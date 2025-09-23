Deputies lasso, wrestle alligator lurking on front porch

"Not our first call like this... but it's always a Florida classic," the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies wrestle an alligator in a backyard in Florida. (Photo Credit: Facebook | Lake County Sheriff's Office - Florida)

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared video of deputies lassoing a large alligator that took up residence on a woman's front porch before fleeing into the backyard.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded to a call from a woman reporting "an alligator on her front porch area."

The post included a video showing deputies pursuing the gator as it fled from the front porch to the enclosed backyard, where the reptile found itself cornered.

One of the deputies was able to throw a lasso around the alligator's neck before wrestling it into submission and taping its jaws shut.

The post said the gator was safely relocated.

