Stunning sea of 'snow monsters' takes over volcanic mountainside
Welcome to the land of the snow monsters. New drone footage shows breathtaking images of these giant "creatures" that seem to have conquered the wintry landscape -- but soon will be gone.
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 15, 2022 4:40 PM EST
Updated Feb. 15, 2022 4:40 PM EST
Japan is famous for its iconic volcano Mt. Fuji, but head to the Yamagata and Miyagi prefectures where you'll find Mt. Zao. This volcano is home to "snow monsters" called the Juhyo.
At an elevation of more than 18,000 feet near the top of a volcano exists a land of snow monsters, a mountainside that is home to fleeting figures that come each winter and then fade along with the cold weather as spring approaches.
It might sound like material for a scary children's book, but these monsters are nothing to fear -- they're just one of nature's quirky and unique creations that materialize in wintertime.
On the summit of the volcanic Mount Zao in Japan, about 220 miles north of Tokyo, an unusual natural phenomenon gives birth to snowy, monster-like figures every year.
The strange occurrence, which the Japanese call "Juhyo," leads to the creation of thousands of "snow monsters" that rest on the mountain during the winter. Those who come to see the monsters can safely walk near them, ski or snowboard alongside the creatures, or view them from the comfort of a cable car while enjoying stunning views of Japan.
The snow monsters can look even cooler at night, as some of the monsters are illuminated in a variety of flashy colors. Drone footage captured recently from above shows a frozen sea of snow monsters festooning the mountainside.
Snow trees are seen on Jan. 20, 2018, in Yamagata, Japan. The unique natural creations are known as 'snow monsters' and attract scores of visitors each year. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
According to reporting from The Atlantic, the seemingly mystical occurrence can be explained by the unique mechanics of a few different weather conditions that all come together in just the right way. The snow monsters are created through the repeated process of high winds blowing snow onto rime ice that then binds to trees and tree branches, creating snow clumps that appear monster-like.
Strong high winds also blow water from a nearby lake toward the mountainside, and the water droplets freeze on the branches, according to Reuters. Also, fresh snow can fall and also bind to the ice. This process happens over and over throughout the winter.
'Snow monsters' lit up at night. Coniferous trees such as the Aomori white fir lie covered with crystallized ice and snow and are known as 'snow monsters.' The spectacles attract scores of visitors to Mount Zao in Japan from the end of January through mid-March and take on a whole different look when bathed in colored light at night. (Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images)
Much like a snowflake itself, the chaotic process that forms the monsters ensures that no two snow monsters are entirely identical.
But that combination of weather conditions is a delicate one, indeed. As Reuters reported, the 2019 snow monsters were all but gone by early February that year due to an abnormally warm winter at Mount Zao.
The unusual snow creatures are considered by many to be one of Japan's best winter attractions. Thousands of tourists travel across Japan each year to see the so-called snow monsters, which typically are around from the end of January through mid-March.
