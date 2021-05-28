Happy summer? Rain, unseasonably cold temps to greet Northeast for holiday weekend
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published May. 27, 2021 12:50 PM EDT
|
Updated May. 28, 2021 10:35 AM EDT
The weather will be less than ideal for those hoping to kick off the holiday weekend by heading outdoors in the Northeast.
The unofficial start to summer is here, but for tens of millions of Americans across the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, it sure isn’t going to feel much like summer.
AccuWeather forecasters have been warning of a dreary start to the holiday all week, and the outlook is still rather bleak for those with plans to barbecue or hit the beach this weekend. Those traveling --AAA predicted 60% more travelers this year compared to last -- will have inclement conditions to navigate.
In the Northeast, daily high temperatures Saturday could be as much as 20 degrees below normal and even challenge records in places. Add to that a soaking rainfall that was already underway Friday over the Midwest and was headed for the Northeast, and the recipe for a holiday weekend spoiler is complete. However, there is some hope that by Monday the pattern will brighten and temperatures will moderate a bit for some places.
The culprit has been a slow-moving storm making its way across the nation this week. As the storm moves along, rain will advance eastward and soak areas up to a few hundred miles north and south of I-80 in the Midwest into Friday night.
There's even the chance that some wet snowflakes can mix in at times over the higher elevations of upstate New York at the start of the weekend as the storm continues to encounter cold air.
Blue areas indicate frost and freeze advisories, while purple areas indicate where gale warnings were in effect Friday morning, May 28, 2021. (NOAA/AccuWeather)
A bit of sleet and snow was observed in parts of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan Friday morning. North of the precipitation area, freeze advisories have been issued over the northern tier of the United States.
Unseasonably cold air generated by the storm's rain and breezes from the Atlantic Ocean and Canada will not only have many people reaching for long sleeves and jackets but may also challenge record low maximum temperatures that have been in the books as far back as the middle 1800s.
"This is about as cold as it gets this time of the year during the daytime, and there are probably at least 50 locations that could set record low maximum temperatures on Saturday alone in the Northeast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said.
For example, the forecast high temperature for Albany, New York, Saturday is only 52 F. If this occurs, it would tie the record low maximum temperature set in 1917. In New York City, the forecast high for Saturday is 54 -- some 20 degrees below the average high for this time of year.
Midwest cities such as Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Iowa, and Columbus, Ohio, can expect a 24- to 48-hour period of wet weather into the end of the week. Rain held off in Ohio and much of southern Michigan and northern Indiana until Thursday night. However, precipitation should diminish by Saturday in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, and the weather will also dry out in Michigan and western Ohio in the same time frame.
Folks in the Midwest will be fortunate in that the bulk of the eastward-moving storm will be gone in time for most of the Memorial Day weekend. That will not be the case for people from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and a portion of New England.
Poor weather conditions could put a damper on Friday and the holiday weekend for people with outdoor plans in the Northeast.
South of the storm track from the Ohio Valley to the lower part of the mid-Atlantic and across the Southern states, somewhat warmer conditions are in store late this week. This warmth can lead to locally heavy and gusty thunderstorms.
"After feeling like summer this past weekend in the Northeast with people flocking to the beaches, people will see a dramatic change with chilly conditions and rain at times," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.
Predicted temperatures alone will force many people spending time outdoors to trade shorts and short sleeves with jackets. High temperatures in the 80s and 90s from last weekend and more recently on Wednesday will be swapped with highs in the 50s and 60s in the Northeast. In some cases, temperatures in the cloudiest, rainiest spots over the mountains may struggle to climb out of the 40s.
"In less than 48 hours, conditions will have flipped from mid-August levels to early May or April in the Northeast from Wednesday to Friday," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno added.
For example, in Philadelphia, the temperature peaked at 92 with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the middle 90s on Wednesday amidst hazy sunshine and high humidity. But on Friday, the actual temperature is forecast to be no higher than the low 70s with RealFeel Temperatures in the 60s and perhaps even the 50s at times with rain. By Saturday, actual high temperatures for Philadelphia and a number of other major cities in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England areas will be in the 50s to near 60, which is almost 20 degrees below average.
"Low clouds with rain and drizzle or misty conditions are anticipated from the I-99 and I-81 corridors to southern New England and much of the mid-Atlantic coast from Friday to Saturday and at least part of Sunday," DeVore said.
The first round of precipitation from the storm Friday to Saturday may be the heaviest rainfall.
"I think areas from the New York Thruway to much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City area will pick up between 1 inch and 1.50 inches of rain from the storm from Friday to Saturday," Rayno said.
Conditions at the beach could be rather nasty for much of the first unofficial holiday weekend of the summer due to a raw wind from the northeast. The persistent onshore flow will create locally rough surf conditions and strong, frequent rip currents in addition to episodes of rain and drizzle.
High temperatures Saturday are forecast to range from 57 at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to 54 at Montauk, New York, 63 at Cape May, New Jersey, and 66 at Ocean City, Maryland. Conditions may not be much warmer Sunday and may even be a bit cooler from the New Jersey beaches to the Virginia capes.
Ocean water temperatures during Memorial Day weekend are traditionally not warm, and this weekend will be no exception.
Surf temperatures will range from the 50s in eastern New England to the 60s along much of the mid-Atlantic coast. At these low temperatures, cold water shock is a real concern, and those venturing in the water should do so with extreme caution, avoid swimming alone and keep water encounters brief.
Fog may shroud the ridges at times in the Northeast from Friday to Saturday. Areas of fog, wet conditions combined with extra traffic for the holiday weekend can create especially hazardous conditions on the highways in the region.
During the first part of the holiday weekend, misty conditions and a low clouds ceiling can lead to airline delays at major and smaller regional hubs at at time when air travel is increasing with the easing up of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Low clouds, spotty rain and drizzle are likely to linger at least in part of the mid-Atlantic on Sunday," Rayno said.
Similar cloudy, misty conditions are likely farther west across portions of the central Appalachians and along the southern coast of New England Sunday.
Those camping, despite the upcoming wet and unsettled conditions, should have waterproofing in mind and extra blankets to keep warm at night.
However, there is some hope for the holiday itself on Monday over a large part of the region.
"Memorial Day is likely to flip from cloudy and cool to bright and beautiful for the central Appalachians and even much of the mid-Atlantic coast," Rayno said.
"A general rule in late May is that when the sun is out, temperatures generally recover to average levels," Rayno added.
This means that temperatures are likely to recover to the 70s in most areas that will experience highs in the 50s and 60s much of the weekend.
"While Monday may be the best of the three days over much of the Northeast states, that is not likely to be the case in much of New England and eastern Long Island," DeVore said.
The storm system is likely to take a turn to the north on Monday, say AccuWeather forecasters who had been warning about the potential for days.
Conditions are likely to be cloudy with rain and drizzle for at least part of Memorial Day in New England. The weather in Boston on Memorial Day could be worse than any of the days of the extended weekend.
However, the storm putting a damper on the holiday weekend will bring some benefits along its path, too. It delivered much-needed rain to parts of Montana, the Dakotas, northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into Thursday morning. Before the storm arrived, the region was in the grips of conditions that ranged from abnormally dry, which is one step down from moderate drought, to exceptional drought, the highest level of concern on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.
A thorough soaking will also be welcome news, in some respects, for communities farther to the east in the Midwest and even the Northeast, where pockets of abnormally dry conditions to severe drought exist, in the coming days.
The Northeast will not be the only part of the U.S. that may face unsettled and unfavorable outdoor weather conditions this weekend.
South Florida is likely to settle into its summer routine of morning showers on the Atlantic coast and afternoon thunderstorms over the central counties and Gulf Coast as the long holiday weekend progresses.
Farther west, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to frequent areas of the High Plains and to the eastern slopes of the Rockies Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day, including the cities Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado. However, despite the risk of some wet weather, all-day rain is not anticipated on any of the days in the region.
Most areas west of the Rockies are expected to be dry with building heat over the weekend. Ongoing and increasing drought along with the hot conditions will lead to an elevated wildfire threat. People venturing outdoors are being urged by AccuWeather forecasters to take precautions to prevent blazes such as using caution when grilling and heeding all official warnings, including any around campfires.
Related:
