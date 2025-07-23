Dante, Virginia Flash Floods: AccuWeather Issues Most Accurate Warnings, Most Advance Notice

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a warning ahead of the flash flooding.

Excessive rainfall in the Dante, Virginia, area led to flash flooding severe enough to warrant evacuations on July 18.

During the afternoon hours of July 18, slow-moving thunderstorms with torrential downpours produced 7 inches of rain around Dante, Virginia. This resulted in water rescues and evacuations, mudslides, downed trees, and significant property damage, prompting Russell County to declare a state of emergency. AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a warning ahead of the flash flooding.

AccuWeather’s more advanced warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning, which exclusively provided 42 minutes of valuable, additional advanced notice compared to warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

• This precious additional time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and safer. The NWS and all other known sources did not issue a warning until flooding was already occurring.

Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been triggered and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon NWS warnings. Only those systems based on AccuWeather Warnings, including NWS warnings but supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated prior to the flooding.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is an additional example of the many weather events for which AccuWeather provided forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ and impact descriptions to help people, communities, and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

