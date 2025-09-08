Firefighters hoist heavy horse out of bog in England

Firefighters hoist heavy horse out of bog. (Photo Credit: Bromyard Fire Station | Facebook)

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a 1,700-pound Belgian draught horse that found its way through a fence and sank into a bog.

The Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service's Bromyard Fire Station said its Large Animal Rescue Team was dispatched to assist personnel from the Wyre Forest Fire Station to rescue the horse, named Ruby.

Firefighters wrote Ruby had somehow gotten through an electric fence and sank into the bog.

The rescuers attempted to use straw to make a sold surface for the horse to stand on, but she was too exhausted from her attempts to escape on her own.

The rescuers enlisted the help of a local farmer with heavy equipment to hoist the horse using a harness.

Ruby was returned to her stable and examined by a veterinarian, who found her to be uninjured, but in need of "a good rest."