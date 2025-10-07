North Carolina school bus crashes in fog, 3 injured

Students told a local TV station that they were lifted out of their seats during the crash.

School bus on an early foggy morning, Stowe, Vermont, USA (File Photo/Getty Images)

Three students were injured when a school bus crashed during foggy weather Monday morning 15 miles east of Raleigh, North Carolina, WRAL reported. Students told the local TV station that they were lifted out of their seats during the crash.

The NC State Highway Patrol said there was heavy fog in the area when the bus ran into a large, dead, broken tree limb that had fallen onto the road. The bus swerved off the road, struck a ditch, and stopped in a field. According to the state patrol, no citations will be filed.

The fog during the school bus accident was likely radiational fog, which forms during the late-night and early-morning hours and is most common during late summer to the middle of autumn. As daytime heat leaves, or radiates, from the ground, the air becomes moist, creating fog.

While the ethereal beauty of fog can be captivating, its presence poses significant dangers for drivers, obscuring visibility and creating hazardous conditions, especially super fog, which occurs when smoke and fog combine to reduce visibility to near zero.