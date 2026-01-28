AccuWeather Delivers More Accurate Forecasts, Issues Warnings of Historic Winter Storm Further in Advance of Any Other Known Source

Between Jan. 24-26, 2026, a historic winter storm dumped snow and ice on over two dozen states from Texas to Maine, forced over 25,000 flight cancellations, closed highways and knocked out electricity for more than 1 million customers.

A group of men help to remove a car stuck in the snow on January 25, 2026 in New York City. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

As early as Jan. 16, 2026, before any other known sources, AccuWeather’s team of expert long-range meteorologists warned customers and businesses of a potential winter storm bringing snow and ice from the Mississippi Valley to the Northeast U.S.

In an exclusive forecast sent to AccuWeather For Business customers subscribing to the 30-Day Forecast, AccuWeather’s long-range team said of the period between Jan. 23-25, 2026, “A cold front will push south then stall from the middle of the nation to the northern mid-Atlantic.” AccuWeather’s experts added, “An area of low pressure will move along this front with snow and ice north of the front”.

On Jan. 20, 2026, four days ahead of the event, AccuWeather’s app and website were the first and only known source explicitly warning, “a major winter storm will bring the risk for snow and ice this weekend”, “travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous,” and “ice can cause tree damage and power outages.”

Between Jan. 21-24, AccuWeather delivered forecasts that were more accurate and importantly, more consistent with both messaging and snow and ice amounts throughout that period across the threat area that included many large population centers. Other sources were wildly inaccurate and inconsistent with snowfall forecasts for some locations more than twice as high as the highest ever recorded.

The tables below show snowfall forecasts for various locations and sources. The dates in the column headers represent when the forecasts were collected.

Kids sled down the hill outside the U.S. Capitol building as Winter Storm Fern dumps snow and sleet on the Washington area on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Snowfall forecasts for Jan. 25-26, 2026, for Washington, D.C.

The official measured snowfall total from the National Weather Service for Washington, D.C. for the storm was 6.9 inches. AccuWeather was the only known source to more accurately and more consistently predict the snowfall each day between four days ahead and the day ahead of the storm.

Snowfall forecasts for Jan. 25-26, 2026, Philadelphia, Pa.

The official measured snowfall total from the National Weather Service for Philadelphia for the storm was 9.3 inches. AccuWeather was the only known source to more accurately and more consistently predict the snowfall each day between four days ahead and the day ahead of the storm.

Vehicles travel eastbound on Interstate-20 near a sign advising motorists of possible icy conditions during a winter storm Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Snowfall forecasts for Jan. 24-25, 2026, Dallas, Texas

The official measured snowfall total from the National Weather Service for Dallas for the storm was 2.4 inches. AccuWeather was the only known source to more accurately and more consistently predict the snow and ice accumulation each day between three days ahead and the day ahead of the storm.

The value of AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service™

The value of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™, with proven Superior Accuracy™, can provide you with the most accurate forecasts and set you up to make the best decisions for your business. AccuWeather serves hundreds of businesses and has a 97% renewal rate. Our service cost is modest - while the payback is incredibly valuable to you.

To make the best decisions every time, you need the Superior Accuracy™ of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™. Study after study shows that AccuWeather provides the most accurate, precise, and detailed forecasts, which give you an exclusive umbrella of protection.

Independent studies show that AccuWeather’s forecasts are significantly more accurate and more valuable than all other sources. Last winter, AccuWeather’s average error for start and end times for snow and ice was just 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

