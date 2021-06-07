Travel accessories you should pick up before you go on your next road trip
Updated Jun. 7, 2021 10:23 AM EDT
Travel is expected to take off as we roll into summer, which is hardly a surprise. Everyone's eager to explore new scenery, visit loved ones who we may not have been able to see this past year or head to the city for a business trip.
We all face a few common problems when traveling, including packing, our batteries for gadgets dying, and, overall, trying to stay organized, which adds to the stress we don't need on our shoulders.
But when there's a problem, we can always find a solution. We've gathered travel accessories that are just what you need to overcome all of your traveling obstacles. From portable chargers to bag organizers, see below what travel accessories you need to invest in before you next hit the road.
Poweradd Portable Charger, 20000 Mah, Dual USB Ports External Battery Charger
$14.99,
$31.99
Poweradd's portable charger features dual USB ports and can charge most smartphones numerous times over with the ultra-powerful 20,000mAh power bank. It even comes with a flashlight attached, which comes in handy if you're camping. One port is designed for tablets with an output of 2A, while the other port is ideal for smartphones. You can easily slide it into a pocket on your backpack due to its sleek design.
BOOST CHARGE Power Bank 10K with Lightning Connector
$59.99
If you consider yourself an Apple enthusiast, this power bank is designed to be most compatible with iPhones and iPads with the lightning connector. Since there's only one cable, this super small and lightweight portable charge is the ideal tool to keep your gadgets powered up when you're on the move. This 10,000 mAh power bank can hold enough charge to provide your iPhone with 70 hours of battery life.
SwissTech 3 Piece Compression Packing Cubes, Black
$14.94
The secret to packing for your travels is packing efficiently and staying organized. With this set of 3 compression packing cubes, you'll be able to divide your belongings into categories, making them easily accessible instead of having to pull out what's inside your bag to reach the bottom. Swiss Tech's pack of three breaks down into 1 larger 17-inch packing cube and two-inch smaller 24-inch packing cubes. Made from 600D polyester and a front mesh so you can see what's inside.
The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
$45
Stay organized with this set of four packing cubes from Away Travel. The contemporary look keeps everything neatly in water-resistant compartments made from nylon to protect your clothes. The mesh panel over the front helps you peek inside so you don't need to open every compartment until you find what you're looking for.
RW Collections Handbag Organizer, Liner, Sturdy Nylon Purse Insert 13 Pockets (XL Black)
$12.95
For day trips out, separate your keys, phone charger, and makeup with this Handbag Organizer from RW Collections. Not only does this save you time when you're in a rush and trying to reach for something at the bottom of your bag, but it also makes it easier to check you have everything before leaving the house. Measuring 12.5" x 7.5" x 4, it fits most reasonably sized handbags that are suitable for long day trips out the house.
