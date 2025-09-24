Senior dog rescued from deep mud pit in Utah

Dog rescued from deep mud pit in Utah. (Photo Credit: Instagram (@st.georgepd) | St. George Police)

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Utah came to the rescue of a senior dog found stranded in a deep and sticky mud pit.

The St. George Police Department said on social media that animal service officers were called out to rescue a senior dog who found himself in "a sticky situation."

The department shared a video showing rescuers using a stretcher to create a makeshift bridge for rescuers to pluck the dirty dog out of the mud and carry him back to solid ground.

"Even our seasoned furry friends have adventurous days. This time, he decided to explore, giving our first responders quite an adventure in the process," the post said.

The department said the dog and his rescuers "emerged a little dirty but perfectly OK."