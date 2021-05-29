When will summer weather return to the Northeast?
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated May. 29, 2021 1:17 PM EDT
U.S. military service members traveled to Arlington, Virginia, on May 27 to plant flags in front of graves at Arlington National Cemetery.
As much of Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer is rained out by a storm also bringing an unusual late-May chill and raw winds, many are wondering when summer will actually return.
AccuWeather forecasters have been warning of a dreary start to the holiday all week, and the outlook is still rather bleak for many through Sunday.
While Saturday is expected to be the coldest day of the weekend across the region, challenging record-low maximum temperatures, Sunday isn't expected to be much warmer either.
If the official high temperature in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., does not make it out of the lower 50s on Saturday, it would break the record-low maximum temperature for the date in both cities. The record-low maximum in Philadelphia for Saturday is 56 set in 1884. In Washington D.C., the record-low maximum is 58 set in 1893.
In some of the interior mountain tops in the Northeast, accumulating snow was reported Saturday morning. Nearly an inch of snow could be seen on webcams at Mount Snow, Vermont. A slushy coating was also caught at Stratton Mountain Resort in Stratton Mountain, Vermont.
"This is about as cold as it gets this time of the year during the daytime, and there are dozens of locations that could set record-low maximum temperatures on Saturday alone in the Northeast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said.
At the coast on Saturday morning, cold rain and gusty winds battered the beaches and chased most vacationers indoors. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the combination of chilly temperatures, rain and gusty winds off of the ocean lowered AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures into the upper 30s at times.
Unfortunately, much of the same weather activity is expected for Sunday.
"A second wave of low pressure is expected to develop along the mid-Atlantic coast for Sunday, delivering another round of cold, drenching rain," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.
Temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees higher, but it will still be a raw feeling, rainy day along the coast, forecasters say. However, improvements will be just on the horizon.
Folks in the Midwest and Ohio Valley will be fortunate that the bulk of the eastward-moving storm will be gone in time for the second half of the Memorial Day weekend. This improvement will gradually make it's way eastward for the holiday itself.
"Memorial Day is likely to flip from cloudy and cool to bright and beautiful for the central Appalachians and even much of the mid-Atlantic coast," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
Remembrance services in parts of eastern Pennsylvania and New York may have to dodge some lingering showers Monday morning before conditions improve more during the afternoon.
Some sunshine could even return by Monday afternoon for some to try and sneak in a few hours of beach time along the Atlantic coast from New Jersey to Maryland before the holiday weekend is over.
"While Monday may be the best of the three days over much of the Northeast states, that is not likely to be the case in much of New England and eastern Long Island," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.
Conditions are likely to be cloudy with rain and drizzle for most of Memorial Day in New England, soaking any outdoor ceremonies observing the holiday. The weather in Boston on Memorial Day could be worse than any of the days of the extended weekend.
By Tuesday however, just in time for the traditional end to the long holiday weekend, even New England will be clear of the storm, allowing nice, sunny weather will stretch across the entire region.
"A general rule in late May is that when the sun is out, temperatures generally recover to average levels," Rayno added.
While the drier, sunnier weather will mark the return of rebounding temperatures as well, it won't be an immediate return to summerlike heat.
“After the storm departs, a couple of additional disturbances will help to keep temperatures near- to slightly below normal in the Northeast for most of the upcoming week,” said AccuWeather Senior and Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
These next disturbances will sweep through from Wednesday to Friday, bringing the return of more showers and thunderstorms to the region.
"Showers and thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Wednesday to Friday could even become heavy or severe at times," Roys said.
Once this series of disturbances passes off of the Northeast coast, AccuWeather forecasters say summer heat may then return to the Northeast.
"The first weekend in June is looking much more summerlike," Roys said. "Heat building in the West and, by then, into the Plains and Midwest, will finally spread the rest of the way east."
