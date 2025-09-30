Stranded dog rescued from drainpipe in the Chicago River

A dog named Faroe was rescued from a drainpipe in the Chicago River. (Chicago Police Department)

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Members of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit came to the rescue of a dog seen stranded in a Chicago River drainpipe.

The department said a witness aboard a boat in the river Saturday spotted a pit bull terrier in a drainpipe near the Harrison Street Bridge.

The Marine Unit, which was patrolling the river at the time, responded to the location.

Brandon Hilliard, who was out searching for his missing dog, Faroe, at the time of the incident, saw on a community public safety app that the Marine Unit was engaged in a rescue for a canine matching his pet's description.

Hilliard met up with the Marine Unit at the scene and was brought aboard their boat.

A diver was sent out to retrieve Faroe, but the rescue dog was nervous.

"After a few minutes of the Marine Unit and Brandon attempting to coax her out of the drainpipe, the diver was able to use one of Faroe's squeaky toys to calm her down and bring her to safety," police wrote in a news release. "Once on board the boat, Faroe was happily reunited with Brandon."