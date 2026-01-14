AccuWeather Provides the Best, Most Actionable Warnings for Damaging Tornadoes Across the South on January 10

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources ahead of these tornadoes and, in some instances, was the only notice, allowing businesses and people to be better prepared.

This tornado formed over open land and did no structural damage even to the farm in the foreground. Because no damage occurred, the tornado is considered ""unrated""

During the morning of Saturday, Jan. 10, thunderstorms moved across the south, from Louisiana to Georgia, producing several tornadoes that damaged businesses and homes. AccuWeather's expert meteorologists provided critical advance warning to help businesses and communities prepare to stay safer.

Near Coushatta, LA:

-- AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 13 minutes of advance notice before a tornado moved through Coushatta, Louisiana.

-- The National Weather Service (NWS) did not issue a tornado warning for this storm until 1 minute AFTER the tornado traversed the area, failing to give residents time to prepare.

-- The additional 14 minutes of advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, were critical in enabling businesses and people to better prepare and stay safer in Coushatta and other communities where damage occurred along the tornado's path.

Near Lowell, GA:

-- AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 2 minutes of advance notice before a tornado touched down near Lowell, Georgia, damaging homes and other structures, as well as downing large trees and power lines.

-- The NWS and all other known sources once again failed to issue a tornado warning until AFTER the tornado touched down, waiting to issue their warning until the tornado had already been on the ground and producing damage for 6 minutes.

-- This critical advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared for a destructive tornado unless they were utilizing AccuWeather warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based upon the less accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated too late.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

