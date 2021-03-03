Downpours to douse Southeast late this week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 3, 2021 11:18 AM EST
The Dishmans have been living in London, Kentucky, for 16 years, but on March 1, they grabbed as much as they could and fled their trailer as nearly half a foot of water poured inside.
Following a round of rain that drenched parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Tuesday and Tuesday night, more wet weather is in store by the end of the week.
After rain exits off the Carolina coast on Wednesday, clouds will decrease and a dry and sunny day is expected on Thursday. This tranquil pattern will not last long, as a new storm gathers strength to the west of the area. Some locations such as Columbia, South Carolina and Atlanta that received rain to start the month may be spared by the next system. It will be a different story farther south as the storm tracks over the Gulf of Mexico.
"The heaviest rain from this event it most likely to target portions of Florida as the newly strengthened storm pushes across the state," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Before the rain gets that far east, showers will dampen portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas, eastern Texas and Louisiana on Friday, as the system will track over those areas first.
Clouds will increase from west to east over Florida on Friday and especially on Friday night. Showers are expected to break out in the panhandle and northern and central parts of the peninsula overnight before heavier rain develops in the central and southern peninsula on Saturday.
While some areas farther north have had a surplus of rain so far this year, it has been a different story in the Sunshine State.
"Since Jan. 1, Orlando International Airport has recorded just 59% of its normal amount of precipitation. Cape Canaveral and Tampa both stand at just 87% of normal precipitation," Gilbert added.
Even though the rain will be beneficial overall, some of the rain could be heavy enough to cause flooding as the area of low pressure moves across the state. Although localized flooding is possible in any location with downpours, widespread flooding, like what is occurring in Kentucky, is not expected.
"Those who need to travel across the region should monitor for rapidly changing conditions and should never attempt to forge flooded roadways," Gilbert said.
There could also be a few thunderstorms, especially on Saturday afternoon. However, severe weather is not expected.
This system should move off the Florida coast and into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night. After that, dry weather should return to Florida and the rest of the Southeast through at least the middle of next week.
Report a Typo