As the delta variant has caused a surge in cases across the country, the vaccination rate in the United States has spiked to more than 480,000 a day, the highest since June 18. But, in interviews with CNN, many experts say that they would like to see more done to encourage, or even mandate, vaccines as schools across the country reopen for in person instruction. Just over 31% of the vaccine-eligible population remains unvaccinated and rates of hospitalizations and deaths have nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN that without universal masking and vaccines for eligible students, schools will accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.” We need all of the adolescents vaccinated, and really we need to move towards vaccine mandates for the 12 to 17-year-olds in the schools,” Hotez said.