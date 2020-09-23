Weather News
For first time in 18 days, no tropical cyclones spinning over the Atlantic, but ...
After a flurry of storms across the basin, an eerie calm has returned. But forecasters have their eyes on one particular spot where the next storm could pop up.
Forecaster explains why we see vibrant red, purple fall leaves ... and sometimes don't
Plus, where are some good spots to witness nature’s fall splendor? And how a tropical storm this summer has impacted the leaves on some trees this fall.
Hundreds of whales wash ashore in Tasmania, leaving scientists puzzled
The biggest whale beaching ever recorded in Tasmania has captured global attention and perplexed biologists -- but some scientists have theorized that weather data may point to one possible cause behind the tragic phenomenon.
Six candles that will spice up your home this fall
If you think pumpkin spice is just for your latte -- think again.
Satisfying sweater weather dishes to make this weekend
Nothing evokes the spirit of fall quite like the scent of cinnamon and nutmeg wafting through the house. Here are some meal ideas to invoke the flavors of the season.
AccuWeather School: Funnel cloud imposters in the sky!
You look up in the sky and see what looks like a funnel cloud, but it isn’t rotating and no tornado warnings have been issued – you’ve just seen a funnel cloud imposter!
News / Recreation
Six candles that will spice up the atmosphere inside your home this fall
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
A warm ambient light flickers from a candle as the reflection of golden brown leaves that float down from the trees outside with every breath of wind. The scent of spices fills the air through a thin line of smoke, presenting a comforting aura as you prepare to watch your favorite film, brewing hot chocolate with your family.
Candles can completely transform the atmosphere in your home. And there are few greater ways to make your home feel ready for autumn then letting one burn.
Here are our top picks of candles that are perfect for fall, which is just around the corner. From pumpkin spice to cedarwood, find the olfactory notes you want in your home.
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle
$34.00
As if you were sitting around a cedar campfire, this warm wood scented candle features keynotes of sandalwood, vetiver, and amber wood, plus a touch of a spicy cinnamon nutmeg complex, welcoming an autumn aura into your home.
Buy it here
Homesick Boston Candle
$34.00
With a typical burn time of 60-80 hours, this natural soy wax blend candle will see you through fall with keynotes of spiced tea, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves, and slight undertones of orange citrus and ginger.
Buy it here
Soy Candle
$20.00
This soy candle is hand-poured into an amber jar that can be reused for decor after the 40 to 50 hours of burning time is up. A variety of iconic scents of fall are available, Instantly, the smell within the air resembles that of fall.
Buy it now
DIPTYQUE Baies/Berries Candle
$36-$68
The DIPTYQUE Baies/Berries Candle brings a fresh presence into your home. Similar to L'Ombre Dans L'Eau, this candle has a fruity blackcurrant and a subtle floral scent. It is made of raw and natural ingredients.
Buy it here
NEST New York Apple Blossom Candle
NEST New York Apple Blossom Candle
$68.00
New this season, no scent resembles fall better than the apple. If you want a cozy atmosphere, look no further than the relaxing New York Apple Blossom candle. With a warm fragrance, notes of crisp red apples, and the warmth of white amber and cedar wood,this candle uses only the finest ingredients that promise an even burn.
8.1 oz. approximate burn time: 50 - 60 hours
21.1 oz. approximate burn time: 75 - 100 hours
Buy it here
Yankee Candle Housewarmer Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle
$26.99
The inviting smell of freshly-baked cupcakes takes only a matter of seconds to get your attention. The creamy vanilla notes linger in the air even after the candle has stopped burning. The perfect welcoming scent to come home to after a day out.
Buy it here
Other things to consider: