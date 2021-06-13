Ensure your summer roadtrip is a safe one with these items
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 13, 2021 9:46 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
When the skies are clear the road trip planning comes shortly after. Whether you're seeing family from out of state whom you haven't seen for a while or looking for a short break away with your family.
There are two types of people when it comes to road-tripping: those who make a checklist, do all the preparations days before; and the less prepared who mainly wing it and hope for the best.
Whether you're either of those, we've gathered a list of things you must consider buying before you go, from the luxuries of detailing your car so your vehicle looks good on the road, to car safety kits in case you break down, and dash cams to lower your insurance premium.
Armor All Ultimate Car Care Holiday Gift Bucket (10 Pieces)
Walmart
$19.88
Prepare your car for summer, no matter if you're going on road trips or just heading out for more adventures -- doing so in a clean car makes the experience so much better. The Armor All Complete Car Gift Bucket includes 10 essential car care products that are used both on the interior and exterior and will do more than clean, but detail every aspect of your motor.
Buy it here
HART 20-Volt Cordless 6-inch Buffer Kit
Walmart
$79.99
Those who consider themselves car enthusiasts or are proud of their ride will know having a buffer kit is essential. After a car wash, your car won't have that reflective surface like it had when it left the dealership, but with a bit of wax-on, wax-off, you can make your car look brand new again.
This 20V 6-inch buffer kit from HART is cordless so you can buff your car wherever is most convenient without worrying about an extension lead. With 6 hours battery life, you'll be in no rush to beat around the bush and miss any intricate detail.
Includes: 6" Buffer, Applicator Bonnet, Buffing Bonnet and Operator's Manual
Buy it here
HART 20-Volt Cordless 10-inch Random Orbit Buffer Kit, (1) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery
Walmart
$39.88
If you have more than one car in the family, or a slightly larger vehicle, then opting for a buffer kit with a bigger orbit disc will save time in the long run. Also powered by the 20V motor and
Buy it here
EverStart Roadside Safety Kit for Cars, with Booster Cables and Tire Inflator
Walmart
$29.88
If you plan on hitting the road this summer, whether it's into another state to visit family or for a staycation, then having a roadside safety kit is something you should always have in your boot or glove box. This particular kit has all your essentials, including booster cables, a tire inflator, a 50-piece first aid kit, a blanket incase you get stuck out at night, a rain poncho, a registration card to enroll in an Emergency Roadside Assistance program, and a handy pocket manual with quick reference safety and maintenance tips.
Buy it here
Justin Case Travel Pro Auto Safety Kit
Walmart
$43.80
Justin Case's Travel goes above and beyond with everything you need. Starting with the basic booster cables, first aid kit, flashlight and gloves, this kit also includes a heavy-duty tow strap so you can call out a friend of kind stranger to tow you to safety or the nearest garage.
Buy it here
onn. Dash Cam with 2.7" Display Screen
Walmart
$22.57
The more time you spend on the road, the more chances you're opening up yourself to being involved in an incident. By installing a dashcam in your car, you can lower your insurance premium, and capture every moment of your driving in case you stumble upon something interesting or run into trouble. With an ultrawide lens that loop-records in 1080-hp, this dashcam even includes a 16GB microSD card for video storage, and a 2.7-inch LCD display screen.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Travel
Ensure your summer roadtrip is a safe one with these items
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 13, 2021 9:46 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
When the skies are clear the road trip planning comes shortly after. Whether you're seeing family from out of state whom you haven't seen for a while or looking for a short break away with your family.
There are two types of people when it comes to road-tripping: those who make a checklist, do all the preparations days before; and the less prepared who mainly wing it and hope for the best.
Whether you're either of those, we've gathered a list of things you must consider buying before you go, from the luxuries of detailing your car so your vehicle looks good on the road, to car safety kits in case you break down, and dash cams to lower your insurance premium.
Armor All Ultimate Car Care Holiday Gift Bucket (10 Pieces)
Armor All Ultimate Car Care Holiday Gift Bucket (10 Pieces)
$19.88
Prepare your car for summer, no matter if you're going on road trips or just heading out for more adventures -- doing so in a clean car makes the experience so much better. The Armor All Complete Car Gift Bucket includes 10 essential car care products that are used both on the interior and exterior and will do more than clean, but detail every aspect of your motor.
Buy it here
HART 20-Volt Cordless 6-inch Buffer Kit
HART 20-Volt Cordless 6-inch Buffer Kit
$79.99
Those who consider themselves car enthusiasts or are proud of their ride will know having a buffer kit is essential. After a car wash, your car won't have that reflective surface like it had when it left the dealership, but with a bit of wax-on, wax-off, you can make your car look brand new again.
This 20V 6-inch buffer kit from HART is cordless so you can buff your car wherever is most convenient without worrying about an extension lead. With 6 hours battery life, you'll be in no rush to beat around the bush and miss any intricate detail.
Includes: 6" Buffer, Applicator Bonnet, Buffing Bonnet and Operator's Manual
Buy it here
HART 20-Volt Cordless 10-inch Random Orbit Buffer Kit, (1) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery
HART 20-Volt Cordless 10-inch Random Orbit Buffer Kit, (1) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery
$39.88
If you have more than one car in the family, or a slightly larger vehicle, then opting for a buffer kit with a bigger orbit disc will save time in the long run. Also powered by the 20V motor and
Buy it here
More to Consider:
EverStart Roadside Safety Kit for Cars, with Booster Cables and Tire Inflator
EverStart Roadside Safety Kit for Cars, with Booster Cables and Tire Inflator
$29.88
If you plan on hitting the road this summer, whether it's into another state to visit family or for a staycation, then having a roadside safety kit is something you should always have in your boot or glove box. This particular kit has all your essentials, including booster cables, a tire inflator, a 50-piece first aid kit, a blanket incase you get stuck out at night, a rain poncho, a registration card to enroll in an Emergency Roadside Assistance program, and a handy pocket manual with quick reference safety and maintenance tips.
Buy it here
Justin Case Travel Pro Auto Safety Kit
Justin Case Travel Pro Auto Safety Kit
$43.80
Justin Case's Travel goes above and beyond with everything you need. Starting with the basic booster cables, first aid kit, flashlight and gloves, this kit also includes a heavy-duty tow strap so you can call out a friend of kind stranger to tow you to safety or the nearest garage.
Buy it here
onn. Dash Cam with 2.7" Display Screen
onn. Dash Cam with 2.7" Display Screen
$22.57
The more time you spend on the road, the more chances you're opening up yourself to being involved in an incident. By installing a dashcam in your car, you can lower your insurance premium, and capture every moment of your driving in case you stumble upon something interesting or run into trouble. With an ultrawide lens that loop-records in 1080-hp, this dashcam even includes a 16GB microSD card for video storage, and a 2.7-inch LCD display screen.
Buy it hereReport a Typo