.
Watch the video for more:
A clinical trial of a nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine is underway after promising results during initial studies, the National Institutes of Health said in a statement. This new vaccine candidate is a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is administered in the nose as opposed to being injected through a needle. Initial studies showed that the vaccine protected monkeys and hamsters against serious disease and could lower the risk of spreading the virus, the NIH said. "These results justify additional tests of nasal delivery for COVID-19 vaccines in people,” said Dr. Vincent Munster, who works for the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Four public school districts in Georgia have temporarily moved their classes online just days after starting school as coronavirus cases rapidly rose within their school buildings, The Associated Press reported. In-person instruction was halted in Macon, Taliaferro, Glascock and Talbot counties, small districts which serve less than one percent of Georgia’s student body. Talbot County superintendent Jack Catrett shut the doors to the county’s one school, which serves 500 students. "The difference now in this outbreak that we see than the outbreak that happened last school year is that this seems to be more centered on kids, rather than adults, so that scares me to death," Catrett said. Coronavirus cases are rising across Georgia, as are hospitalizations. The seven-day average of new cases climbed above 5,600 on Wednesday.
The number of Americans claiming jobless benefits has dropped for the third week in a row, suggesting an economic recovery is continuing despite a rise in coronavirus cases, CNBC reported. The decrease in jobless claims follows a stronger than expected July jobs report, as well as a record number of open jobs as July ended. The national expanded unemployment benefits program is expected to end next month, though individual states have already ended the expanded program. The number of insured unemployment claims fell to 2.866 million, the lowest level since March 2020.
A Red Cross nurse in Germany has been accused of injecting a saline solution into thousands of people’s arms instead of coronavirus vaccine doses, Reuters reported. Those affected were "vaccinated" at a clinic in Friesland in March and April. More than 8,600 residents may have got a saline jab instead of a vaccine, and many of those residents are elderly, who are at high risk of severe or fatal disease. The nurse who is suspected of switching out the vaccine doses had posted content online suggesting that she was skeptical of the vaccines. Now, authorities are rushing to try and revaccinate those affected.
Drug regulators in the European Union (EU) are looking into three possible side effects from the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, Reuters reported. The three possible side effects include an allergic skin reaction (erythema multiform), nephrotic syndrome, and kidney inflammation. It is unclear how many cases of these side effects have been reported across the EU, but nearly 400 million doses of the vaccines have been administered across the EU, Reuters said.
Over 135,000 new COVID-19 infections were tallied across the U.S. on Wednesday, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. This is more than three times higher than Iran, which reported the second-highest daily total around the globe on Wednesday with around 42,5000 cases. With the number of daily cases trending upward with the spread of the delta variant, infection levels have returned to where they were in late January before vaccines were widely available to the public, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Watch the video below for more information about vaccinations and the spread of the virus.
The Chinese media has recently cited a Swiss biologist named Wilson Edwards while discussing the origins of COVID-19 and the independence of the World Health Organization. However a concern has been raised by Swiss officials: Wilson Edwards doesn’t appear to exist. According to the Swiss Embassy in Beijing, news about Edwards’ research, which has shared by outlets such as CGTN, Shanghai Daily and the Global Times, is false and misleading. Politico reported that the Shanghai Daily recently shared that “A European biologist has come to the fore with a startling claim that a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group on tracing the origins of pathogens including the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, would become a ‘political tool.'”
The embassy confirmed that there are no Swiss residents by the name of Wilson Edwards and no academic articles had been published by an author of that name. “While we appreciate the attention on our country, the Embassy of Switzerland must unfortunately inform the Chinese public that this news is false,” the embassy said, according to Politico.
West Virginia Wesleyan College is charging a $750 fee for students who haven’t gotten at least a first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, NPR reported. The private college of about 1,500 students is not mandating the vaccine but encourages students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated. About 90% of faculty and staff and “a large percentage of students” have been vaccinated, according to the college. Students who don’t prove their vaccination by Sept. 7 will be charged. Unvaccinated students will be required to undergo weekly testing and wear masks indoors. Such students will also “be limited in the use of facilities and other indoor venues for the protection of the health and safety of the campus community."
President Joe Biden has continued his months-long plea for Americans to get vaccinated, but a new concern has him urging even more fervently – the health of school children. As many schools return to in-person learning in the coming weeks, Biden said he is “very concerned” about schools being able to avoid spread and staying open, according to CNN. Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, took that concern even further, adding that now is one of the most dangerous times in all of the pandemic for children.
"We have the more contagious delta variant, we have surges and we have so many adults letting down their guard, not wearing masks, not getting vaccinated," she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "That's contributing to this really dangerous environment for children."
The CDC doubled down on its recommendation that pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19, NPR reported Wednesday. The recommendation comes after a CDC analysis of new data on 2,500 women showed no increased risk of miscarriage for those with at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, according to The Associated Press.
Still, just 23% of pregnant women had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of July 21, according to the CDC. Doctors across the country are reporting an increasing number of unvaccinated pregnant people getting hospitalized with severe COVID-19, according to NPR. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.
Iowa has tossed tens of thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses as demands for the shots declines, The Des Moines Register reported. The state has discarded 81,186 doses of the vaccine so far, according to Sarah Ekstrand, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health. That figure includes expired doses and those that weren’t used for other reasons, like when a multidose vial was opened but couldn’t be used up fast enough. Rachel Reimer, who chairs the public health department at Des Moines University, said that "the situation is discouraging," according to the Register. "It's so sad that we're throwing away so many doses when we know the vaccine works," she said in an interview Monday. Millions of people in many countries are desperate for the vaccine, she added. "And we literally cannot give it away."
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 21, 2021, file photo, a parent adjusts her son's visor on the first day of school at Enrique S. Camarena Elementary School in Chula Vista, Calif. California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new policy Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
California will require all school staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or be tested for the virus at least once a week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. California is the first state to implement a requirement of this kind for teachers and school staff, and the policy will take effect on Aug. 12, requiring schools to be in full compliance by Oct. 15. “To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” said Newsom. “As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom.”
Philadelphia officials announced a new indoor mask mandate Wednesday morning as coronavirus cases surge, according to local outlet WPVI. The city will require mask-wearing inside businesses unless a given business requires proof of vaccination, effective Thursday at 12 a.m., according to health officials. People can prove their vaccination status with their vaccination card or a photo of it. "Restaurants and bars will need to require masks for all staff and customers, except when people are seated and actively eating and drinking," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.
The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group says that with the delta variant, reaching herd immunity is “not a possibility,” The Guardian reported. Professor Andrew Pollard, noting that vaccines do not provide 100% protection or prevent people from spreading the disease, expressed great skepticism that herd immunity was achievable. “The problem with this virus is [it is] not measles. If 95% of people were vaccinated against measles, the virus cannot transmit in the population,” he said. “Anyone who’s still unvaccinated at some point will meet the virus … and we don’t have anything that will [completely] stop that transmission.” Vaccines are currently effective at preventing hospitalization or death against every identified coronavirus variant.
More than 15,000 Floridians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, topping New York’s record for hospitalized patients recorded in the early months of the pandemic, Forbes reported. On Monday, an additional 1,192 Florida residents were hospitalized. Roughly 70 out of every 100,000 Florida residents is currently in the hospital battling the coronavirus, and 45% of ICU beds are taken up by coronavirus patients, almost all of whom are unvaccinated. Coronavirus deaths have not risen as dramatically as in previous surges; the state is averaging 122 deaths per day, short of the over 200 per day reported in the winter and far less than the near 1,000 deaths daily reported in New York near the start of the pandemic.
A lottery set up by Amazon offers its vaccinated workers the chance to win cars, cash and vacations, Bloomberg reported. Amazon has not mandated vaccines for its 1.3 million workers but has instead set up the “Max Your Vax” program to incentivize its frontline workers to get the jab. Frontline workers include warehouse and logistics employees and hourly workers at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh grocery stores. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Amazon fears that a vaccine mandate would drive some of its employees away, a prospect that could make it difficult for Amazon to keep up with rising online shopping demand. The contest offers 18 prizes: two $500,000 cash awards, six $100,000 awards, five new vehicles and five vacation packages. Watch the video below for more.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the implementation of a policy requiring festivalgoers demonstrate proof of vaccination or show a negative test result taken 72 hours before entering the festival grounds, The Tennessean reported. The festival is set to run from Sept. 2-5, meaning that, to be fully vaccinated, festivalgoers must get the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Aug. 19. "The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority," a statement posted by Bonnaroo said. Those who cannot prove their vaccination status or show a negative test result can take a $40 rapid test at the festival. Attendees who are fully vaccinated or negative will be given a "Health Check Wristband," while confirmed positive cases will be asked to leave immediately. The unvaccinated are also requested to always wear masks, while masks are required for all festivalgoers in enclosed, indoor spaces.
Just over 617,000 vaccine doses were administered in the United States on Tuesday, and 51% of the country is now fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. More than 106,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, as well as 816 new deaths. The positivity rate has climbed to 11.3%. The United States reported, by a wide margin, the most new cases globally Tuesday. Other countries seeing a rise in new cases are Iran, India, Brazil and Indonesia, all of which reported under 40,000 new cases. Watch the video below for more.
Doubt has grown that China’s zero-tolerance tactics, which have suppressed previous surges, will be enough to combat the delta variant, NBC News reports. “The jury’s out on whether or not China’s traditional methods will be able to contain it this time,” Craig Allen, a former U.S. ambassador and president of the U.S.-China Business Council, told NBC News. “Has the virus outsmarted them? We don’t know the answer to that, but that is the real-life drama being played out.” The ongoing wave the nation is facing began July 10, according to officials, when nine airport workers tested positive after cleaning a flight that had been inbound from Moscow. While lockdowns had proved successful in the past in curbing transmission rates, Xi Chen, a health economist at the Yale School of Public Health, told The Associated Press that he didn’t believe ‘zero-tolerance’ could be sustained. “Even if you can lock down all the regions in China, people might still die, and more might die due to hunger or loss of jobs,” he said.
Government and local businesses across Asia are offering prizes to those who get vaccinated as the Asia-Pacific region battles a resurgence of the coronavirus, CNBC reported. Just 11.6% of people in Asia are vaccinated, compared to 41.6% of Europeans and 38.8% of North Americans. In Hong Kong, some of the top prizes for getting vaccinated are a new apartment worth more than $1 million, as well as a private party on a new Airbus A321neo airplane. In the Philippines, local municipalities are offering the chance to win prizes like sacks of rice, livestock, motorcycles and even a house. In India, McDonald’s is offering a 20% discount to those who are vaccinated, while goldsmiths in one part of the country offered free gold nose pins to women and hand blenders for men.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from July 30 to Aug. 10 click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from June 10 to June 21, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from June 1 to June 9, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from May 13 to May 30, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from April 22 to May 1, click here.
For previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.