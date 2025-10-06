Moose stranded in Colorado canal hoisted to safety

The video shows rescuers typing the moose's antlers to keep it steady while they tranquilized the animal and tied a rope around its midsection.

This week local wildlife officers and Bureau of Reclamation workers were able to successfully rescue a young bull moose that fell in a water canal. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Estes Park)

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers came to the rescue of a young bull moose that plunged into a canal and was unable to find its way out of the water.

CPW posted a video to social media showing officers working together with Bureau of Reclamation personnel to rescue the moose from a canal in Estes Park.

The moose was then hoisted out of the water by a crane and returned to dry land.

CPW said the moose "survived with minimal injuries" and was released back into the wild.