March Megastorm live report: AccuWeather meteorologists track severe weather threat

Meteorologist Geoff Cornish tracks the sprawling storm live on AccuWeather’s YouTube channel from 2 to 4 p.m. ET as dangerous weather threatens millions.

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A powerful "March Megastorm" is unleashing a wide range of dangerous weather across the United States, from severe thunderstorms in the South and East to heavy snow and blizzard conditions in parts of the Midwest and Plains. Millions of people are in the path of the sprawling system as it strengthens and pushes eastward.

AccuWeather is providing live coverage of the developing storm on its YouTube channel, where Meteorologist Geoff Cornish is tracking the latest radar, storm impacts and forecast updates in real time.

AccuWeather Live Report: Watch the Exclusive Storm Coverage

The storm is expected to bring damaging wind gusts, large hail and the risk of tornadoes from the Southeast to the Great Lakes. AccuWeather meteorologists have upgraded the severe thunderstorm risk to high from York, Pennsylvania, to Columbia, South Carolina.

Rapid changes in weather conditions could disrupt travel and daily routines across multiple regions as the storm evolves through the week.

Viewers can tune in to AccuWeather’s live YouTube stream at the top of this story to follow the storm’s progression, see where the most significant impacts are expected and get expert analysis from Cornish as the March Megastorm unfolds across the country.