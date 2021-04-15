As vaccination against the coronavirus continue, France is slowly rolling back its restrictions, including those regarding nighttime curfews, restaurant and bar capacities, outdoor events and tourism, Euronews reported. Not all aspects of the restrictions are being entirely lifted, however, and entry for visitors and tourists will be reliant on their inoculation status or a negative test taken over the previous 48 to 72 hours. While they won’t be at full capacity, cafés and restaurants will be able to welcome customers indoors at 50% capacity with 100% capacity on their terraces, though with a maximum of six people per table. Capacity at outdoor sporting events as well as large exhibitions and fairs will increase to 5,000 people.
California’s workplace regulators have been asked to reconsider masking rules that are designed to protect employees against the coronavirus while business organizations say that same regulation will make it harder for them to operate when the state has fully reopened, The Associated Press reported. In a letter to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, State Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón reiterated the state’s plans to follow federal guidance starting next Tuesday. This would include the state dropping virtually all social distancing and mask requirements for people who are vaccinated while still requiring masks or face coverings for all unvaccinated people “while in indoor public settings and businesses.”
This conflicts with the board’s vote last week to allow workers to go without a mask only if every employee in the room was full vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. Groups such as the California Retailers Association and organizations that represent industries from manufacturing to farming to tourism interests sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to issue an emergency order rescinding the board’s regulations with the concern that without one, the state’s economy won’t fully reopen next week as planned.
The number of new coronavirus cases continued to recede nationally over the weekend, with just 4,575 new cases reported. No U.S. state counted even 1,000 new cases on Sunday, however the national positivity rate, after dipping below 2% last week, has creeped back up to 2.17%. In terms of fatalities, the U.S. recorded 105 deaths on Sunday leaving the nation on the cusp of reaching another grim milestone. As of Monday morning, the U.S. death toll stood at 599,769, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. For a closer look at national and worldwide data on the pandemic, watch the video below.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers globally, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 175,829,155
-
Deaths: 3,798,638
-
Vaccine doses administered: 2,342,459,369
Almost 64% of all U.S. adults have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54% are fully vaccinated, however some states are lagging behind in vaccination rates. According to CNN, President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of all U.S. adults receive at least one dose of a vaccine is not expected to be achieved. In Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming, less than half of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Socio-economic factors may be at play in an uneven vaccine rollout, and Black and Hispanic individuals are underrepresented among vaccinated groups. "As observed in prior weeks, Black and Hispanic people have received smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and compared to their shares of the total population in most states,” according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation that was published on Wednesday. The analysis, however, also reported that vaccinations among Black and Hispanic individuals is now increasing.
The mayor of Moscow ordered a week off from work for some workplaces and increased restrictions on other businesses on Saturday as infections continue to rise. In the past week, cases of COVID-19 have doubled in the city, The Associated Press reported. Nationally, cases have nearly doubled as well. Restrictions in the Russian city were loosened after a multi-week lockdown, but as cases increased the city has been hesitant to reinforce the restrictions. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said after the cases doubled the past week “it is impossible not to react to such a situation.”
Chicago (and the entire state of Illinois) dropped all COVID-19-related capacity limits on Friday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, CNN reported. The move comes as Illinois enters Phase Five of the state’s five-stage reopening plan, a move that was precipitated by a drop in cases and the fact that 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In an interview with CNN, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot noted that Chicago will be the largest U.S. municipality to fully reopen. “With today's announcement... our economy is really poised to come roaring back," Lightfoot said. The total reopening of Chicago is exciting for business owners, including Kris Christian, the owner of Chicago French Press. I'm excited just to be able to accommodate and be able to have that customer experience that we've always wanted without this limitation or hesitation," Christian told CNN affiliate WBBM.
Swedish health officials warned on Friday of local outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant, urging people to get vaccinated in order to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic, Reuters reported. “There are some dark clouds on the horizon and I think mainly of outbreaks of the delta variant. It is found in Europe and also locally in Sweden,” agency director general Johan Carlson told a news conference. Roughly half of the adult population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, but the health agency warned that people who weren’t fully vaccinated were less protected against the variant. At least 71 cases of the Delta variant were confirmed in Sweden as of Friday.
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 175,421,831
-
Fatalities: 3,790,519
-
Vaccine doses administered: 2,312,534,138
NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the largest hospital groups in the U.S., now requires that staff members get vaccinated against COVID-19.The new company mandate was announced on Friday. According the ABC7NY, workers in the hospital groups are required to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 1. "During the past year, we all witnessed the most severe global health crisis in a century," the company-wide message read. "You worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to bring our patients and communities through it. Now, thanks to the advent of effective COVID-19 vaccines, we can look forward with hope and relief for the first time in over a year. There is, however, one more important action we all must take: get vaccinated.” Exceptions to the vaccination requirement for medical, pregnancy or religious reasons are allowed with a valid note and must be applied for by Aug. 1.
Tennessee and North Carolina have become the latest states to see a drop in demand for COVID-19 vaccines to the point that they have returned millions of doses to the federal government, despite less than half of their total population being vaccinated.As the demand lags across states, the expiration dates for thousands of vaccines grow closer. Oklahoma alone has more than 700,000 doses, but is only administering roughly 4,500 a day, according to The Associated Press. It has about 27,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses that are set to expire at the end of June. “We cannot let doses expire. That would be a real outrage, given the need to get vaccines to some under-vaccinated communities in the U.S. and the glaring gap in vaccinations and the inequity of vaccinations that we have globally,” Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, told the AP. As of Friday, 64% of Americans 18 and older had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the CDC, meaning the nation may not meet President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of the adult U.S. population at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
A majority of Americans support requiring students who are old enough to be vaccinated in order to attend fall classes, Gallup reported Friday. The survey found that 51% support requiring vaccinations for middle school students. Subsequently, 56% favor requiring vaccinations for high school students and 61% support requiring the same for college students. The findings are based on web interviews of a panel of more than 3,500 U.S. adults from May 18 - 23.
The survey followed the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12. Moderna is also seeking approval for this age group, but is not expected to have a decision before the fall.
Britain’s main doctors' union has joined others in calling for a delay in the planned easing of England’s latest COVID-19 lockdown, The Associated Press reported.The number of cases reported in the country has reached its highest level since late February, with 8,125 new cases reported Friday. More than 90% of the new cases are tied to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. More than 54% of Britain’s adult population is fully vaccinated, a number some doctors are concerned is not yet high enough to pull back on restrictions. “With only 54.2% of the adult population currently fully vaccinated and many younger people not yet eligible, there is a huge risk that prematurely relaxing all restrictions will undo the excellent work of the vaccine program and lead to a surge of infections,” said Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of the British Medical Association. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce whether the lockdown will be eased as scheduled on Monday.
In a significant relaxation of its return-to-work plans, Amazon will now allow corporate employees to work remotely up to two days per week, CNBC reported.In an internal memo, Amazon said that all employees are expected to work in the office three days a week. Employees who wish to work in the office less than three days per week can apply for an exception. We’ve been thinking about how to balance our desire to provide flexibility to work from home with our belief that we invent best for customers when we are together in the office,” Amazon said in the memo. Amazon is not the only tech company allowing workers to continue to work from home. Apple has said its employees will be expected to return to the office three days a week, while Google says it expects 20% of its employees to remain working at home when its offices reopen.
The CDC will hold an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss reports of people suffering from heart inflammation following doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.According to CBS News, the CDC has identified 226 reports that might meet the "working case definition" of myocarditis and pericarditis. According to the report, 41 people had ongoing symptoms and 15 are still hospitalized. Three people remain in intensive care. Nearly 130 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, CBS News said. "It's a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison because, again, these are preliminary reports. Not all these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports," said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety official with the CDC.
More people across the world have died from COVID-19 during 2021 than in 2020, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from John Hopkins University. In less than six months, from Jan. 1 to Thursday, the COVID-19 death toll in 2021 climbed to more than 1.88 million across the globe. While nations such as the U.S., Canada and the U.K. see the benefits of mass vaccinations, the pandemic has intensified in parts of Asia and Latin America, spurring global death tolls.“We are living through our worst moment since the start of the pandemic,” Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said back in May. The WSJ attributed the highly contagious variant, known as Gamma, as a major factor in the case surge that overwhelmed local hospitals in South America, leading to severely ill patients dying after failing to receive adequate medical care. The variants Alpha, first identified in the U.K. last year, and Delta, identified in India late last year, have also played their parts.
Dating apps are beginning to promote users based on whether or not they are vaccinated, Bloomberg reported. Tinder is allowing members to add stickers to their profiles to note they are vaccinated, while OkCupid is asking its users to rate how important it is that their prospective date is vaccinated. OkCupid said that mentions of one’s vaccination status in their profile rose 1400% since January. Despite people gearing up to date in-person again, dating apps are still keeping some of the features that they added during the pandemic. Match Group, which owns dating services like Tinder and OkCupid, bought video technology company Hyperconnect for $1.7 billion, suggesting that they still see video calling as an important part of online dating after the pandemic. Watch the video below for more.
Around 60 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that came from a factory in Baltimore cannot be used due to a possibility of contamination, federal regulators have told the company. According to The New York Times, the FDA will allow 10 million doses from the factory to be distributed throughout the U.S. and other countries, but says they cannot guarantee that the factory has followed good manufacturing practices. The factory, which is run by Emergent BioSolutions, has been closed for the past two months due to regulatory concerns. The FDA has not yet decided if they will allow the factory to reopen. According to experts, the decision to allow 10 million doses to still be used with a warning is unusual for a product that has been given emergency use authorization. The FDA says it has “conducted a thorough review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer.”
Leaders of the G7 countries pledged to provide at least one billion vaccine doses to the world, the AFP reported. This announcement follows growing calls for richer countries with a surplus of vaccines to share their supply with less developed nations. The United States announced it would donate 500,000 shots to poor and lower-middle income nations, citing a “humanitarian obligation.” President Joe Biden said that donating vaccines to other countries was in the interest of the United States, as it could help minimize the risk of COVID variants and “supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.” The United Kingdom, which is hosting the G7 summit this year, will be donating 100 million doses. "As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine program we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Many Americans are starting to return to the gym after sitting at home during the pandemic, AFP reported. Many Americans gained weight during inactivity caused by remaining indoors. “Just sitting at home, I gained weight. I think like 15-20 pounds, they call it the Corona weight,” Benny Maidenbaum, a member of the New York City TS Fitness Club, said to the AFP. Many fitness experts are warning against stigmatizing weight gains, particularly coming out of an extremely psychologically stressful period. Watch the video below for more.
More than 172,400,000 people, or 64% of American adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures. When accounting for the total U.S. population (including children), 51.9% of Americans have received their first dose, and 42.6% are fully vaccinated. Currently, only those ages 12 and older can receive a coronavirus vaccine. The Northeast states are vaccinating their citizens the fastest, with Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut leading the pack in doses administered per 100,000 of their total populations. Over 141 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, a number which both state and federal governments hope to drive higher through incentive programs.
After being delayed one year due to the pandemic, the European soccer championship will get underway Friday in Rome, marking the first mega sporting event to be held since the pandemic. According to The Associated Press, the sporting event signals a major step forward in a return to normalcy in Europe, where more than 1 million Europeans have died due to COVID-19. That includes nearly 127,000 Italians. The first match of the tournament is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT between Italy and Turkey. The stadium will only be filled to 25% capacity, but it will still be the largest crowd in Italy since the pandemic began, the AP said. Fans entering the stadium will be required to show proof of vaccination or display a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 48 hours. The tournament will feature 24 different countries and last from June 11 until July 11.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display will return this year, after having been largely scaled down last year due to the pandemic."Why is it possible?" de Blasio asked at a news conference. He then promptly answered his own question: "Because you got vaccinated.” The extravaganza has been a summer staple since 1976 in the Big Apple, according to The New York Times, but was largely reduced to several small pop-up fireworks displays last year as the pandemic raged. The mayor suggested the return of the show "is part of the summer of New York City, the rebirth of New York City." The Times reported that the show will begin at 9:25 p.m. on the Fourth of July and last for 25 minutes. More than 65,000 fireworks shells will be launched over the East River. Macy's on Thursday posted a short video on Twitter touting the return of the New York City tradition. The Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year and the average high temp in NYC for the date is 84 with an average low of 68 at night.
The CDC will hold an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss reports of people suffering from heart inflammation following doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. According to CBS News, the CDC has identified 226 reports that might meet the "working case definition" of myocarditis and pericarditis. According to the report, 41 people had ongoing symptoms and 15 are still hospitalized. Three people remain in intensive care. Nearly 130 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, CBS News said. "It's a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison because, again, these are preliminary reports. Not all these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports," said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety official with the CDC. See the list of initial topics on the meeting agenda here, and get more on the story in the video below.
Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow adolescents aged 12 to 17 to receive its COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC reported. Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is cleared for use in 12-to-15-year olds. In a study of 3,700 adolescents, Moderna found its COVID-19 vaccine to be 100% effective in 12-to-17-year-olds. Any side effects that patients saw were consistent with those seen in adults. The FDA is expected to grant the request, with the approval process taking about a month. Experts say that the country is unlikely to achieve herd immunity, which requires 70% to 85% of the country to be vaccinated until kids can get the vaccine. Children make up roughly 20% of the U.S. population.
U.S. government workers will not be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or disclose their vaccination status before returning to the office, according to guidance by the Biden administration set to be released on Thursday. The 20-page memo viewed by Reuters also urged agencies to consider more flexible arrangements for some employees regarding part-time remote work and working outside of normal business hours, according to NBC News. The federal government employs more than 4 million people, making it the largest employer in the nation. Nearly 60% of federal employees worked remotely during the pandemic compared to 3% before the pandemic, according to the memo.
When it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, head coach Bruce Arians says that he’s “the specialist,” ESPN reported Thursday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera brought in Harvard immunologist Kizzmekia S. Corbett to discuss the vaccine.
Throughout the league, some players have expressed skepticism about the vaccine. "If you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated,” Arians told players. The team is planning to hold a vaccine drive for players and their families, which should help the squad reach the goal of vaccinating 85% of the Bucs. Arians said he hasn’t spoken to any players who expressed concerns over the vaccine.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
While there have been lower-reported COVID-19 cases across the nation with the introduction of a vaccine, the U.S. surgeon general issued a warning for those not vaccinated. “For those who are unvaccinated, they are increasingly at risk as more and more variants develop,” Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN. He specifically cited the B.1.617.2 variant, or the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. “The news about the Delta variant is evidence of really why it’s so important for us to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said. The Delta variant has been recognized as more transmissible and potentially more dangerous than earlier ones. The variant has already become the dominant strain in the United Kingdom.
The global COVID-19 death count edged out last year’s totals, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University as of Thursday. In less than six months, there have been more than 1.88 million COVID-19 deaths, The Wall Street Journal reported. Experts say that these numbers are likely “substantially higher.”
The grim milestone comes amid increased disparities between developed and developing nations. Deaths in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. are declining, but the virus’ spread has escalated in some parts of Asia and Latin America. “We are living through worst moment since the start of the pandemic,” Argentine President Alberto Fernández said last month.
More than 6,000 deaths from COVID-19 were reported over a 24-hour period on Thursday across India. This surpasses the previous record number of daily fatalities set by the United States, according to CNBC News. India’s health ministry data recorded 6,148 deaths related to COVID-19 over the span of 24 hours, even while daily reported cases remained below 100,000 for the third consecutive day. The fatalities rose after Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday. The numbers went from roughly 5,400 to more than 9,400 to account for people who died at home or in private hospitals, according to Reuters.
As the post-pandemic scene begins to look more “normal” compared to the last year, when will we be able to go back to concerts? On Tuesday, a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado was warmly welcomed by many locals that missed the experience of live music, including a teacher from Denver named Melinda Murphy. Murphy, however, told CNN that the outdoor venue was an important factor that led to her attendance, and that if the concert was indoors, she would have been less likely to attend, saying gathering indoors, "still creeps me out a little bit ... indoors is a little too tight for me.”
According to CNN, the revised CDC guidelines that now suggest it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless indoors and outdoors has led to a stronger desire in many for a full return to normalcy. While some studies have suggested that concerts can be held safely indoors with the right safety measures in place, some experts are worried that the studies have only looked at areas with low cases and tight restrictions, meaning the results cannot be applied universally. "Widespread vaccination campaigns, changes in local incidence and the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with higher transmissibility could all impact the interventions we tested, so we need more studies including larger numbers of people that explore different scenarios and policies that take into consideration the local context,” Dr Josep Llibre of the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Barcelona said.
U.S. jobless claims fell from 385,000 to 376,000 this week, marking the sixth straight week where unemployment claims dropped, The Associated Press reported. Businesses across the country are reopening as vaccines make Americans more comfortable returning to their pre-pandemic lives. “As life normalizes and the service sector continues to gain momentum, we expect initial jobless claims to continue to trend lower,″ said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez, Inc. The U.S. added 559,000 new jobs in May as the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%.
A mother and son team in Mumbai has raised thousands of dollars to help provide meals as poverty in the country increases during the pandemic, the BBC reported. The duo has given out more than 26,000 meals and 7,000 homemade sweets. “We started receiving calls from nearby hospitals and doctors who wanted food for COVID patients and nurses,” Harsh Mandavia said. Mandavia and his mother have raised more than $30,000 dollars to help feed India’s poor — help that is surely needed — as the number of impoverished people in India has increased by 70 million over the last year. Watch the video below for more.
With more children expected to return to physical classrooms, back-to-school spending this year may top pre-pandemic levels, The Associated Press reported. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across the country, forecasts spending on back-to-school clothes will increase by 78.2% during the back-to-school period (July 16 to Sept. 6) compared to last year. Spending at department stores like Walmart and Target, where clothes and school supplies can be purchased, is expected to increase by 25.3% during the same period.
The World Health Organization urged Europeans on Thursday to travel responsibly over the summer, adding that the continent is “by no means out of danger" of COVID-19, Reuters reported. Even though cases and deaths have declined over the last two months, WHO European director Hans Kluge called for “caution” amid an increase in social gatherings, sporting events and large festivals. Kluge said that the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, could threaten the region. "Be conscious of the risks. Apply common sense and don’t jeopardize hard-earned gains," he said.
A Houston-based hospital system suspended 178 health-care workers who did not comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Nearly 25,000 were fully vaccinated by the system’s Monday deadline, but those who weren’t were suspended without pay for two weeks. Houston Methodist CEO Marc Bloom wrote that 27 employees had received one dose, and he’s hopeful that they’ll get their second. Bloom called on hospital staff to get vaccinated in March, which drew criticism, legal threats and a walkout by some employees earlier this week.
More than 20,000 new coronavirus cases were counted across the U.S. on Wednesday bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 33.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Nearly half of those cases -- more than 9,000 -- were tallied in Texas. Wednesday was the third consecutive day on which cases rose moderately and the national seven-day positivity rate climbed back above 2% as a result. Another 432 fatalities were counted across the nation and, globally, the U.S. was fifth overall in terms of new cases on Wednesday. For more on how the virus is spreading, watch the video below.
As vaccination against the coronavirus continue, France is slowly rolling back its restrictions, including those regarding nighttime curfews, restaurant and bar capacities, outdoor events and tourism, Euronews reported. Not all aspects of the restrictions are being entirely lifted, however, and entry for visitors and tourists will be reliant on their inoculation status or a negative test taken over the previous 48 to 72 hours. While they won’t be at full capacity, cafés and restaurants will be able to welcome customers indoors at 50% capacity with 100% capacity on their terraces, though with a maximum of six people per table. Capacity at outdoor sporting events as well as large exhibitions and fairs will increase to 5,000 people.
