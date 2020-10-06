Duffle bags and backpacks for the perfect weekend outdoors
Many families and couples are desperate to get out of the house after having spent months inside. Imagine visiting a city you’ve always wanted to explore, or a coastal town with a lovely bay you can walk along during a picturesque sunset.
Weekend duffle bags and day-packing bags are an investment, set to last for multiple trips away, especially with the well-trusted bag brands.
Here’s is a list of our favorite bags, including the likes of TUMI, Ted Baker, and Herschel, that are perfect for a short, socially-distanced vacation or business trip. Be sure you check any local regulations on travel before booking at trip.
TUMI- Alpha 3 Expansion Duffle Bag
$255.00
$425.00
-18 ½"W x 11 ½"H x 9”D. (Interior capacity: extra-large.)
-7” strap drop; 11 ½" - 21” shoulder strap drop.
-3.5 lb.
This duffle bag can be carried in multiple ways, from the top carry handles and the adjustable shoulder strap. Across the top is a two-way zip closure, which provides easier access. For quick access to your wallet, keys, passport, or itineraries, you can store safely in the exterior zip and magnetic snap pockets. If you're carrying more than one bag, you can add it with the sleeve attachment.
TED BAKER LONDON Textured Faux Leather Duffle Bag
$173.40
$289.00
-19”W x 10”H x 9 1/2”D.
-7 1/2” strap drop; 10” - 25” convertible strap drop.
-3.60 lbs.
This durable faux leather duffle from Ted Baker can be carried over the shoulder. With a professional design, this bag is most suitable for business trips and weekend city getaways. The convenient sizes mean you can easily store it in a locker if necessary. There's also an interior zip pocket to safely secure smaller, essential items.
TED BAKER LONDON - Nylon Holdall Duffle Bag
$143.40
$239.00
-8 1/2”H x 20”W x 9 1/4”D.
-1.1 lbs.
With impeccable design, from the embossed logo elevated to showcase the brand, paired with the attractive color-blocked layout, this slightly smaller duffle bag is perfect for those that can work with a capsule wardrobe and don't want to lug around a heavy burden as they travel.
HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Travel Daypack
$66.00
$110.00
-16 ½"H x 11"W x 5 ½"D.
-1.8 lb.
Keep things compact with this modern daypack, which features exterior zips and slip pockets for easy access. The interior has padding and a fleece-lined compartment specially designed to hold a 15-inch laptop.
TUMI Alpha Bravo Nathan Expandable Backpack
$255.00
$425
-16”H x 14”W x 7”D. (Interior capacity: extra-large.)
-3 lb.
The Alpha Bravo Nathan Expandable Backpack acts and appears as a tactical backpack. Stay comfortable with the additional padded back when worn for an extended period. Perfect to house plenty of tech gadgets and cables, loaded with endless pockets and slots to hold everything in place. If you are unfortunate enough to lose this bag while traveling, Tumi Tracer® technology helps reunite owners with missing or stolen bags.
TIMBUK2 Authority Deluxe Water Resistant Backpack/Daypack
$149.00
-19"H x 11 ¾"W x 5"D.
-2.6 lb.
This sleek backpack keeps you organized on your travels. It's crafted from a nylon-blend canvas and is water-resistant to keep belongings dry. You'll have a slot to put all your essentials, from a 17-inch laptop to a notebook and water bottle using compression straps. The perfect companion for business trips and city exploring, the additional padding on the back features mesh to offer breathability, while ergonomic straps with tuck-away sternum straps add an extra level of comfort.
Other Things to Consider:
