Stormy pattern to douse West Coast through next week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 4, 2021 7:51 AM EST
As one storm moves away from California and into the Four Corners region Thursday, the next system will be coming into the Pacific Northwest late in the day and overnight.
Far Southern California received heavy rain Wednesday. In fact, thunder was even reported in San Diego. A much larger area -- essentially the entire West Coast -- will be affected by storminess at some point in the coming days.
"A potent storm and associated cold front will slowly push toward the northwestern coast of the country on Thursday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
As the system comes ashore, so will the rain.
"The heaviest rain from this storm will begin to arrive onshore along the Pacific Northwest coastline Thursday evening," Gilbert added.
Rain is expected to push inland from the immediate coast Friday. Seattle; Portland and Medford, Oregon; and Eureka, California, are all forecast to have a wet day on Friday.
"Through Friday, periods of rain, heavy at times, can lead to flooding issues for residents along the coast," noted Gilbert.
Much of Washington state has had a wet winter. Therefore, in some areas, water levels are already running high.
"Those who need to travel across the region should monitor for rapidly changing conditions and should never attempt to cross flooded roadways," cautioned Gilbert.
Above 3,000 feet, snow is expected to fall in the Cascades later Friday and Friday night. Snow will also accumulate in the mountains of Northern California and the Sierra Nevada. In all locations, a general 6-10 inches are forecast before the snow ends Saturday afternoon.
A weak system may bring some light rain or snow to Washington and Oregon Sunday, but this disturbance will largely fall apart.
The break will be short-lived as a potent storm will move into California Monday. This time, the focus will be on Oregon and especially California.
"This storm will have the potential to bring widespread rain to the lower elevations of Northern and Central California and snow to the higher elevations," said Gilbert.
Gilbert added that the snow is likely to be heaviest in the Sierra Nevada. Donner Pass, California, which is around 7,000 feet in elevation, could receive 12-24 inches of snow Monday night.
Yet another low pressure will quickly follow later Tuesday and Tuesday night. This storm will affect areas even farther south, with Northern, Central and Southern California all likely to be impacted.
Heavy snow could fall once again in the Sierra Nevada. The trailing cold front will sweep through Southern California Wednesday, bringing rain to Los Angeles and San Diego.
The general trend through next week will be for the storm track to gradually drop farther south with each successive system as the jet stream dips. This may allow yet another disturbance to affect California next Friday.