California’s workplace regulators have been asked to reconsider masking rules that are designed to protect employees against the coronavirus while business organizations say that same regulation will make it harder for them to operate when the state has fully reopened, The Associated Press reported. In a letter to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, State Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón reiterated the state’s plans to follow federal guidance starting next Tuesday. This would include the state dropping virtually all social distancing and mask requirements for people who are vaccinated while still requiring masks or face coverings for all unvaccinated people “while in indoor public settings and businesses.”
This conflicts with the board’s vote last week to allow workers to go without a mask only if every employee in the room was full vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. Groups such as the California Retailers Association and organizations that represent industries from manufacturing to farming to tourism interests sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to issue an emergency order rescinding the board’s regulations with the concern that without one, the state’s economy won’t fully reopen next week as planned.
Canada, along with several European countries, are now recommending that patients undergo a different vaccine for their second dose, Science Magazine reported Wednesday. In recent studies, researchers found that an AztraZeneca shot followed by a Pfizer dose prompted a strong immune response, according to the report. Two studies suggest that the combination will be at least as protective as two Pfizer doses. Still, only a few potential vaccine combinations have been tested. But if mixing vaccines is proven safe and effective, the “possibility opens new perspectives for many countries,” Cristóbal Belda-Iniesta, a clinical research specialist at the Carlos III Health Institute, told the Magazine.
Plexiglass sales in the U.S. tripled to about $750 million after COVID-19 hit, but there are no studies that prove these barriers can curb the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported. Plenty of money has been spent on “hygiene theater,” but resources could have been better spent on efforts to reduce airborne transmission, said Joseph Allen of Harvard’s public health school.
In the first months of the pandemic, health authorities identified larger droplets as heavy-hitters in virus transmission, despite protests from researchers. Still, smaller droplets can also spread the virus and plastic barriers can’t stop them. Building scientist Marwa Zaatari said that the clear shields offer a “false sense of security.” The World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fully recognized airborne transmission last month.
The Delta variant now accounts for more than 6% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, may also be responsible for more than 18% of cases in some Western states, NPR reported. First detected in India, the highly contagious variant has already become the dominant strain in the United Kingdom and is responsible for more than 60% of infections and causing surges in some parts of England. “We cannot let that happen in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said the Delta variant does not pose a major threat to the nation until the fall, and Fauci is now urging everyone who has not been fully vaccinated to do so. A new study from Public Health England found two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant, NPR reported. The same vaccine is 93% effective against the Alpha variant, which was the first variant detected in the United Kingdom.
Africa is experiencing a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the World Health Organization. Just 0.8% of the population in South Africa is fully vaccinated, The Associated Press reported. Health care workers in the country are still awaiting vaccinations. In Nigeria, only 0.1% are fully vaccinated. And in Chad, vaccines were administered for the first time this past weekend.
There are at least five countries in Africa where no doses have been administered. Vaccination shipments into Africa are at a “near halt,” the WHO said last week. “It is extremely concerning and at times frustrating,” Africa CDC Director Dr. John Nkengasong told the AP. The Biden administration announced last week that it would share an initial batch of 25 million doses with South and Central America, Asia and Africa.
In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
The U.S. is set to buy 500 million additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share globally through the COVAX alliance, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. The doses will be donated to more than 90 lower-income countries and the African Union throughout the next year. President Joe Biden was set to announce the initiative Thursday. Two hundred million doses would be shared this year and the remainder would be donated in the first half of 2022. “We’re going to be the ‘arsenal of vaccines’ over this next period to help end the pandemic,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said that the Delta variant does not pose a major threat to the U.S. until the fall, CNBC reported. Gottlieb called the COVID-19 strain, which was first identified in India, “more dangerous.” Still, he said that vaccinated people are “pretty well protected” against the variant. Gottlieb, who led the FDA under the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, is also on the board of Pfizer. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, emphasized the importance of getting fully vaccinated to protect against the variant.
Florida and Alabama are moving ahead to the next phase of the pandemic and will stop reporting daily COVID cases and vaccinations, CNBC reported. Florida is shifting to a weekly reporting schedule while Alabama will update its numbers three times a week and vaccination totals twice a week. “Along with decreases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will be updating its dashboard less frequently,” Dr. Karen Landers, an Alabama health officer, said in a news release last Friday, according to CNBC. Florida is down to an average of eight new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week while Alabama is at about 8.5, CNBC reported, citing Johns Hopkins University data.
The first drive-thru vaccination center in Delhi opened this week, AFP reported. The Indian government recently expanded vaccine access to everyone over the age of 18. India has tried to accelerate its vaccination campaign after facing a dramatic rise in cases and deaths in April and May due to the Delta variant. “We’ve crossed three million [vaccinations] per day,” said Gautam Menon, a professor at Ashoka university. Demand for vaccines still far outpaces the vaccine supply, with only 3.5% of Indians fully vaccinated. Watch the video below for more.
With limited opportunities for indoor shopping, music fans stocked up on vinyl records during the pandemic. Many turned to curbside pickup or online stores, according to The Associated Press. One college student told The Associated Press that he purchased about 50 or 55 albums amid COVID-19. “I fell in the rabbit hole and now it seems I can’t escape,” said Will Emanuel, a student at the University of Maine.
Haiti, the world's poorest nation, has yet to vaccinate a single resident. According to Bloomberg, the country, which has a population of more than 11 million, was offered a number of doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that works to guarantee "fair and equitable access to vaccines for every country worldwide." However, Haiti's government declined the AstraZeneca shots due to fears in its population and the possible side effects. Laure Adrien, the general director of Haiti's Ministry of Health, told Bloomberg that the country did not reject the offer of vaccines, but simply requested a different vaccine. There is no current shipment of vaccines scheduled for delivery to Haiti, and Adrien told Bloomberg it is unclear when vaccines will arrive.
Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, will end its latest COVID-19 lockdown as scheduled late Thursday night, Reuters reported. Some restrictions on travel and gatherings will remain for at least another week. “Everyone should be absolutely proud of what we’ve achieved, but we know that this isn’t over yet,” Acting Premier James Merlino said. “Until we have widespread vaccination across Victoria and across our country, the virus will still be with us.” Daily cases during the lockdown mostly stayed in the single digits, with all cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant. Watch the video below for more.
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci spoke out Tuesday and expressed concern about the Delta variant, the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 strain first discovered in India, and said that continued vaccination was the best way to keep it from running wild in the U.S. Fauci discussed how the strain has been spreading in the U.K. lately and what that could portend for the U.S. "In the U.K., the Delta variant is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant, Fauci said, according to CNBC. "It is replacing the B.1.1.7. We cannot let that happen in the United States." Fauci pointed to evidence from studies that showed both shots of the Pfizer vaccine provide 88% protection from infection and the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not available in the U.S., was 60% effective at preventing infection after two shots. Watch the video below for more of Fauci's remarks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday that more than 50% of people in the U.S. at least 12 years old are now fully vaccinated. To be fully vaccinated, a person needs either one dose of a shot by Johnson & Johnson or two doses of a vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna. “If you’re young and haven’t gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It’s the best way to protect yourself and those you love,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. However, with vaccination rates slowing across the country, the U.S. may miss Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day. To date, around 64% of all adults in the country have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the CDC.
A man who intentionally spoiled more than 500 doses of Moderna vaccines in February has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty, CBS News reported. Steven Brandenburg was working as a pharmacist in Wisconsin when he took hundreds of doses of the vaccine out of a refrigerator to have them go bad at a time when appointments to get vaccinated were booked solid. Many of these doses were discarded, but 57 people were given the vaccines. The 46-year-old admitted that he believes vaccines are a product of the devil and substituted saline for his annual flu vaccine, CBS News said.
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while visiting southern France on Tuesday, videos of the incident have shown. Security guards quickly intervened, pulling the man to the ground and Macron away, and broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported that two people were arrested in connection with the incident. The incident occurred as Macron was visiting the Drome region in south-eastern France to meet restauranteurs and students to talk about how life was returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported. The man’s identity was not released, but Reuters noted he could be heard shouting “Down with Macronia” before slapping Macron and later ”Montjoie Saint Denis,” which was a battle cry of the French armies when France was still a monarchy.
Florida and Alabama will no longer report their daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities, CNBC reported. The change comes as the states move into the “next phase” of the pandemic. While both states are reporting below their pandemic highs, public health experts warn that it might be risky to loosen the data reporting guidelines in light of how quickly the nature of the pandemic has changed over the past year. “I think we have to learn from this pandemic that you can’t just imagine that change may not happen,” Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University told CNBC. She noted that infection levels at New York City were low last summer before surging once more over the winter. “If you start to see a trend, even over one week, you can raise a red flag and be vigilant about it,” she said, adding that she thought it was “a bit premature to let our guard down.” The last wave of major COVID-19 infections in the U.S. was before vaccines were available, but only 36% of residents in Alabama have been vaccinated. At least 50% of Florida’s residents have been vaccinated, close to the nationwide rate of 52%.
The iconic music hall will resume performances after it closed its doors for 1 ½ years due to the pandemic, the hall announced Tuesday. Beginning in October, Carnegie Hall will host limited recitals and small ensembles, the Associated Press reported. And in January, large orchestras will return.
The hall’s schedule includes “many of the world’s greatest artists,” including a Perspectives series curated by composer and pianist Jon Batiste and violinist Leonidas Kavakos, according to a press release. Afrofuturism, a festival to be created by Carnegie Hall and cultural organizations, is set to take place in February and March 2022.
Doctors are linking hearing impairment, blood clots and severe gastric upsets to the Delta variant wreaking havoc in India, Bloomberg reported. The variant is more infectious, but doctors are researching whether it might be more severe. The strain — which is also prevalent in England and Scotland — puts those infected at a higher risk of hospitalization, according to Bloomberg. The variant has reached more than 60 countries over the past six months and has prompted travel restrictions. Surging infections have led the U.K. to consider delaying reopening plans.
Due to a limited supply and high demand as the pandemic eases, lobster is more expensive than normal, The Associated Press reported. The high prices indicate consumers are ready to return to restaurants and dine on high-end sea food. The high prices can also be attributed to a slow start to the fishing season, with many harvesters just getting started. Lobster fishing season peaks in the summer. Despite the pandemic, Maine fisherman managed to be successful in 2020, bringing in more than 96 million pounds of lobster.
In advance of the Stanley Cup semifinals, Canada and the NHL have come to an agreement on cross-border travel, ESPN reported. Teams arriving from the United States will be subject to enhanced health protocols. Players must be tested for COVID-19 daily, live in a “modified quarantine bubble” and make no contact with the Canadian public. "The National Hockey League is very appreciative of the decision by the Canadian government and the Federal health officials to allow the Canadian team that advances to the Stanley Cup Semifinals and, potentially, the Final, to host games in their own rinks," the NHL said in a statement. Some Canadian teams have begun to host fans at their games, with 2,500 fans allowed at Montreal Canadiens games and 500 fully healthcare workers attending Winnipeg Jets games.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signaled that border control measures along the U.S.-Canada border may be eased on June 22, Politico reported. The border has been shuttered to all but nonessential travel since March 2020 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Trudeau has said that at least 75% of Canadians should have their first dose of a vaccine before restrictions are lifted. Currently, more than 68% of Canadian adults have received one dose, with more than 7% fully vaccinated. The U.S. government has been under pressure to allow crossings with or without the Canadian government’s approval. However, such an opening would mean that Canadians who cross into the U.S. may need to face a 14-day quarantine upon their return. “We don’t want to risk further outbreaks — a fourth wave would be devastating, not just to the economy but to morale,” Trudeau said in a press conference.
The Mastercard Foundation has donated $1.3 billion to aid Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, The Washington Post reported. The foundation is partnering with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help acquire vaccines for Africans, improve the vaccine manufacturing and delivery system across the continent and strengthen public health institutions. “Ensuring equitable access and delivery of vaccines across Africa is urgent,” Reeta Roy, the foundation’s chief executive, said in a statement to The Washington Post. “This initiative is about valuing all lives and accelerating the economic recovery of the continent.” So far, less than 2% of the 1.3 billion people in Africa have received at least one vaccine dose, well behind the global average of 11.6%. Global health experts lauded the donation as a potential difference-maker, saying it will save lives and livelihoods.
The sounds of rock 'n' roll will permeate through famed Madison Squared Garden later this month as the Foo Fighters take the stage in front of what is expected to be a full capacity and fully vaccinated crowd. The concert, slated for June 20, will be the first in a New York arena since March 2020, MSG Entertainment announced. "Guests will need to be fully vaccinated for the Foo Fighters show at The Garden, meaning the event must be at least 14 days after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination and are accompanied by a vaccinated adult," a statement on the arena's website said.
As for the Foo Fighters, who are set to play a number of shows this summer, including at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago next month, they couldn't hold back their excitement. "We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And @TheGarden is going to feel that HARD," the band said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.
Licensed marijuana stores in Washington state can give away a pre-rolled joint to those 21 and older who receive a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic by July 12, The Associated Press reported. The state Liquor and Cannabis board, which had already allowed locations to offer free alcoholic drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination, approved the new incentive program Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee plans to end all COVID restrictions at the end of June or once 70% of those aged 16 or older get their first dose. According to Johns Hopkins University figures, just under 50% of those in Washington state are fully vaccinated, with over 7,890,000 doses administered.
Staff members at Houston Methodist hospital protested the hospital's new policy that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, The New York Times reported. The Times reported that dozens of employees took part in the protest on Monday night. The policy required all employees to be vaccinated by Monday, prompting a lawsuit against that hospital that involved more than 100 staff members. Jennifer Brides, a nurse who coordinated the protest, said the lack of full Food and Drug Administration approval is one reason she won't get vaccinated, according to the Times. Currently, the vaccines in use by Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna have only been authorized for emergency use.
A famous Japanese tuna auction market has become Tokyo’s newest mass vaccination site, AFP reported. Japan has begun opening more vaccination sites in order to speed up its inoculation program, which has gotten off to a slow start compared to the United States and many European countries, in advance of the Olympic Games. According to Johns Hopkins University figures, just 3.64% of Japanese citizens are fully vaccinated. First responders are among those getting their shots at the fish market, including firemen. "Now I feel that I can do my job without worrying," one fireman said in an interview with AFP. Watch the video below for more.
Vaccines will be made available to all Indian citizens free of cost, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a nationwide address on Monday. The comes as an effort by the country's government to try to revamp a struggling vaccination effort that has been suffering from delays and shortages, The Associated Press reported. A previous policy that was launched in April made it the responsibility of states and the private sector to handle vaccinations, the AP reported. Under that policy, residents over 45 were given shots by the federal government, while the states and private hospitals handed vaccinations for those ages 18 to 44. According to the AP, less than 5% of the country has been fully vaccinated and the country of just over 1.3 billion has administered only 222 million vaccinations. For more, watch the video below.
The number of new cases in the U.S. has been on a steady decline and fatalities are way down from the highs experienced in January, when as many as 4,000 or more Americans died on several days. But on Monday, another 324 deaths were blamed on the coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to just shy of 598,000 since the first case was reported in the U.S. in January of 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. Meanwhile, other key markers continued showing encouraging signs as the seven-day positivity rate has now dipped below 2% nationally. Overall, more than 15,000 new cases were counted throughout the U.S. on Monday and only three states tallied more than 1,000 cases for the 24-hour period. For a closer look, watch the video below.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans Monday for a Central Park mega-concert to mark the city’s ongoing recovery from the plight of the pandemic. The show, which is set for Aug. 21, is set to host eight “iconic” performers, though no artists have been confirmed, according to The New York Times. The legendary 89-year-old music producer Clive Davis, who grew up in Brooklyn, has been enlisted to plan the three-hour event, which is expected to host 60,000 concertgoers in Central Park in addition to a worldwide TV audience. About 70% of tickets will go to vaccinated people -- and seating sections will be divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. The event is part of “Homecoming Week,” a celebration designed for city residents and those in the region who haven’t visited in a while, according to the Times.
Adults between the ages of 25 and 29 that have not yet been vaccinated in England are eligible to make an appointment beginning on Tuesday. The U.K. aims to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by the end of next month, the BBC reported. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in the nation once again due to a new variant called Delta, which was first discovered in India. Delta is now the dominant variant in the country. "Despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations have been broadly flat. The majority of people in hospital with Covid appear to be those who haven't had the vaccine at all,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. Out of 12,383 new cases of COVID-19, three had been fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations in Germany have opened up to include anyone who wants to receive them, rather than only priority groups. The loosening of vaccination restrictions began on Monday and includes any person over the age of 12. Despite the loosened restrictions, some regions of the nation are still only offering appointments to priority groups, The Local reported. According to the news outlet, it is projected that there will not be enough vaccines to include the entire population until the end of the summer. “The vaccine is still too scarce for the high demand and will continue to be supplied too unreliably,” Ulrich Weigeldt, chairman of the German GP association, said.
New York state can expect to “return to normal” once 70% of the population is vaccinated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. Cuomo said that 68.8% of eligible residents have already received at least one dose according to federal data, and health commissioner Howard Zucker estimates that 70% of the population could be fully vaccinated by early-July. Once the 70% threshold is met in the state, capacity restrictions, social distancing rules, health screenings and contact tracing will be lifted, The New York Daily News reports. “The light at the end of the tunnel is to remove the remaining COVID restrictions,” Cuomo said. “Get to a point where COVID is not inhibiting our society, not inhibiting our growth. To do that we have to be at 70%. When we hit 70%, then I feel comfortable telling the people of this state we can relax virtually all restrictions.” Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks and socially distance.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church on Sunday. “I want to thank you all for coming because this is how we get the word out. We want everyone 12 and older to come get vaccinated. We’re really working hard because we have to get back to life as normal,” Biden said as she and Fauci walked through the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church where people were receiving the shots. “This is a historic place that I’ve known since I was a child, being a New Yorker myself, and to actually be in this place with all of the extraordinary people who are working out as the messengers to get people vaccinated,” Fauci told The Associated Press. “We’re absolutely certain, and the vehicle to ending it is vaccination.”
Watch more here:
Spain opened its borders to visitors and reopened its ports to cruise ship stops on Monday in an effort to jumpstart its summer tourism season, including to visitors from Europe who can prove they aren’t infected with COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. Unvaccinated travelers from the European Union’s 27 countries can enter Spain so long as they have negative test results of a recent antigen test, though the nation is still banning non-essential travelers from Brazil, India and South Africa. The Spanish government set up the goal of receiving between 14.5 million to 15.5 million visitors between July and September, according to the AP, a number that’s about 40% of 2019’s number of tourists but twice as many as last summer.
Thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, the world may have just discovered its oldest living person. According to reports in India, a woman named Rehtee Begum told medics that her age is 124, a record-breaking figure if true. Begum resides in the Baramulla district of Jammu Kashmir, according to Metro, and showed vaccine administrators a ration card showing her age, which was enough proof for health workers to release her information. If confirmed, Begum would break the lifespan record previously held by French woman Jeanna Calment, who died at 122 in 1997. The age would also make her the last human on earth to have lived in the 19th century.
Summer school isn’t typically an experience students seek out. However, nothing has been typical about this past school year. When Aja Purnell-Mitchell asked her three kids if they would be interested in returning to in-person school over summer break, the three vaccinated teenagers all said yes. Speaking with The Associated Press, the North Carolina family said this summer will be a crucial time to finally return to in-person socialization as well as catch up on lost learning from the year’s constant educational disruptions. States are being required to devote more educational funding to summer programs this year in anticipation of the massive quantities of students that may sign up for summer classes. According to The AP, over 12,000 students in Montgomery, Alabama have already been signed up, far exceeding the annual average of 2,500. That trend is expected be seen throughout the country, including areas like Philadelphia, where over 9,300 more students have registered for summer programs than last year.
“It’s not realistic to think that summer school, no matter how good and intense, will close all the gaps because many of these kids had gaps before the pandemic,” said Kalman Hettleman, an education policy analyst in Maryland. “But it will help, and it will at least give them a fighting chance if there are intense interventions during the regular school year.”
The cruise ship industry is back on the water, but as cruise lines transition back into a post-COVID world, the required rules for those voyages are making for a murky return. The ship Celebrity Millennium of the Celebrity Cruises line set out from St. Maarten on Saturday, marking the first North American cruise in 472 days for passenger Billy Hersch, who told the Today show that was the longest stretch of his life away from the sea. The Celebrity Cruise line is checking for proof of vaccination of all passengers aged 16 and over, a stance shared by Carnival Cruise Line, which will be reopening on July 3. In a statement, Carnival said their cruises are available for guests who have received their final vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise, which is in accordance with current CDC guidelines.
However, those measures are not being follow by cruise line Royal Caribbean, which is strongly recommending vaccinations, but not mandating them. This is in line with Florida’s recently passed law that bans businesses from asking customers to show proof of vaccinations. “Those who are unvaccinated or unable to very vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date,” the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement.
With residents in Melbourne, Australia, waiting for a two-week lockdown to lift later this week, more new coronavirus cases, several linked to the highly-contagious Delta variant, are being reported. According to Reuters, at least 11 new cases were reported throughout Victoria, which is Australia’s second-most populous state. Given the new cases, which is the most recorded in a single day amid the latest outbreak, the lockdown in Melbourne could be extended. Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, speaking at a press conference, said, “Nothing is on or off the table,” when discussing the possibility of extending the lockdown. As a country, Australia has counted more than 647,000 cases throughout the pandemic and more than 10,000 fatalities there have been blamed on the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. For more on the story, watch the video below.
For the second time in the past week, the U.S. recorded fewer than 6,000 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, continuing its trend of decreased cases. Before May 31, the nation hadn’t recorded a day with less than 6,000 cases in over 14 months, dating back to mid-March 2020. Elsewhere around the world, India saw the highest daily total on Sunday with more than 173,000 new infections, the country’s lowest daily increase in nearly two months. For a broader look at the global totals, watch the video below.
A new COVID-19 vaccine different than any currently in use in the U.S. could appear this summer. The new type of vaccine, which is known as a protein subunit vaccine, would not require special refrigeration, according to NPR. Biotech company Novavax is currently working on a protein subunit vaccine, which could be the first to receive emergency approval from the FDA. Protein subunit vaccines already exist on the market for hepatitis B and pertussis. "we anticipate filing for authorization in the U.K., U.S. and Europe in the third quarter,” Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, said.
As more adults and children over the age of 12 receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. is containing to reopen, but children not yet eligible to become vaccinated could become a "vulnerable host" for the virus, experts say. According to Dr. Richina Bicette, associate medical director at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, children now make up almost 25% of the nation's COVID-19 cases. "As adults get vaccinated and become more protected and immune to this virus, the virus is still in the community looking for a vulnerable host and pediatric patients fit that description," Bicette told CNN. In the first three months of the year, there were no deaths among children between the ages of 12 and 17 who contracted COVID-19, but more than 200 were hospitalized.
Christopher Fitzhugh, 13, of Washington, laughs in relief that his shot didn't hurt, as Leah Napier, a certified clinical medical assistant, completes his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at a clinic held by Community of Hope, a community health organization, at the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington. Several schools sent information about the vaccine drive to their students' families to ensure access to the vaccine, newly approved for children ages 12-15. "I wanted to get it out of the way," says Fitzhugh, "I'm not trying to get COVID and I'm trying to get vaccinated so I can see my friends." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Universities are requiring students entering or returning to campus this fall to be fully-vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines that were approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). This requirement, according to The New York Times, is posing an issue for students across the world who received a vaccine that was approved in their own country, but not by WHO. Milloni Doshi, a 25-year-old student from India, is supposed to start her master’s degree at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs this fall. Doshi is fully inoculated against COVID-19 through the Covaxin vaccine that is approved in her home country, but the universities policy would require her to also get vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine in order to attend this fall. “I am just concerned about taking two different vaccines,” she said. “They said the application process would be the toughest part of the cycle, but it’s really been all of this that has been uncertain and anxiety-inducing.”
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 173,055,974
-
Fatalities: 3,723,233
-
Vaccine doses administered: 2,106,357,247
Cities and states across the U.S. are coming up with new incentives for residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and now in Chicago, getting vaccinated could earn you a free haircut and tickets to Six Flags. Public officials in Englewood, the neighborhood in Chicago with the lowest vaccination rate in the city, hosted “Vax & Relax” at It’s Official Barbershop, according to The Chicago Sun Times. Those who attended the event received either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, along with a haircut for free and tickets to the Six Flags amusement park. “It was just convenient. I saw the setup, so I just came over and got vaccinated,” Mario Hill, a local resident who attended the event, said. “The more information I got, I was just thinking that it was time to get the shot today.”
A woman with advanced HIV was found to have carried COVID-19 for 216 days, a new study found. According to Insider, scientists were able to detect 32 mutations of the virus in the woman, who is 36 years old and lives in South Africa. The study has yet to be peer reviewed, but if similar cases are discovered it could signal to experts that HIV infections could potentially be a source of new COVID-19 variants as a result of the patients carrying the virus in their body for a longer period of time.
Apple employees will be returning to the office three days a week starting during early September, the company confirmed via CNBC. The company will ask most employees to work in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with the option to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays, though some teams will be asked to return four to five days. “For all that we’ve been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other,” CEO Tim Cook said in an email to employees obtained by The Verge. Employees will reportedly have the option to work remotely two weeks out of the year. Other tech companies have been more relaxed about letting workers remain remote. In May, Google announced that 20% of its workforce would be able to work from home permanently, and Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook employees they could continue to work from home so long as they get their manager’s approval.
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a cruise ship has arrived in Venice, the BBC reported. 650 passengers are set to board the MSC Orchestra on Saturday for a trip on the Mediterranean. All passengers will be required to demonstrate a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. Environmental protests are planning a rally against cruise ships docking in Venice’s historic center, with a counter-protest in support of the resumption of tourism also expected.
As workers slowly migrate back to offices, some employees are looking for different options, Bloomberg reported. In May survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, 39% of the respondents said they would consider quitting if their employers weren’t flexible about remote work. However, a poll by the Morning Consultant on behalf of Bloomberg News found that the among millennial and Gender Z, that figure was closer to 49%.The reasonings have varied, from childcare responsibilities to COVID-19 exposure to a lack of commutes and costs savings as the top benefits of remote work, according to a FlexJobs survey of 2,100 people released in April. FlexJob is a job-service platform that focuses on flexible employment.
Almost 98% of the members of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a shocking number for the population of about 10,000 Native Americans that had previously dealt with widespread infections. More than 1,390 cases of the coronavirus were reported among the tribe, whose lands in northern Montana border the mountains of Glacier National Park, NBC News reported. The successful vaccination campaign far surpasses the numbers of Montana and the rest of the U.S., where about 40% of the population has been fully vaccinated. In the tribe, the efforts have been so successful that there has been a surplus of shots, allowing Blackfeet Nation to share with indigenous tribes in Canada, Robert DesRosier said. DesRosier, the emergency services manager for Blackfeet Nation, also said that any traveler or tourist to visit Glacier National Park can get vaccinated.
"When the vaccines came along, they were a breath of fresh air," he said. "After all those dark days, when the pandemic was right in front of us and people were passing away and you couldn't even say goodbye, now we're doing everything we can to protect ourselves and anyone else who asks. There's a light at the end of the tunnel."
Despite over a half million job openings added in May, data from the U.S. Labor Department shows that companies are still struggling to find workers.The unemployment rate fell from 6.1% in April to 5.8%, but as the country’s economy continues on its fast track on recovery, the heightened demand from consumers has led to a disconnect between companies and the unemployed, The Associated Press reported. Factors such as the lack of affordable child care, worry about COVID-19, early retirement and the seeking of higher pay are believed to be reasons for the delay in returning to work. According to data from employment website Indeed, job postings in late May were over 25% above pre-pandemic levels.
Only 12 of 50 states have at least 70% of their population vaccinated against COVID-19 — the states falling behind may be vulnerable to another outbreak, an expert warned. The U.S. aims to have 70% of adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN that the number is important to reach at the state level as well. “There are 12 states that are already at 70%. I worry about the ones that are way below that, and they are sitting ducks for the next outbreak of COVID-19 — which shouldn’t have to happen now,” Collins said. As of Thursday, the U.S. as a whole has seen at least 63% of adults receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. President Joe Biden’s goal has been to have 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4. However, a dwindling demand for the vaccine is one of the obstacles ahead. “We have pockets of this country that have lower rates of vaccination,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, according to CNN. “I worry that this virus is an opportunist and that where we have low rates of vaccination are where we may see it again. And so really the issue now is to make sure we get to those communities as well.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 70% or more of adults in 12 states have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, ABC News reported. A majority of these states are in the Northeast, while many states in the South have yet to break the 50% threshold for first doses. Vermont and Hawaii are leading the nation when it comes to first doses in arms, with both having passed the 80% threshold. Nationwide, 62.9% of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose. Roughly 52% of all adults are fully vaccinated. States and private companies have been using incentive programs to try and increase the demand for vaccinations, which has fallen from its peak in April.
Kroger announced Thursday that anyone vaccinated at a Kroger grocery store will be entered into a sweepstakes with a top prize of $1 million, the Indianapolis Star reported. Entrants can also win groceries for a year, a prize valued at $13,000. Winners will be drawn each week. The giveaway started Thursday and will run through July 10. Kroger will only include those aged 18 years or older who have received one vaccine dose from a Kroger healthcare professional or at a Kroger Family Company site. The sweepstakes was started to help the United States’ ongoing vaccination campaign. The federal government is currently aiming to have 70% of the U.S. adult population at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth.
Production on Mission: Impossible 7 has been shut down for two weeks after crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, the BBC reported. The film, which is shooting in the United Kingdom, will resume production on June 14. It is unclear how many crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. Paramount Pictures said in a statement that they “are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation." A video published by The Sun in 2020 showed Mission: Impossible starTom Cruise chastising crew members for not following social distancing guidelines."I don't ever want to see it again, ever!" Cruise said in an expletive-laden speech.
A third wave of coronavirus on the African continent is a “real and rising” threat, DW reported. The World Health Organization warned of the dangers of a third wave in Africa on Thursday. “Many African hospitals and clinics are still far from ready for a surge in critically ill COVID-19 patients.,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said to reporters. ICU space in many African countries is limited, with less than one ICU bed available per 100,000 people in the majority of African countries. WHO figures show that Africa has seen a 20% rise in cases over the last two weeks, while just 7 million out of 1.3 billion Africans have been fully vaccinated.
Roughly 10,000 of the 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics have informed organizers they no longer wish to participate with 50 days to go till the start of the Games, The Associated Press reported. Organizers say that some of the unpaid volunteers who dropped out expressed concerns about COVID-19. Very few volunteers are expected to be protected against the coronavirus, as just 2-3% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated. “In addition to concerns about the coronavirus infection, some dropped out because they found it would be difficult to actually work after checking their work shift, or due to changes in their own environment,” organizers said in a statement. A network of unpaid volunteers has been a crucial part of the Games for many years; however, organizers say that the loss of 10,000 volunteers will not affect the Olympics’ operations.
Health officials in the U.S. reported 601 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, sending the country’s cumulative death toll from the virus over 596,000, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. The number of new infections remained low with nearly 19,000 cases on Thursday, including 2,595 cases in Texas and 1,878 in Florida. Watch the video below for more information about the spread of the virus around the globe.
The United States will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX global vaccine sharing program, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. will be donating an additional 25 million doses, with roughly six million earmarked for South and Central America, seven million for Asia and five million for Africa. The remaining six million vaccines will go to U.S. allies and partners including but not limited to Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Egypt and United Nations frontline workers. The final 25% of the nation’s excess vaccines will be kept for emergencies and for direct sharing with U.S. allies and partners. “As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
The U.K. reached a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with over half of all adults now fully vaccinated against the virus, the BBC said on Thursday. “Almost six months on from the first vaccination in December, 50% of adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Three of the four vaccines approved in the U.K. require two doses, including those developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna. Additionally, three-quarters of adults in the U.K. have had at least the first of two doses, the BBC reported. “Now let’s finish the job,” Johnson said.
New Mexico is offering the largest single cash prize in the U.S. for one vaccinated resident — $5 million. Residents of the state that register in the “Vax 2 the Max” program become eligible for various prizes from a $10 million pool, with the grand prize totaling to $5 million, The Associated Press reported. The financial incentive to receive the jabs was announced by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Of all eligible residents in the state, at least 55% are fully vaccinated. The state’s Department of Health, however, aims to bring that number up to 70% to get closer to herd immunity. “Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do — for yourself, for your family and for your state,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m excited to add a little fun to our nation-leading vaccination push.”
Over 900 cases of COVID-19 in Washington state were associated with K-12 schools between August 2020 and April 30, 2021, the state's Department of Health says in a new report. The report was created using data from COVID-19 testing, outbreaks reported any local hospitals and interviews with K-12 school administrators, King 5 News reported. According to the DOH, 61% of those cases were reported in students aged 18 or younger, and 88% of those hospitalized were adult staff members of the schools. The report claims that there were a total of 237 school outbreaks within the timeframe, and the biggest number of outbreaks was in April 2021, when there were 56 outbreaks and 195 known cases. Many school districts in Washington state have already announced plans to return to in-person learning full-time in the fall.
Twenty-five lucky Coloradan students ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine will win a $50,000 scholarship over the next month, ABC7 News Denver reported. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the scholarship lottery program Wednesday. The money can go towards two- and four-year colleges and universities both in and out of Colorado, as well as occupational and trade schools. Around 25% of eligible 12 to 17-year-olds in Colorado have received at least one vaccine dose. Gov. Polis believes the program will have an impact on getting kids vaccinated. “It will have more of an impact once people see there are winners,” Polis said. The first drawing will take place next Monday.
After a slow start to its vaccination campaign, China has leveraged the all-encompassing reach of its government to administer vaccines at a record pace, The Associated Press reported. Chinese public health leaders hope to vaccinate 80% of China’s 1.4 billion people by the end of the year. China is averaging 19 million vaccinations per day, while the U.S. reached just 3.4 million shots per day when its vaccination campaign was at its peak. Vaccine distribution across China has been uneven, with 87% of Beijing residents having received at least one dose while those in smaller cities often struggle to find appointments. China has not mandated its citizens receive a vaccine, but the government is putting the pressure on its citizens. “The Communist Party has people all the way down to every village, every neighborhood,” said Ray Yip, former country director for the Gates Foundation in China and a public health expert. “That’s the draconian part of the system, but it also gives very powerful mobilization.”
Initial jobless claims fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since the first two weeks of March 2020, CNBC reported. Jobless claims dropped to just 385,000, the lowest since the week of March 14, 2020, when claims were just 256,000. More than 15.4 million Americans are still receiving benefits under pandemic-related programs, approximately half as many as were receiving benefits a year ago. A survey released by the Federal Reserve indicated some businesses are struggling to find workers, with businesses citing “generous unemployment benefits, childcare responsibilities, and safety concerns” as obstacles to finding workers.
The Vietnamese government believed it had uncovered a new coronavirus variant that combined characteristics of the Delta and Alpha variants, which were first identified in India and the U.K., respectively. However, The World Health Organization says the “new variant” discovered in Vietnam is actually a version of the Delta variant with additional mutations, Nikkei reported. Kidong Park, the WHO representative in Vietnam, stressed in an interview with Nikkei Asia that the Delta variant is dangerous in and of itself, as it is highly contagious. Vietnam, one of the most successful countries in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, is now dealing with rising cases as the country struggles to accelerate its vaccination campaign.
Bodies continue to be buried in Peru after an official government review found the death toll in Peru to be over 180,000, AFP reported. Peru’s new official death count makes it one of the hardest-hit countries in the world as it becomes the country with the highest COVID-19 mortality per capita. More than 1.9 million Peruvians have become infected with the disease. Watch the video below for more.
Flags line the beach in Belmar, N.J., on June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
With more than 60% of adults in the U.S. at least partially vaccinated, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday with a positive outlook on the upcoming months. “America is heading into a summer dramatically different from last year’s summer, a summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations,” Biden said. Biden reiterated his goal of having at least 70% of adults in the country vaccinated by Independence Day, “so we can declare our independence from COVID-19 and free ourselves from the grip it has held over our lives,” he said. More and more businesses and organizations are announcing incentives for people to get vaccinated, including Anheuser-Busch which will offer a free round of beer to Americans of age if this goal is achieved by July 4.
A man from Toledo, Ohio, became a millionaire on Wednesday during Ohio’s second $1 million vaccine lottery. Jonathan Carlyle won the second of five vaccine jackpots and credits the program for his decision to get the jab. “When the Vax-a-Million thing started, I immediately [got vaccinated],” Carlyle told NBC 24. “I about lost it.” He added that he and his girlfriend will use the money to pay bills, buy a house and use the balance of the money for security for their family. Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village, Ohio, was also a winner on Wednesday, being awarded a 4-year scholarship to a college or university in the state.
Ongoing calls for the upcoming Olympic Games to be postponed have forced Seiko Hashimoto, the head of Japan’s Olympic organizing committee, to reiterate on Thursday that another suspension of the Summer Games has been ruled out. While the scaled-down Games are set to begin on July 23, the host country itself still finds itself under a state of emergency due to a slow vaccine rollout. Many Japanese residents, particularly in Ota City, where one training venue is located, are frustrated over Olympic logistics and the preferential vaccinations given to visiting athletes rather than residents. However, Hashimoto and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga continue to argue that the Games must go on even as hurdles continue to mount.
“I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100% that we will do this,” Hashimoto said, according to Reuters. “One thing the organizing committee commits and promises to all the athletes out there is that we will defend and protect their health.”
The U.S. reported just shy of 17,000 new infections on Wednesday, the fourth time in five days that the country tallied fewer than 20,000 cases of COVID-19. Texas and Florida were the only states that reported more than 1,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. This comes as the U.S. approaches 300 million vaccines administered, including doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Watch the video below for a closer look at how the virus is spreading around the world.
In a trend some economists have dubbed "revenge spending," American consumers have returned to brick-and-mortar stores and are spending big, Bloomberg reports. Consumers are returning to big box stores and buying products like luggage, jeans and teeth-whitening products. “One of our most improved categories of the quarter was luggage,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said. “Clearly, our customer is ready to get on with life.” Dresses and suits are also selling well, suggesting people are getting ready for a return to the office. Walmart’s CFO speculated that increased sales of teeth whitening products may be tied to the easing of mask mandates across the country. Watch the video below for more.
A previously closed terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport has been reopened to serve passengers entering from high-risk countries, The Associated Press reported.Britain has established a “red list” of 43 coronavirus hotspots from which travelers are banned, though U.K. citizens and residents are permitted to return from these countries. Until the reopening of this terminal, these high-risk passengers have been using the same arrival hall as thousands of other travelers. In a statement, Heathrow said that it had chosen to set up the new arrivals terminal because “red list routes will likely be a feature of U.K. travel for the foreseeable future.” Case numbers are again rising in the U.K. due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Despite many elderly Americans being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nursing homes across the country are still dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, The Associated Press reported, according to The Associate Press. The outbreaks in these nursing homes, which are smaller and less frequent than during the pandemic’s height, are largely being blamed on unvaccinated staff members. Nursing home deaths are down from their peak, 10,675 during the first two weeks of January. Still, 472 coronavirus deaths were tied to nursing homes during the first two weeks of May. “There is this notion among some that vaccines were administered in long-term care, so we’re done, and that would be a perilous mistake,” said Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer for the American Health Care Association, a national nursing home trade association, in a statement. The threat of outbreaks is increased by low rates of vaccination in health care workers, the CDC has warned.
Following vaccine production schedule concerns in Thailand, AstraZeneca and its partner, Siam Bioscience, have begun delivering the first locally-produced vaccines to the country’s Ministry of Health. The nation’s official mass vaccination program is set to begin on June 7. As part of the agreement between AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience, the pharmaceutical company is set to deliver 6 million doses this month and then another 10 million doses each month from July to November, The Associated Press reported. The country has also been receiving vaccines from China’s Sinovac. To date, the nation has only managed to vaccinate less than 4% of its population and has seen more than 130,000 new cases of the virus since the beginning of April.
With more people riding bicycles to stay fit or avoid potentially crowded public transportation options, bicycle manufactures in northern Portugal are reaping the benefits, The New York Times reported. Portugal produces nearly a quarter of the European Union’s bicycles, and also exports some to the United States. Bicycle makers have become some of Portugal’s fastest-growing employers, with about 60 companies in northern Portugal making bikes or accessories. Some bicycle makers have run into supply-chain issues, which has spurred the development of factories making bicycle parts that would have historically been imported from Asia.
Who knew climbing Mount Everest wouldn’t be the hardest part of the journey for trekkers making the historic hike up the world’s tallest peak? In the era of COVID-19, finding a return flight to get back to climbers’ home countries has proven to be an entirely mountainous task in itself. After Nepal banned most flights out of the country in an effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19, hundreds of hikers have struggled to return home as the country was only allowing five weekly flights to India, Qatar and Turkey during the April-May climbing season. According to Reuters, the country issued 742 permits to individuals and hiking parties, one of which went to U.S. resident Andrew Hughes, who said he had to pay for an expensive chartered flight to Qatar after all the seats on the commercial flights were filled.
Mexican resident Viridiana Alvarez found herself stranded in Nepal for three weeks waiting for a flight after climbing Mount Annapruna. "There is no reason to be here because there is no climbing … it is a little boring," she said before also finding a chartered flight to Qatar.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will deploy mobile pop-up vaccine sites to schools for students aged 12-17 who are eligible to be vaccinated, the New York Post reported. “It’s going to be a way to reach a lot of young people quickly,” de Blasio said during his daily virtual press briefing. So far, 118,000 kids ages 12-17 in New York City have received at least one shot the COVID-19 vaccine. The school vaccination program will begin with four schools in the Bronx and be expanded to other schools and boroughs over the next few weeks. “We are going to reach kids everywhere and make kids much, much safer,” de Blasio said.
The Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has updated its guidelines to advise Canadians that it is safe to mix-and-match the AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in certain situations, the CBC reported. NACI says that Canadians can follow a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine with either a Moderna or Pfizer jab, and that Canadians can mix-and-match the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Professor Alyson Kelvin, a virologist at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology, believes the shift in guidelines was appropriate. "I don't have any concerns with the mixing and matching, knowing the components of the vaccine," Kelvin said. More than 13 million Canadians have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with 3.5 and 2.1 million people having received a dose of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, respectively.
Athletes planning to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will have to sign a waiver releasing event organizers from liability, The Associated Press reported. However, the International Olympic Committee told athletes last week that the waiver is considered to be "standard practice" for major sporting events. The waiver was reportedly updated to "include COVID-19 related consideration," IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad said during an online press conference. “This is really to provide transparency and ensure the informed consent from the games participants,” she said, according to the AP. “The entry forms are consistent with the standard practice of all other big event organizers. And the forms are within the framework of the law, if I may add.” Roughly 11,000 athletes are set to compete during the Summer Games from July 23-Aug.8. Additionally, thousands of media members, coaches, and officials will descend on Japan. Athletes groups have voiced concern that there is too much risk and responsibility being assigned to athletes, the AP reported.
Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, will be locked down for a second week as the state attempts to control the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant, Reuters reports. The lockdown began last Thursday when a locally-acquired case of COVID-19 was discovered, the first instance of local coronavirus spread in three months. Since Thursday, the number of cases has grown, and the number of close contacts has exceeded several thousand. "If we let this thing run its course, it will explode," the state's acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne.” Victorians have endured strict lockdowns in the past, and Australia’s aggressive handling of the pandemic have kept the country's COVID-19 figures comparatively low, with just over 30,100 cases and 910 deaths. Watch the video below for more.
The incentives for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 keep coming. Free guns and free beer nationwide, to those of legal drinking age, are among the latest. Anheuser-Busch, the brewer of Budweiser, on Tuesday announced that it was partnering with the White House on its “Let’s Grab a Beer” initiative. “When the nation reaches the White House’s goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America’s next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product,” the company said in a statement. The deadline for the 70% mark to trigger the free beer giveaway is the Biden administration’s goal of July 4. If the nation reaches that milestone, then adults will “simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer” in order to be entered to receive the free beverage.
Meanwhile, in West Virginia, officials are enticing people to get vaccinated by offering up the chance to wins some free guns along with a $1.588 million prize and some scholarships. The sweepstakes are set to begin on Father’s Day later this month and run through August 4. “The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. The governor said the free guns would be custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns. For more on the free beer giveaway, watch the video below.
The seven day rolling positivity rate in the U.S. continued its descent and as of Wednesday stood at 2.15%, the lowest it’s been throughout the pandemic, according to statistics tracked by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Despite the low positivity rate, there was a slight uptick in the number of cases reported nationwide, 23,010, and the number of fatalities on Tuesday, 641. The national death toll is now above 595,000. Watch the video below for a closer look at the data surrounding the spread of the virus around the nation and the world.
After announcing it would be giving away a free doughnut to anyone who showed a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card starting back in late March, Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million doughnuts as of June 1, according to ABC 7 News. The promotion continues through the rest of 2021 and guests qualify for the doughnut if they have received at least one of the two shots, or just the one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Each individual who requests the COVID-19 offer will be limited to one doughnut per day with no purchase required, according to the Krispy Kreme website.
A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Another vaccine has entered the world’s arsenal in the fight against the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the World Health Organization approved Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported. The WHO’s independent panel of experts recommended the shot for those over 18, with a second dose two-to-four weeks later. The vaccine is the second Chinese-developed shot to be approved by the WHO. Approval signifies confidence in a vaccine’s safety and efficacy and allows the shot to be included in COVAX, the global program which helps provide vaccines to poorer countries.
The vaccine prevents symptomatic coronavirus in 51% of those vaccinated and prevents severe COVID-19 and hospitalization in 100% of cases. The WHO’s separate Strategic Advisory Group of Experts found the shot to be effective in preventing COVID-19 in adults under 60 but noted concerns over a lack of data on adverse effects for the elderly, pregnant and those with underlying conditions.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a news conference on Tuesday that the city recorded no coronavirus fatalities on Monday and that the city's positivity rate has plunged to 0.83, “the lowest we’ve seen ever since this pandemic began.” The mayor hailed the low number as “absolutely amazing” and attributed it to the vaccination effort in the Big Apple. Statewide, there were just eight deaths blamed on the coronavirus recorded on Monday. And the state positivity rate is even lower than New York City’s, at 0.77%. New York City was once the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S. and more than 137,000 total cases have been recorded throughout the five boroughs along with 4,481 deaths. The mayor urged those who haven’t been vaccinated to get the shots. “If you get vaccinated, all other things are possible. It's really clear,” he said. “There’s no stopping New York.” Watch his complete remarks below.
The second-largest stadium in the U.S. will open up at 100% capacity this fall as anxious sports fans look ahead to the upcoming college football season. Penn State announced on Tuesday that Beaver Stadium will be rumbling with 107,000 fans this fall after not being able to open its gates to any fans during the 2020 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Onward State reported. “Our fans are a true home field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues,” said Sandy Barbour, the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn State University. The university still plans to follow some measures to help prevent the spread of the virus at this season’s games, including mobile ticketing to reduce physical contact points and mask requirements for unvaccinated fans. Beaver Stadium is only second in size to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which can seat a little more than 107,000 fans.
As the Summer Olympics approach, Japan is working hard to vaccinate its citizens as foreign athletes, officials and journalists from more than 200 countries begin to arrive, The Associated Press reports. Infections in Tokyo and other parts of the country are currently at high levels and Tokyo remains under a state of emergency due to COVID-19. “Vaccinations under the current pace are not going to help prevent infections during the Olympics,” Tokyo Medical Association Chairman Haruo Ozaki said. Just 2.7% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to The Associated Press. More than 80% of Olympic athletes and staff are expected to be vaccinated, but that number has not prevented Japanese citizens and doctors alike from worrying about the consequences of hosting the games. “The Olympics, billed as a recovery Games, can trigger a new disaster,” said Dr. Naoto Ueyama, a physician and the head of the Japan Doctors Union.
The first Olympic team has arrived in Japan, AFP reported, marking a major milestone for the Games that have faced widespread scrutiny in recent months. Since being postponed last year, many have argued for the Summer Games to be canceled rather than played during the ongoing pandemic. But Tokyo organizers have insisted that the event will go on, and the arrival of the Australian softball team on Tuesday is a massive step in that direction. The team arrived along with its support staff on the same day that members of the Jamaican national soccer team were barred entrance to the host country due to unspecified COVID-19 procedures, The Associated Press reported.
According to David Pryles, chief executive of Softball Australia, every member of the team and staff is vaccinated thanks to Australian Olympic Committee. “They’ll also be undergoing stringent testing and checks as soon as they land at the airport and throughout their camp and (the) Olympics,” he said according to The AP. “We’re incredibly grateful the people of Ota City and their government for hosting the squad who will respect the restrictions placed upon us.”
Moderna has followed Pfizer in seeking full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. The company filed for full approval from the FDA on Tuesday. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have all been authorized by the FDA on emergency use, which requires just two months of safety data. Full approval for the vaccines, which requires six months of trial data, may help to alleviate vaccine hesitancy. Moderna has said its vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing all cases of COVID-19 and more than 95% effective against severe cases.
The United Kingdom reported 3,165 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, the BBC reported. Health Secretary Matt Hancock applauded the good news, though he warned that the pandemic isn’t over. “With cases continuing to rise please remember hands, face, space and let in fresh air when indoors, and of course, make sure when you can you get both jabs," Hancock said. The country is seeing a rise in cases that is tied to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. U.K. health experts continue to urge citizens to get vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Over 5% of the Parliament of the Democratic Republic of Congo have died from the coronavirus, authorities say, accounting for 32 fatalities of the nearly 800 deaths the nation has seen from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. According to The New York Times, the country has struggled with its vaccine distribution due to distribution interruptions and the spread of misinformation in the country. In the neighboring country of Republic of Congo, presidential candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas died from the virus in March, just hours after voting, The New York Times reported.
“This pandemic is raging — decimating thousands of human lives and exploding in the process the rate of morbidity,” said Jean-Marc Kabund, Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first vice president of Parliament’s lower house.
A new suspected COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Vietnam and, according to the country's health ministry, it appears to be a hybrid of two previously-discovered strains, CNN reported. The new strain appears to be a hybrid of the Alpha and Delta variants, previously known as the United Kingdom and Indian variants. Vietnam has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent months, with more than half its total 6,396 infections occurring this past May. The World Health Organization said it is working with officials in Vietnam to confirm the existence of the new variant. As cases increase in Vietnam, the government has announced new restrictions in the county’s largest urban area, Ho Chi Minh City. Fewer than 30,000 people have been vaccinated in the country.
A government review of Peru’s COVID-19 death toll has found that nearly three times as many people had died from the coronavirus than had been previously recorded, France 24 reported. Peru has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with its hospitals facing overcrowding and oxygen demand in the country outpacing supply. Peru’s revised death toll — which increased the number of deaths from 69,342 to over 180,000 — makes it the country with the highest COVID-19 death rate per capita at more than 500 deaths per 100,000 people. "We think it is our duty to make public this updated information," Peruvian Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez said during a press conference. Watch the video below for more.
A group of superheroes has found new purposes in recent weeks: Delivering free lunches to medical staff members in Taiwan. The men, dressed as Spiderman and Leonardo, from the Ninja Turtles, cheered up the health workers as the island battles a surge in infections. The idea was originated by Jimmy Cheng, a restaurant owner in Taipei, who dressed as Spiderman for the deliveries, according to AFP. Since the beginning of May, the nation has seen over 6,800 new domestic cases, by far its most disastrous month of the pandemic. According to figures from John Hopkins University, Taiwan had only seen 2,000 total cases in the 15 months prior.
“We have been doing this for more than a week now, I notice that the frontline medical and law enforcement staff always looks so tired and I was thinking what I can do to relieve that stress and cheer them up a bit,” Cheng told AFP. “Then the idea of cosplay came to me… I think we achieved more than just providing a delicious meal to them or donations.”
What a difference a year makes. A year ago on May 31, as the U.S. was still in the early days of lockdowns and testing had yet to fully ramp up, close to 19,000 new cases were reported. On May 31, 2021, the number of new cases reported across the country was 5,735, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. And no state in the nation on Monday recorded more than 1,000 new cases. Another 138 fatalities were reported as the national death toll stands at more than 594,000 since the pandemic began. Globally, the U.S is no longer among the top five in terms of daily new cases and India, now with more than 28 million total cases is closing in on the U.S., which has tallied more than 33 million coronavirus cases. For more on how and where the virus is spreading, watch the video below.
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced Monday that the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions may be relaxed after June 13, should the situation improve, CNBC reported. “Barring another super-spreader or big cluster, we should be on track to bring this outbreak under control,” Lee said in a televised address. “If our situation continues to improve, and the number of community cases falls further, we should be able to relax the restrictions after 13 June.” Singapore is fighting “more infectious virus strains,” Lee said, and the nation will need to continue to inoculate its citizens to reach herd immunity. He added that young adults 39 and younger should be able to book a vaccination appointment around mid-June, and senior citizens over 60 years old are now able to get vaccinated without needing to register in advance.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan set a goal for the state to have70% of adults vaccinated by the end of May, and on Monday, the state reached the goal. Hogan made the announcement on Monday afternoon, well ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of all U.S. adults by Independence Day, The Associated Press reported. “Our work is not yet done, and we will continue to do all we can to make sure no arm is left behind,” Hogan said. “Thank you to all of our vaccinators, and to the millions of Marylanders who have stepped up to get the vaccine.”
Memorial Day marked the last day of May and the first day that businesses could operate the way they did before the pandemic. Restaurants, retailers and other businesses can now open at 100% capacity, WNEP said. However, the statewide mask mandate remains in place until June 28. “Thank you to each and every Pennsylvanian who did their part to get us here,” Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter. “This milestone is possible because of you.” Over 70% of all adults across the Commonwealth have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which ranks ninth across the U.S.
Several variants of the coronavirus have been detected around the globe in recent months that may be more contagious or deadly than the novel coronavirus, and on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced new guidelines for the names of these variants. Instead of using the country of origin, the variants will be named after the letters of the Greek alphabet, the BBC reported. The U.K. variant will be renamed Alpha, the South African variant will be renamed Beta, and the variant from India will be renamed Delta. However, these names will not replace the scientific names, such as B.1.1.7 for the Alpha variant. The Greek alphabet only consists of 24 letters, so a new system of naming the variants will be announced if the number of variants reaches 25, the BBC reported.
American travelers made up for lost time this past Memorial Day weekend, as millions of fliers departed from airports on Friday. The 1.9 million airport travelers set a new pandemic record, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The TSA also reported that more than five times more Americans traveled this Memorial Day Weekend than in 2020, as this year’s weekend marks the first major holiday since the vaccine, the Today show reported.
“It has been more than a year since we’ve seen this kind of crowd, and it is fantastic,” Andrew Gobeil, spokesperson for the Atlanta International Airport, told TODAY. “We are thrilled to see everyone returning.” For more, watch below.
Travel across the border between the U.S. and Canada has been limited since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and is now complicating plans for the semi-finals in the NHL playoffs. The league is currently working with health authorities from both countries for an upcoming round of the playoffs where a Canadian team will face off against a team from the U.S., ESPN reported. Traditionally, a best-of-seven series alternates between the two team’s stadiums, but the back-and-forth travel across the border would require a 14-day isolation period with current restrictions. One option is to have the Canada-based team call a U.S. city home for the playoffs to avoid any travel across the border, but the NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that details are still “a work in progress,” ESPN reported. The Winnipeg Jets are awaiting the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens. The team left standing will be Canada’s only hope for bringing home the Stanley Cup at the conclusion of the shortened season.
Humans are creatures of habit, but so are many of our pets. Just like their owners, dogs are going to soon need to get ready for a return to normal living and the pre-pandemic schedule of life, a transition training that needs to start as soon as possible, dog trainers are saying. Shelby Semel, a dog trainer in New York City, told NBC News that owners who got dogs while working from home in the past year should’ve started helping their canine companions adjust ‘yesterday,’ in order to not push the dog too far too fast. Known as pandemic puppies, dogs adopted in the past year have become accustomed to have their owners around full time, but Semel has encouraged her clients to give them alone time to help them prepare.
“Even though they haven’t wanted to be left alone all day, an awful lot of dogs don’t want to be with us 24/7,” said veterinary behaviorist Dr. Stephanie Borns-Weil of Tufts University. “Change is hard for dogs, they need routine.”
The Australian state of Victoria reported 11 new cases of community transmission Monday, adding to a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections that has sent the state back into lockdown. According to Reuters, the current cluster is now at 51 and authorities are warning that the situation could worsen in the coming days. The state is under a seven-day lockdown that went into effect this past Friday. Hundreds of exposure sites have been identified in the state, including around the capital city of Melbourne. "The challenge ahead of us is a very, very significant one," Victorian acting Premier James Merlino said according to Reuters. "We are seeing a small number of cases infecting a large number of contacts."
The state of Massachusetts celebrated its recently-lifted mask mandate with a Fenway Park first pitch celebration. Red Sox fan Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is serving as the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday, which marked the first day the state opened all venues at full capacity. According to CNN, 62% of all adults in the state have been fully vaccinated, the fourth-highest rate in the U.S. Prior to leading the CDC, Walensky worked in the state at Harvard Medical School and at Massachusetts General Hospital.
For the first time in 434 days, the United States saw a day with fewer than 10,000 new reported infections of the coronavirus, as the country's total caseload climbed by 6,725 new infections on Sunday. The country also recorded 124 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest number since March 22, 2020. As of Monday morning, the nation has seen 33,259,571 total cases and 594,431 total deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. For a broader look at totals from around the globe, watch the video below.
While vaccinated individuals "should feel very well protected” according to CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, unvaccinated people in large crowds over Memorial Day weekend can pose a threat to each other. "Those who remain at risk are those who are unvaccinated," Wen said, according to CNN. "And that includes children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated as well as adults who just have not been vaccinated yet.” In addition, people who are severely immunocompromised may be at risk regardless if they have received the vaccine or not. To incentivize vaccinations for people hitting the beach this weekend, New Jersey launched the "Shots at the Shore” program, where people heading to the Jersey shore can receive any of the vaccines given emergency approval in the U.S. New York City also posted buses offering COVID-19 vaccinations at beaches and parks over the weekend. "Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
People crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Californians are celebrating the sunny Memorial Day weekend more upbeat than they have been for any other holiday since the pandemic began, thanks to dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations. About 90% of the state population is in the lower two of four tiers that restrict business operations and other activities. By June 15, California will end the tier system and relax social distancing and masking rules.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in the United Kingdom, joining Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna as authorized vaccines, Sky News reported. The vaccine, produced by J&J’s pharmaceutical wing Janssen, is 67% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, with some studies suggesting the vaccine offers total protection against COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. “As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster program later this year,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement. In the United States, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily suspended in April following reports of rare blood clots. The CDC resumed the rollout of the J&J vaccine after one week.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from May 13 to May 30, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from April 22 to May 1, click here.
For previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.