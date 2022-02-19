Train of storms to traverse central US with snow, wind
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 19, 2022 11:58 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 19, 2022 12:20 PM EST
Heavy snow and gusty winds swept through swaths of the northern U.S. on Feb. 18, causing whiteout conditions as a clipper system headed toward the Northeast.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the stormy pattern is likely to persist across the central and eastern U.S., dishing out another wave of everything from snow, wind and rain.
Not one, but two storms are forecast to take a cross-country journey during the week ahead.
"This is a multi-phase event, where several pieces of energy in the atmosphere will stretch out across the country to making the storms far-reaching," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.
The first storm is expected to initially impact the Pacific Northwest coast and the central Rockies from Sunday into early Monday, before pushing across the central eastern U.S. late Monday through the middle of the week.
As the storm rolls northeastward into Wednesday, it could take a track similar to the dangerous storm that led to travel chaos across the nation's midsection this week, but it may be less intense.
On the northern side of the storm, the jet stream diving southward in the West will have enough cold air to open the door for the air to flood into the northern Plains.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Snow is expected to start across Wyoming and the Dakotas Monday before spreading into Colorado and the Upper Midwest through Tuesday.
"A swath of plowable snow is expected from Wyoming and Colorado through northern Nebraska and the Dakotas to Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
A widespread swath of of 6-12 inches of snow is expected, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches is possible, especially in the Great Lakes or southern Canada.
"The snow is likely to create slippery conditions on roadways, including on portions of interstates 25, 29, 35, 70 80 and 90," explained Duff.
In addition to the snow, motorists should be cautions of some stronger winds. Wind gusts of as strong as 30-40 mph are possible on the northwestern side of the storm, stretching from South Dakota and Nebraska to Iowa and southern Minnesota. This will create blowing snow and could bring reduced visibility when the wind kicks up.
Farther south, mild conditions across the central U.S. will allow for any precipitation to fall as rain. As cold air dives farther south behind the storm, a small stripe of icy conditions are possible from northern Missouri into southeastern Michigan. In this zone, precipitation may start as rain, change over to ice and then end as some snow.
Much of the south-central United States is expected to stay dry while this storm passes off to the north. However, it does not mean the region will be totally unscaved.
"Gusty winds are expected across portions of New Mexico as well as northern and western Texas late Monday into Tuesday," Duff said.
The winds streaming over this dry area is expected to keep vegetation dry in the region and likely to elevate the fire risk across this zone.
As this storm moves into the Northeast on Wednesday, a brief lull in stormy weather is expected for the Plains and the Midwest. However, a second will follow suit.
After bringing snow and cold to portions of the Southwest midweek, this second storm is expected to travel through the central and eastern United States Wednesday night into Friday.
The second storm is more likely to bring wintry precipitation farther to the south and east in the Central states and Northeast, since colder air will settle in after the first storm and is likely to remain in place as the second storm rolls along a day or two later.
AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor the two storms and release details as they become clear on snow, ice, rain and thunderstorm impacts across the central and eastern U.S. into next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Train of storms to traverse central US with snow, wind
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 19, 2022 11:58 AM EST | Updated Feb. 19, 2022 12:20 PM EST
Heavy snow and gusty winds swept through swaths of the northern U.S. on Feb. 18, causing whiteout conditions as a clipper system headed toward the Northeast.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the stormy pattern is likely to persist across the central and eastern U.S., dishing out another wave of everything from snow, wind and rain.
Not one, but two storms are forecast to take a cross-country journey during the week ahead.
"This is a multi-phase event, where several pieces of energy in the atmosphere will stretch out across the country to making the storms far-reaching," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.
The first storm is expected to initially impact the Pacific Northwest coast and the central Rockies from Sunday into early Monday, before pushing across the central eastern U.S. late Monday through the middle of the week.
As the storm rolls northeastward into Wednesday, it could take a track similar to the dangerous storm that led to travel chaos across the nation's midsection this week, but it may be less intense.
On the northern side of the storm, the jet stream diving southward in the West will have enough cold air to open the door for the air to flood into the northern Plains.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Snow is expected to start across Wyoming and the Dakotas Monday before spreading into Colorado and the Upper Midwest through Tuesday.
"A swath of plowable snow is expected from Wyoming and Colorado through northern Nebraska and the Dakotas to Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
A widespread swath of of 6-12 inches of snow is expected, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches is possible, especially in the Great Lakes or southern Canada.
"The snow is likely to create slippery conditions on roadways, including on portions of interstates 25, 29, 35, 70 80 and 90," explained Duff.
In addition to the snow, motorists should be cautions of some stronger winds. Wind gusts of as strong as 30-40 mph are possible on the northwestern side of the storm, stretching from South Dakota and Nebraska to Iowa and southern Minnesota. This will create blowing snow and could bring reduced visibility when the wind kicks up.
Farther south, mild conditions across the central U.S. will allow for any precipitation to fall as rain. As cold air dives farther south behind the storm, a small stripe of icy conditions are possible from northern Missouri into southeastern Michigan. In this zone, precipitation may start as rain, change over to ice and then end as some snow.
Much of the south-central United States is expected to stay dry while this storm passes off to the north. However, it does not mean the region will be totally unscaved.
"Gusty winds are expected across portions of New Mexico as well as northern and western Texas late Monday into Tuesday," Duff said.
The winds streaming over this dry area is expected to keep vegetation dry in the region and likely to elevate the fire risk across this zone.
As this storm moves into the Northeast on Wednesday, a brief lull in stormy weather is expected for the Plains and the Midwest. However, a second will follow suit.
Related:
After bringing snow and cold to portions of the Southwest midweek, this second storm is expected to travel through the central and eastern United States Wednesday night into Friday.
The second storm is more likely to bring wintry precipitation farther to the south and east in the Central states and Northeast, since colder air will settle in after the first storm and is likely to remain in place as the second storm rolls along a day or two later.
AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor the two storms and release details as they become clear on snow, ice, rain and thunderstorm impacts across the central and eastern U.S. into next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo