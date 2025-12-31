AccuWeather Delivers the Most Accurate, Most Consistent Snow Forecasts for New York City winter storm December 26, 2025

Snow totals across the five boroughs ranged from 3 to 4.5 inches, with 4.3 inches measured in Central Park.

December is off to a decent stereotypical holiday start, with snow and holiday lights coming down in New York City on Dec. 2.

On Dec. 26, 2025, a winter storm impacted the northeastern United States, bringing heavy snow and hazardous travel across the region, including New York City. Snow totals across the five boroughs ranged from 3 to 4.5 inches, with 4.3 inches measured in Central Park. Streets and sidewalks were snow-covered, leading to poor travel across the city and surrounding regions. It was the most snow Central Park has received from a storm since January 2022.

AccuWeather forecasts consistently conveyed the storm correctly in contrast to other sources which predicted too little snow (Apple Weather predicted less than 1 inch) or too much snow (multiple sources predicted up to 9 or 11 inches).

AccuWeather delivered the earliest, most accurate and most consistent snow total forecasts for New York City of any known source. While other known sources repeatedly changed snowfall totals, often dramatically, AccuWeather’s forecast remained consistent and accurate, providing the best, most actionable forecast to residents and businesses.

A person walks past the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center during a snowstorm on December 16, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Tuesday, Dec. 23 – Three Days in Advance

At 11 a.m., AccuWeather was the first source to issue a forecast snowfall map and storm-total forecast for New York City, calling for 3 to 6 inches of snow.

AccuWeather included detailed wording about impacts to travel: “Snowy, storm total 3–6 inches; rapidly deteriorating road conditions can lead to slow and slippery travel.”

Later Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service forecast for New York City stated,

“Snow; little or no snow accumulation.”

AccuWeather was the only known source to provide an accurate snowfall range and explicitly communicate travel impacts for New York City this early.

Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 24 –25

While the NWS issued and repeatedly updated Winter Storm Watches and Warnings — escalating snowfall totals from 4–8 inches to as high as 6–9 inches — AccuWeather did not increase its forecast for New York City.

AccuWeather consistently maintained a 3–6-inch forecast, while other known sources changed forecasts, easily leading to confusion for users of the other forecasts.

Apple Weather predicted far too little snow, forecasting less than 1 inch and 0.45” of wintry mix.

Friday, Dec. 26

At 11 a.m., AccuWeather added critical spatial detail for New York City,

“More snow north of the city and northern Long Island, less snow to the south; avoid unnecessary travel.”





Men shovel snow as a storm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

In contrast to AccuWeather’s detailed, consistent and accurate forecast:

The NWS updated snowfall forecasts at least six times, ending with 2–5 inches late Friday evening.

The NYC Office of Emergency Management provided forecast totals as high as 7–11 inches before lowering them late in the event.

WPIX-TV in New York City predicted 6–10 inches.



AccuWeather Snow Warning Service™ – New York City

AccuWeather Snow Warning Service™ issues two tiers of alerts: Winter Storm Alerts and Snow Warnings. These warnings are issued by AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists, location-specific and often provide significantly more advance notice than NWS alerts and all other known sources. AccuWeather differs from other services in that our alerts and warnings originate from our snow experts, unlike many others, which often simply repackage NWS advisories and warnings.

AccuWeather issued a Steady Snow Warning for 3–6 inches of snow and provided 33.5 hours of advance notice of the onset of snow — 4.5 hours more advance notice than the NWS.

AccuWeather was 44% more accurate than the NWS on the start time of snowfall, with an error of 1.25 hours.

AccuWeather was 85% more accurate than the NWS on the end time of snowfall, with an error of 0.5 hours.

AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service™, with proven Superior Accuracy™, provided the most accurate forecasts and earlier warnings ahead of snow and ice, enabling better operational and public safety decisions across New York City.

