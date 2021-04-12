Dreary conditions to stick around Northeast
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Apr. 12, 2021 10:01 AM EDT
Following a storm-filled weekend, dreary conditions will still plague the Northeast during the early portion of the week.
Many across the Northeast enjoyed conditions reminiscent of late spring last week, but a rude awakening is on the way. AccuWeather forecasters say a slow-moving storm will bring rounds of wet weather and unseasonably cool conditions back into the region from mid-to-late-week.
After high pressure promoted unusually warm and dry weather in the Northeast, this week is expected to be much cooler and more unsettled, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
While portions of the Northeast are in for a rainy day Monday as showers build into the area, AccuWeather forecasters say the dreariest conditions of the week should hold off until Wednesday.
After a dry and slightly milder day Tuesday across much of the Northeast, a vigorous pool of energy and cold air at the upper levels of the atmosphere will roll into western Pennsylvania Wednesday, resulting in rounds of wet weather, Babinski explained.
On-and-off showers and perhaps even a few periods of steadier rain will be common from the Great Lakes to the Northeast and even to the mid-Atlantic Wednesday and Thursday.
Residents along a swath from Ohio to Virginia, northeastward to southern New York and New Jersey should have an umbrella handy Wednesday as rounds of showery weather are forecast to make for a soggy day.
By Thursday the bulk of the precipitation is forecast to continue across these areas, but periods of steadier rain will become more likely across portions of eastern Pennsylvania, eastern New York and much of New Jersey.
Cities such as Binghamton, New York, and Allentown, Pennsylvania, are some examples of locations that could experience periods of steadier rainfall Thursday.
Wet roadways and reduced visibility at times can lead to travel slowdowns for some motorists during the middle and later parts of the week, especially those moving at high speeds across interstates 76, 80, 90 and 95.
"Although the rain amounts will vary a lot from place to place, the one thing that most of the big East Coast cities will have in common is that it’ll be rather cool," Babinski said.
High temperatures in cities like Philadelphia and New York City are forecast to top out in the lower to middle 60s F Tuesday and Wednesday before cooler air rushes across the region late Wednesday. By Thursday, the high temperature in these two cities is expected to struggle to reach the middle 50s. An average high temperature for New York City and Philadelphia in mid-April is usually in the low 60s.
The trend to cooler conditions will continue overnight Thursday and into Friday as well. With low temperatures Thursday night forecast to be in the 30s for portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, it is possible that snow can mix with rain at times overnight.
The best opportunity for any kind of snowflakes mixing with raindrops will come in the more typically snow-prone locations within these several states. Meaning, largely the highest elevations of central and northern Pennsylvania, southern New York and northern New Jersey are in contention for some potential slushy snow.
Significant snow accumulations may be difficult to come by, AccuWeather forecasters caution. Last week's unseasonable warmth and the typically mild weather early this week will mean that ground temperatures may remain too high for snow to pile up.
By Friday, much of the steadiest precipitation looks to shift northeastward and target portions of New England. While a shower or two can pester other portions of the Northeast Friday, hope for drier weather is on the horizon to start the weekend.
