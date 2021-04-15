California’s workplace regulators have been asked to reconsider masking rules that are designed to protect employees against the coronavirus while business organizations say that same regulation will make it harder for them to operate when the state has fully reopened, The Associated Press reported. In a letter to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, State Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón reiterated the state’s plans to follow federal guidance starting next Tuesday. This would include the state dropping virtually all social distancing and mask requirements for people who are vaccinated while still requiring masks or face coverings for all unvaccinated people “while in indoor public settings and businesses.”

This conflicts with the board’s vote last week to allow workers to go without a mask only if every employee in the room was full vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. Groups such as the California Retailers Association and organizations that represent industries from manufacturing to farming to tourism interests sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to issue an emergency order rescinding the board’s regulations with the concern that without one, the state’s economy won’t fully reopen next week as planned.