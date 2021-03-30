Temperatures plunge in North Central states following drastic warmup
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 30, 2021 8:26 AM EDT
A wildfire, dubbed the Schroeder Fire, quickly grew near Keystone, South Dakota, amid high winds on March 29, forcing the closure of Mount Rushmore and evacuations of nearby neighborhoods.
The temperature roller coaster many across the north-central United States have been riding for the past few days shows no signs of pulling into the station any time soon. Following a dramatic warmup to start the week, a blast of cold air will send temperatures tumbling.
A short-lived surge of warm air sent temperatures soaring across the northern Plains and Midwest Monday. High temperatures Monday topped out at levels generally 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above what is typical for the end of March. Mercury readings in the 60s and 70s were the norm from the Dakotas to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, while 50s and 60s were common across states like Illinois, Michigan and Indiana.
While some residents were likely pleased to be able to bask in Monday's warmth, the combination of unseasonable heat and high winds led to an increased fire danger across the nation's midsection.
At least three wildfires are currently burning in South Dakota's Black Hills. The blazes have forced more than 400 residents to evacuate and prompted the closure of Mount Rushmore, The Associated Press reported.
One of the fires, dubbed the Schroeder Fire, had burned nearly 1,000 acres as of Monday and destroyed several structures, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. No injuries have been reported.
When Fargo, North Dakota, hit 77 degrees Monday, not only did it break the previous daily record high of 76 degrees set back in 1986, it also topped out at a whopping 33 degrees above average for the date. High temperatures in Iowa City, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin, each peaked at 16 degrees above normal Monday, with a mercury reading of 73 and 65 respectively.
AccuWeather meteorologists caution that Monday's warmth is not indicative of what is to come for the nation's midsection over the next few days.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A potent cold front began to slice across the center of the country Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, this front is expected to stretch from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. A blast of cold, Canadian air will follow in the wake of this front.
The contrast in temperature from Monday to Tuesday may lead to weather whiplash for many residents across the northern Plains and Midwest.
"Regional temperatures are anticipated to dip 15-25 degrees in 24 hours and up to 35 degrees overall," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said.
This means high temperatures Tuesday will struggle to reach 30s and 40s from the Dakotas to Wisconsin, while 40s and 50s will be common across states like Nebraska and Iowa. Temperatures Tuesday in areas out ahead of the cold front will temper a bit when compared to Monday, but will not plummet to the levels of areas behind the front.
As the front pushes eastward Wednesday, colder air will remain entrenched from the Plains to the Midwest and will begin to expand across the Great Lakes. Temperatures for most locations across the center of the country will run at least 5-10 degrees below normal by Wednesday.
In addition to the blast of colder air, winds will begin to increase and gusty conditions will be widespread from the Plains to the Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday.
Temperatures will already be running below normal into the middle of the week, but the addition of cold, gusty winds will make it feel even colder, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
"AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can plunge into the teens in Minneapolis and 20s in Chicago as people head out the door Wednesday morning," Duff said.
A significant dip in the jet stream over the eastern half of the U.S. is forecast to persist through the late week, keeping cold air locked in place. Conversely, a bulge in the jet stream over the western half of the U.S. will allow unseasonable warmth to creep back north. Relief from colder air may come as early as Thursday for some in the North Central states, while others may have to wait until the weekend for their warmup.
"Those who are eager for spring warmth to return will be delighted by the weather toward the end of the week and heading into Easter weekend," Duff said. "Highs are forecast to rebound to the 60s and 70s, and some records may be in jeopardy across the northern Plains."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Temperatures plunge in North Central states following drastic warmup
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 30, 2021 8:26 AM EDT
A wildfire, dubbed the Schroeder Fire, quickly grew near Keystone, South Dakota, amid high winds on March 29, forcing the closure of Mount Rushmore and evacuations of nearby neighborhoods.
The temperature roller coaster many across the north-central United States have been riding for the past few days shows no signs of pulling into the station any time soon. Following a dramatic warmup to start the week, a blast of cold air will send temperatures tumbling.
A short-lived surge of warm air sent temperatures soaring across the northern Plains and Midwest Monday. High temperatures Monday topped out at levels generally 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above what is typical for the end of March. Mercury readings in the 60s and 70s were the norm from the Dakotas to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, while 50s and 60s were common across states like Illinois, Michigan and Indiana.
While some residents were likely pleased to be able to bask in Monday's warmth, the combination of unseasonable heat and high winds led to an increased fire danger across the nation's midsection.
At least three wildfires are currently burning in South Dakota's Black Hills. The blazes have forced more than 400 residents to evacuate and prompted the closure of Mount Rushmore, The Associated Press reported.
One of the fires, dubbed the Schroeder Fire, had burned nearly 1,000 acres as of Monday and destroyed several structures, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. No injuries have been reported.
When Fargo, North Dakota, hit 77 degrees Monday, not only did it break the previous daily record high of 76 degrees set back in 1986, it also topped out at a whopping 33 degrees above average for the date. High temperatures in Iowa City, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin, each peaked at 16 degrees above normal Monday, with a mercury reading of 73 and 65 respectively.
AccuWeather meteorologists caution that Monday's warmth is not indicative of what is to come for the nation's midsection over the next few days.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A potent cold front began to slice across the center of the country Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, this front is expected to stretch from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. A blast of cold, Canadian air will follow in the wake of this front.
The contrast in temperature from Monday to Tuesday may lead to weather whiplash for many residents across the northern Plains and Midwest.
"Regional temperatures are anticipated to dip 15-25 degrees in 24 hours and up to 35 degrees overall," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said.
This means high temperatures Tuesday will struggle to reach 30s and 40s from the Dakotas to Wisconsin, while 40s and 50s will be common across states like Nebraska and Iowa. Temperatures Tuesday in areas out ahead of the cold front will temper a bit when compared to Monday, but will not plummet to the levels of areas behind the front.
As the front pushes eastward Wednesday, colder air will remain entrenched from the Plains to the Midwest and will begin to expand across the Great Lakes. Temperatures for most locations across the center of the country will run at least 5-10 degrees below normal by Wednesday.
In addition to the blast of colder air, winds will begin to increase and gusty conditions will be widespread from the Plains to the Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday.
Temperatures will already be running below normal into the middle of the week, but the addition of cold, gusty winds will make it feel even colder, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
"AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can plunge into the teens in Minneapolis and 20s in Chicago as people head out the door Wednesday morning," Duff said.
A significant dip in the jet stream over the eastern half of the U.S. is forecast to persist through the late week, keeping cold air locked in place. Conversely, a bulge in the jet stream over the western half of the U.S. will allow unseasonable warmth to creep back north. Relief from colder air may come as early as Thursday for some in the North Central states, while others may have to wait until the weekend for their warmup.
"Those who are eager for spring warmth to return will be delighted by the weather toward the end of the week and heading into Easter weekend," Duff said. "Highs are forecast to rebound to the 60s and 70s, and some records may be in jeopardy across the northern Plains."
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo